Motorex Hydraulic Fluid 75

Motorex Hydraulic Fluid 75 is now available in 250 ml tins, designed specifically for hydraulic clutch systems on motorcycles, where mineral-oil-based fluid is stipulated.

Motorex Hydraulic Fluid 75 will ensure quick and reliable reactions from your clutch or brake system, over the entire operating temperature range, while also being compatible with sealing materials which are used to increase service life.

The Motorex Hydraulic Fluid 75 offers great resistance to aging, a large operating temperature range, high seal compatibility and is not hygroscopic, meaning it won’t absorb water.

One very important point of note is that Motorex Hydraulic Fluid 75 cannot be mixed with DOT4 or DOT5.1 brake fluid, a warning clearly displayed on the packaging!

The Motorex Hydraulic Fluid 75 250ml tin is part number MHF75250 and available for $27.50 RRP at all good motorcycle stores.