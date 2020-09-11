DRAGSTER RUN-OUT
SAVE $3,000 OFF DRAGSTER MODELS*
3 WEEKS TO GO
Handcrafted and engineered in Italy, there’s never been a better time to grab yourself a piece of ‘Motorcycle Art’ by one of the world’s most illustrious, luxury motorcycle brands.
MV Agusta’s best selling model is now available with $3,000 off the rideaway price.
Get peace of mind with 3 year unlimited KM warranty and 3 year roadside care.
Secure your Dragster by ordering in-store or online at www.mvagusta.com.au.
To make the Dragster 800 RC even more desirable, only 250 have been built worldwide. Each Dragster 800 RC will come with a wooden box containing a titanium SC Project exhaust, bike cover and certificate of authenticity.
*Offer available on new models only. Stock and availability may vary between dealers. Offer is only valid on MY18 Dragster 800 RC and MY19 Dragster 800 RR, Dragster 800 RR America, and Dragster 800 RR Pirelli.*
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
From $92 p/w*
Talk to a friendly member from the MV Agusta team to request finance!
Terms & Conditions
Dragster Run-Out Offer – Terms and Conditions
Offer available on new models only. Stock and availability may vary between dealers. Offer is only valid on MY18 Dragster 800 RC and MY19 Dragster 800 RR, Dragster 800 RR America, and Dragster 800 RR Pirelli. Offer valid when selected models are purchased between 10th August 2020 and 30th September 2020. Excludes demonstration models. Not in conjunction with any other offer or rebate, and while stocks last. Only available at participating dealerships. For further information, please email us at info@mvagusta.com.au.
*Finance to approved customers. Advertised finance payments based on a term of 84 months at 6.99% (comparison rate 7.93%) based on a ride away price of $24 990. WARNING: Comparison rate of 7.93% based on a 5-year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, term, deposit and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all fees and charges. Finance arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017.