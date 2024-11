MV Agusta Ottantesimo Collection

As part of its 80th-anniversary celebrations, MV Agusta’s Centro Stile has redesigned the iconic MV logo. The new branding will be featured across all models in the six-bike Ottantesimo Collection.

These six commemorative models, all produced in a limited series of only 500 units, recognisable by the laser engraving on the triple clamp or tank protection plate, 1 di 500, depending on the model.

Each bike dedicated to the 80th Anniversary is delivered with a respective certificate of authenticity.

800cc 3-Cylinder Range

Brutale RR Ottantesimo

Dragster RR Ottantesimo

F3 RR Ottantesimo

Superveloce S Ottantesimo

1000cc 4-Cylinder Range

Brutale 1000 Ottantesimo

Brutale 1000 RR Ottantesimo

While the three-cylinder models gain Euro5+ certification, a host of electronic improvements and clutch/shifter improvements, the four-cylinder models have more changes.

The 1000cc in-line fours deliver 201 horsepower at 13,500 rpm and 116 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. However, significant gains have been made throughout the rev range thanks to a new more powerful ECU and revised cam timing.

Four-cylinder engine gains through the mid-range

3500 rpm = +10 Nm and +6 HP

5500 rpm = +20 Nm and +15 HP

8000 rpm = +11 Nm and +12 HP

9500 rpm = +10 Nm and +12 HP

Both the Brutale 1000 Ottantesimo and Brutale 1000 RR Ottantesimo feature a new 4-output exhaust system, developed in collaboration with Arrow, to produce the signature MV Agusta soundtrack.

A new 10-disc slipper clutch with torque assist is more robust and reduces clutch lever resistance by 50 per cent.

Availability and pricing for the models in Australia has not been released yet.

MV Agusta Ottantesimo Collection Specifications

