MV Agusta 750S America

With Phil Aynsley

MV Agusta has long seen the advantage of continually releasing slightly revised models all based on an original design. It certainly wasn’t a practice confined to the recent past as this 1976 750S America shows.

The company’s famous 750 Sport was a highly desirable machine when it was released in 1972 but by 1975, at least in the US, an update was deemed necessary by the American importers Commerce Overseas Corporation.

Their suggested improvements were acted on in short order (50 days reportedly), to produce the 750S America.

The major change was an increase in capacity to 789 cc (via a 2 mm increase in the bore size to 67 mm). In addition a revised cylinder head was fitted with four 26 mm Dell’Orto VHB carburettors with filtration (unfiltered 24 mm UB items previously).

The compression ratio was raised slightly from 10:1 to 10.2:1. Chassis changes were limited to increasing the steering head length and stiffness. Ceriani forks with a 3 mm larger diameter (38 mm) were housed in wider triple clamps. 280 mm discs with Scarab calipers were used. The gear change was swapped to the left hand side, as now required in the US.

Visually the bodywork was made to resemble the company’s current Grand Prix racers. The seat covering was changed to suede. A full fairing was an optional extra.

Power increased from 68.5 hp to 75 hp at 8,500 rpm while weight was reduced from 245 to 240 kg, top speed hitting 210 km/h.

Alongside the 750S America several variants were offered for different markets:

1975-78 (US) – The 800SS Super America with power increased to 82 hp at 9,000 rpm. Also magnesium wheels and an optional Magni four-into-one exhaust.

1976-78 (US) – The 800SS Super Daytona America. Magni kit fitted to increase power to 90 hp at 10,000 rpm, and a full fairing an option.

1977-78 (Europe) – The 850SS Monza/Boxer. 837 cc via a further 2 mm bore increase to 69 mm. Magni kit fitted, 90 hp at 9,000 rpm and top speed of 235 km/h. Just 27 built in total.

In addition to the above both Hansen & Schneider (the German importer) and of course Magni in Italy also produced their own models.

The H&S range consisted of:

1977-78 – The 900S Arturo Magni Cento Valli with a capacity of 892 cc (bore and stroke of 70 x 58 mm).104 hp at 10,000 rpm and top speed of 235 km/h, with just 10 built.

1978-82 – The 1000S Corona. 954 cc via a stroke increase to 62 mm. Power was 106 hp at 10,200rpm and top speed 230 km/h, with 12 built.

1978-82 -The 1100 Grand Prix . A new cylinder block was used to enable a bore increase to 74 mm. Power reaching 118 hp at 10,200 rpm and top speed 237 km/h, with only six produced.

1979-80 The 1000 Agostini. The same 954 cc motor as the Corona but using a chain final drive and offering 99 hp at 10,200 rpm. A Magni frame was used reducing weight by almost 20 kg, with just four built, and boasting a top speed of 230 km/h.

All models had a new crankshaft, Mahle pistons and revised camshafts.

The Magni models were:

1978-onward Magni 832/850 – The motor from the MV 850SS Monza fitted into his frame that was derived from the MV 750 Imola. Electronic ignition and either 32 or 34 mm Dell’Orto PHF carburettors plus chain final drive used. Power was 88.5 hp and top speed was 225 km/h.

1978-onward Magni 861 – Bore was increased by 1 mm to 861 cc. Other details were the same as the 832, with 95 hp at 10,000rpm and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Factory production ran from 1975 to 1977 with 540 of all versions made. In all, from 1966, 1276 four-cylinder MV Agustas were produced.

The 1976 750S America pictured above has a few non-original items: Brembo calipers; handgrips; alloy (not white plastic) front master cylinder; rear indicators (no reflectors) and front indicators; rear shock absorbers (lacking the adjustment lever). Additionally the silver tank stripes are not fitted. Below is an example with the correct tanks stripes.

MV Agusta 750S America Specifications