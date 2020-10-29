MV Agusta 750 S ‘Sport’

With Phil Aynsley

The unprepossessing MV Agusta 600 Four soon faded from the catalogue to be replaced by the 750 S which was produced from 1970 until 1975 – although only 583 were built in that time.

The S (also known as the Sport) was a marked contrast in appearance to its predecessor – an out and out sports machine (although the shaft final drive was retained). A new tank and seat were the most obvious changes from the 600.

Additionally a double sided twin leading shoe drum front brake replaced the twin discs of the earlier bike.

The motor used an increased bore to achieve the 743 cc capacity and four 24 mm Dell’Orto carburettors were fitted as standard. Otherwise the engine was not much changed. Power was up to 72 hp at 9,200 rpm, while wet weight was 245 kg.

A much rarer SS version was also produced that had the output increased to 76 hp at 9,900 rpm and a full fairing. An even rarer (33 made) GT model was also offered for a couple of years (See – MV Agusta 750 GT).

The bike seen here is an S fitted with the optional full fairing.