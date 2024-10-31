Motorcycling Victoria

On 29 October 2024, MA issued a statement informing MV’s members that MA has decided not to renew the previous authority delegated by MA to MV to issue permits.

MV is bitterly disappointed with the approach taken by MA and will shortly be writing to MA to outline the numerous reasons why we consider MA’s decision is not only unnecessary and unwarranted, but also unlawful.

MA’s statement refers to its decision being made due to “matters surrounding management and governance of the sport within Victoria over the past few years that have still not been resolved” and which, according to MA, have “put nation-wide insurance at risk“.

Despite this, MA has over the past 12 months repeatedly acknowledged that improvements have been made by MV and stated that it considers the relationship with MV is on track. As recently as this month, MA again conceded that “operationally”, MV are performing well, and that MA considers MV’s interim CEO Aaron McLean is doing a good job.

MV was therefore blindsided when MA recently informed us that it would be withdrawing MV’s ability to issue permits unless MV:

a) forced its entire board of directors to resign; and

b) signed a new “delegation of authority” document that substantially enlarged MA’s rights to decide when MV was or was not entitled to cover under MAIL’s insurance in respect of event permits issued by MV.

MA suggests that concerns held by MAIL about MV’s operations and governance are the reason for MA’s demand that the MV board step down, and for its decision to now withdraw MV’s power to issue permits. Despite request however, MA has (with the exception of a single letter from MAIL to MA dated 11 July 2023) refused to provide copies of any correspondence between MA and MAIL in which issues or demands regarding MV are discussed.

Having regard to the above matters, MV holds grave concerns that if or insofar as MAIL holds any ongoing concerns about the conduct or operations of MV, those concerns have been formed based on inaccurate, incomplete or otherwise misleading information provided to it by MA without MV’s knowledge or input.

For the good of the sport, MV calls upon MA to immediately revoke its decision and to urgently meet with MV (together with MAIL, if applicable) to discuss and agree a path forward that is consistent with all parties’ obligations under the MA Constitution and the MA Alliance Agreement.

MV is otherwise exploring all relevant options in response to MA’s decision. We will provide a further update to members in due course.