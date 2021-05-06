Broadford celebrates Women riders

Motorcycling Victoria recently teamed up with Shannons Insurance’s Girl Rider brand along with some social & road riding groups; The Melbourne Moto Ladies and Motomoiselles Female Social Motorcycle Club, for a coordinated ride to the Broadford circuit.

Partipants then enjoyed a lunch and took part in a parade lap of the 2.4 km circuit, while those already with track experience showed off their skills and speed on the race track.

Women’s only ride days at the road race circuit have been a feature at the Broadford State Sports Complex for a number of years now.

Together with Dirt Days for women and girls held across the dirt track, the motocross track and enduro loop are now building momentum after a COVID year off. Sunday’s event was the second this year and the next one is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Track sessions at the Women’s only ride days are open for all levels of rider from beginner to advanced.

When not out racing, the ever growing community of women racers attend these days to coach, help motivate attendee and provide. The Dirt Days are catered for all levels of women and girl rider, including junior riders.

Motorcycling Victoria (MV) has been proactive in increasing Female Participation in all areas of the sport for a number of years. Together with the Victorian State Government MV have developed the Female Participation Program. The women & girls only events are designed to encourage more women and girls to get involved in the fun and adrenaline fuelled sporting side of riding.

Susie Smith (Participant)

“Thanks for another brilliant day. Its such an inspiring and empowering experience to see so many ladies rocking it on the bikes.”

Carly Bullock (Participant)

“First timer here!! What an amazing supportive environment! Everyone I met was so inspiring! Thanks to the coaches for the awesome tips, and to everyone who helps make it happen.”