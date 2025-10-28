MV Agusta Sartoria Meccanica

MV Agusta has announced the launch of Sartoria Meccanica, a new in-house customisation program offering tailored motorcycles across its model range.

Based within the company’s Centro Stile design facility at Schiranna, the program formalises MV Agusta’s existing one-off and special project capability into an organised tiered structure.

Customers work directly with MV Agusta designers and engineers to specify colour schemes, materials, and technical components.

The program is available at three levels:

Sartoria Meccanica Essenziale: Custom colours, graphics and seat materials.

Sartoria Meccanica Ricercato: Broader custom component and finish options, including frame, swingarm and wheel selections.

Sartoria Meccanica Iconico: One-off builds with expanded access to bespoke technical parts and accessories, along with optional matching equipment such as a custom helmet and paddock stand.

Depending on specification, motorcycles may incorporate carbon fibre, billet aluminium, titanium and other premium materials.

Each completed bike is supplied with a certificate of authenticity and a Sartoria Meccanica identification plaque.

MV Agusta CEO Luca Martin said the program reflects the company’s intent to expand customer-direct design options, operating alongside standard production and special-edition machines.

All Sartoria Meccanica builds will be covered by the brand’s existing five-year factory warranty.