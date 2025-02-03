M.V. now back on track with M.A.

On January 31, Motorcycling Victoria (MV) and Motorcycling Australia (MA) co-signed a Delegation of Authority, which means MV can now resume issuing permits for motorcycle sports in Victoria.

In late 2024, MA made the difficult decision to withhold the offer of ‘Delegation of Authority’ to MV. In effect, this meant MV lost its ability to issue permits to run events due to concerns from MA, MA’s insurer and other State Controlling Bodies about governance at MV. These issues, if left unaddressed, risked the availability of insurance and sustainability of motorcycle sport not just in Victoria, but also nationally.

Since then, MA and MV have worked together to establish a robust framework that manages these challenges and ensures MV aligns with modern sports governance standards.

Key management measures include:

Updating the MV constitution to meet nationally recognised sports governance principles;

Implementing improved board governance practices, with oversight and support from independent parties;

The application of a recognised Directors nominations committee for the recruitment of MV Directors; and

Ongoing collaboration between MA and MV to ensure smooth operations and sustained adherence to governance standards.

These collaborative measures have been developed with the goal of ensuring Victorian members enjoy a consistent, risk-managed and well-supported motorcycling experience that is consistent with the national approach.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. MA remains committed to supporting MV, the Victorian motorcycling community and ensuring a bright future for the sport in your state.

Roy Chamberlain

President

Motorcycling Australia