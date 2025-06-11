MV Agusta Update

June 11, 2025

MV Agusta has issued an update on the company’s latest developments as the separation process from KTM moves forward. The company confirmed that all existing systems and processes remain fully operational, with a clear focus on ensuring business continuity and avoiding any disruption for partners and customers.

The official transfer of full ownership from PIERER Mobility AG to Art of Mobility is now in its final stages, a pivotal milestone in MV Agusta’s broader strategy to reaffirm its independence and strengthen its independent position in the global motorcycle market.

MV Agusta is embarking on a significant expansion of its international operations as it advances toward full independence. The company is preparing to establish independent regional offices to manage its key markets across Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Asia.

To complement this strategy, MV Agusta has finalised agreements with private importers to ensure comprehensive global market coverage. The existing dealer network remains fully confirmed and operational, with targeted efforts underway to expand this network in key strategic markets worldwide.

Spare parts operations continue to function well in collaboration with KTM’s logistics network for the time being, with no changes to service levels.

In parallel, MV Agusta is finalising an agreement with a leading global logistics partner to assume full management of the company’s spare parts supply chain, from warehousing to last-mile delivery. This initiative aims to ensure global spare parts delivery within seven working days of order placement. The transition to a fully independent spare parts distribution system is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Since the signing of the separation agreement with KTM in January 2025, MV Agusta has been executing a series of strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and further strengthen its brand identity.

As part of this transformation, MV Agusta’s design department, Centro Stile, is being relocated to the company’s historic factory in Schiranna. This move is designed to foster greater cross-departmental synergies, streamline product development processes, and reinforce MV Agusta’s Made in Varese heritage.

In parallel, a new factory layout has been implemented, embracing a lean production model. This has already delivered notable improvements in process efficiency and cost optimisation, particularly through the internalisation of several key production stages that were previously outsourced.

Through these strategic initiatives, MV Agusta continues to strengthen its position as a premium, independent brand in the global motorcycle market.

On the product front, MV Agusta is in the final stages of developing an all-new model, set to be unveiled just ahead of EICMA 2025. This new motorcycle will feature only 1 per cent carry-over components from the previous generation.

Looking further ahead to 2026 and beyond, development is well underway on additional new models, with plans to renew the entire product range and strategically expand into new market segments.

In parallel, MV Agusta has initiated the development of an entirely new engine platform, which they tell us is ‘designed to redefine hyper-performance in the global motorcycle landscape.’ The first prototype of this next-generation engine will make its debut at EICMA 2025. We predict it will be a supercharged triple…

The company is also taking the opportunity to reposition its pricing strategy. The new pricing structure aims to strike a balance between preserving the brand’s exclusivity and responding to evolving market dynamics.

To further enhance product accessibility, MV Agusta is introducing new financial payment options, including cash plans and balloon payments. These options are now available across most European markets and are already offered in Italy.

In a move that reflects MV Agusta’s confidence in its product quality and its commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has introduced a five-year factory warranty. This comprehensive warranty covers all Ottantesimo Collection models, the F3 Competizione, and the full LXP and Enduro Veloce lineup — and it applies retroactively.

Luca Martin, Executive Director of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.