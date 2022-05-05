MOTOREX Fuel Stabilizer, System Guard & Valve Guard

The fight against ageing fuel and fuel delivery issues starts here, with MOTOREX offering multiple fuel additive options to help clean deposits, protect against corrosion and stabilise ageing fuel during the winter season.

MOTOREX Fuel Stabilizer – Part #: MFS125

Fuel oxidation protection additive that helps to stabilize fuel during the winter season. Binds water and protects the system against rust and corrosion. Suitable for petrol and diesel systems. With an effect lasting up to six months.

Protection against ageing fuel

Improves start-up behaviour

Binds water

Increases corrosion protection

MOTOREX System Guard – Part #: MSG125

Fuel additive “SYSTEM GUARD” cleans and dissolves various deposits in the entire injection system. It improves corrosion protection, binds water and is suitable for fuel systems with and without catalytic converters.

Special cleaner for fuel system

Long-lasting corrosion protection

Binds water

MOTOREX Valve Guard – Part #: MVG25

For all vintage and classic models that do not have any hardened valve seats. Fuel additive for unleaded normal and premium petrol. It replaces the lubricating effect of lead, thereby protecting the valve seats. At the same time, it also prevents deposits in the combustion chamber.

Lead substitute

Protects the valve seats

Prevents deposits

Head into your local stockist or see the MOTOREX Oil Australia website for the full range and more details.