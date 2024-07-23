MOTOREX Formula 2T

When it comes to engine performance and wear prevention, the quality level of your engine oil counts. Poor-quality engine oils are often put on the market and sold to unsuspecting motorcycle owners. Unfortunately, distinguishing between the two can be difficult. Oil quality starts with materials, standards and quality controls.

MOTOREX oil is blended in Switzerland, using high-quality base oils, by Swiss chemists who carefully blend base oils, Esters, PAO and specific additive packages to create the perfect oil blend for the desired application.

Formula 2T is a modern synthetic engine oil developed specifically for use in two-stroke motorcycle engines where fully synthetic oil is not specified by the manufacture. The high synthetic formula produces minimal combustion residue and offers low smoke.

Formula 2T can be used for pre-mix and separate lubrication (mixing ratios in accordance with the manufacture’s recommendation). The oil is also suitable for use with catalytic converters.

MOTOREX Formula 2T is available nation-wide at all good retailers. Head into your local motorcycle dealer or workshop to grab a bottle!

