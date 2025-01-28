MotoSchool and Yamaha join forces

Sydney Motorsport Park-based training academy MotoSchool and Yamaha Motor Australia have teamed up to offer industry-leading track-based rider training on a fleet of the latest Yamaha sports motorcycles.

The partnership aims to open opportunities for existing Yamaha riders, with courses for new riders, as well as existing riders of all levels, offering a great gateway into the R-Family and MT model ranges.

Jake Belford – Yamaha Motor Australia

“Yamaha is the dominant player in the road bike segment in Australia, with the best-selling road bike in 2024 being the YZF-R7LA. The next step for these riders will be our all-new YZF-R9 arriving around May. We want to engage all these new Yamaha customers – as well as existing riders – and encourage them to ride in a safe and controlled environment. To achieve this goal we are pleased to provide MotoSchool with high performing, confidence-inspiring motorcycles for coaching duties. We look forward to creating many Kando memories for Yamaha customers.”

Haydan Parker – MotoSchool CEO

“Our entire coaching team is familiar and comfortable on Yamaha’s wide range of sports bikes, which allows us to offer personalised data-driven coaching and a fully immersive experience. Our current events are based at Sydney Motorsport Park, across both the South and Grand Prix Circuits, we have also recently introduced training courses for beginners on the Skid Pan. In 2025 we will expand into a national operation visiting exciting new circuits and track facilities. We welcome enquiries from Yamaha dealers who may want to be involved with customer or staff demo experiences.”

Yamaha Motor Australia’s Sydney HQ is in Wetherill Park – only a stone’s throw away from SMSP. And YMA owned subsidiary Ficeda Accessories has partnered with MotoSchool for the last few years, providing Dunlop tyres, Shark helmets, Öhlins suspension and R&G protection products.

