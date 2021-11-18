MV Agusta 50cc Liberty Sport Speciale

With Phil Aynsley

MV Agusta realised that Italian youths of the early ’60s could thrill to the exploits of Mike Hailwood on his fire-breathing 500cc but weren’t able to go out and purchase (or have their parents purchase) a suitably sporty MV for themselves.

The company rectified this in 1962 with the introduction of the 50cc Liberty series. The new traffic code which limited unlicensed riders to bikes of less than 50cc and with a top speed of 40 km/h also played a part in the decision.

The Liberty was a “proper” motorcycle in miniature (although it was fairly substantial for its capacity). Both Turismo and Sport Speciale versions were available with the Sport proving to be most popular by far. The Turismo had a solo seat and an output of 1 hp.

The 47.7 cc OHV four-stoke made 1.5 hp at 4,500 rpm in the Sport, which in unrestricted export bikes, was good for 60 km/h and fuel economy was just 1.5 L/100 km. The double cradle frame and telescopic front forks and rear shocks were just like “the big bikes”, while dry weight was 58 kg.

The first series (’62-’65) used a three-speed gearbox operated by cables from a left twistgrip and 16 inch wheels were fitted. The second series (’66-’69) changed to a four-speed foot operated gearbox and 18 inch wheels. A more upmarket model, the “America” was also introduced at this time.

Some 5292 of all models were built with about two-thirds being the America version. This is a 1964 Sport Speciale.