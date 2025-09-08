2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 18 – MXGP of Turkiye, Afyon

Overcast skies and cool temperatures set the scene at the Afyon Motor Sport Center for the MXGP of Türkiye, round 18 of the 2025 campaign and the first of three back-to-back weekends to close out the season. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing left smiling, taking wins across all classes with four different riders topping the day’s races.

In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings bounced back from finishing runner-up to Lucas Coenen in race one by storming to victory in race two, securing his 111th career Grand Prix win and a second straight overall success. Behind him, Coenen and Kawasaki’s championship leader Romain Febvre were locked in a tense fight for podium honours in the closing laps of the second moto. Coenen ultimately claimed second overall ahead of Febvre thanks to his opening race win.

The MX2 category delivered its usual chaos, with Simon Längenfelder showing his class. The German battled his way forward to claim the overall victory, edging out title rival Kay de Wolf. The Husqvarna rider mounted a late charge in race two but fell just short. Längenfelder’s GASGAS teammate Sacha Coenen took third overall after winning the opener and confirming the season’s Fox Holeshot award thanks to another pair of lightning starts.

The weekend also decided the 2025 FIM EMX250 European Championship. Janis Reisulis arrived in Türkiye with a commanding 38-point advantage, and the Latvian kept his composure to wrap up the crown for Team VHR VRT Yamaha Official.

Australia’s Liam Owens impressed with fourth in race one and a podium in race two to take third overall for the weekend in EMX250 on his Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna. Fellow Aussie teenager Jake Cannon also closed out the season strongly, fighting through the field to claim fourth in race two despite being forced wide at the start.

Jake Cannon

“I was happy with my riding this weekend; just that incident yesterday spoilt my chances of the podium. I got stuck behind some other riders for too long during the first few laps today and that cost me the chance of top-three in the moto. Anyway, I learnt a lot from this season and I will come in stronger next season from the experience. I start supercross practice tomorrow and fly back home to Australia on October 1 for the supercross season.”

Attention also turned to the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, with Türkiye staging the penultimate round before the grand finale in Australia. Just 20 points now separate red-plate holder Lotte van Drunen (De Baets MX-Yamaha Team) from Daniela Guillén (RFME Spain National Team), while Kiara Fontanesi (MX FontaRacing) remains firmly in the hunt only a point further back.

MXGP Race One

Championship leader Romain Febvre set the fastest time in morning Warm-up ahead of Jeffrey Herlings, with the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine of Andrea Bonacorsi looking stronger in third. Qualifying Race winner Lucas Coenen was not pushing, sitting 12th.

In an almost carbon copy of Saturday’s Qualifying Race, Coenen took the Fox Holeshot Award while Herlings disputed second place with the Honda HRC machine of Tim Gajser.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP pilot Maxime Renaux fought with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP duo of Pauls Jonass and Febvre, who made two commanding moves through turns four and five to fire himself into fourth behind Gajser.

The Slovenian’s teammate Ruben Fernandez fought into seventh ahead of TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar, followed by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP duo Calvin Vlaanderen and Jago Geerts.

They were to go in opposite directions, as Vlaanderen forced his way past Pancar on lap two, but Geerts fell prey to a move from Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team leader Mattia Guadagnini on lap three.

Fernandez, moving forward as well as he did on Saturday, fired past Jonass on lap six, before working all race long to catch Renaux, which he did on lap 13, taking fifth place from the Frenchman with a brilliant switchback move through a right-handed corner.

Vlaanderen also got past Jonass in a drag race along the Pit Lane straight on lap nine, and the pair finished seventh and eighth ahead of Pancar and Guadagnini.

The big four at the front were far from done, however, pushing to the maximum on the slick and treacherous surface. Febvre had made a brilliant move through the split lane section, being one of the few to transfer from one lane to another, making it work for him to pass Gajser for third on lap seven, and set after Herlings in second.

He got to within two seconds before “The Bullet” cranked it up again, and the race finished with a Red Bull KTM 1-2, as Herlings got as close as 3.3 seconds to Coenen. The teenager had set the Acerbis Fastest Lap of the day on lap six, and reduced Febvre’s Championship lead to 24 points going into race two.

MXGP Race One Results

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/Gap 1 L. Coenen K T M 34m40.359 2 J. Herlings K T M + 3 . 2 8 7 3 R. Febvre K a w + 5 . 9 4 5 4 T. Gajser H o n + 1 8 . 1 6 1 5 R. Fernandez H o n + 4 1 . 3 7 5 6 M. Renaux Y a m + 4 5 . 9 6 2 7 C. Vlaanderen Y a m + 4 6 . 3 5 4 8 P. Jonass K a w + 5 7 . 5 4 5 9 J. Pancar K T M + 1 m 0 6 . 6 0 8 1 0 M. Guadagnini D u c + 1 m 0 9 . 2 2 5 1 1 J. Geerts Y a m + 1 m 1 1 . 4 6 2 1 2 G. Coldenhoff F a n + 1 m 1 6 . 0 0 9 1 3 A. Bonacorsi F a n + 1 m 2 1 . 9 3 1 1 4 J. Seewer D u c + 1 m 2 5 . 1 2 0 1 5 I. Gifting Y a m + 1 m 2 7 . 2 5 5 1 6 T. Koch B e t + 1 m 3 4 . 4 7 9 1 7 B. Van doninck H o n + 1 m 3 9 . 4 1 3 1 8 Q. M. Prugnieres H o n + 1 m 4 0 . 8 3 2 1 9 B. Watson B e t + 1 m 4 3 . 2 6 0 2 0 B. Bogers F a n + 1 m 5 9 . 1 0 3 2 1 J. Georgiev K T M +3 laps 2 2 Y. A. Selek G a s +4 laps 2 3 K. Brumann H u s +6 laps

MXGP Race Two

Race two saw a flying JK Racing Yamaha fire into the lead around turn one, earning Isak Gifting his first career Holeshot in the MXGP class, a stark contrast to his first corner crash in race one, which limited him to 16th place.

Febvre then hauled the factory Kawasaki past the Swede into turn two, with Herlings quickly through in the following corners which saw multiple first lap manoeuvres in every race.

Half a lap later and Gajser was up into third, after both HRC Honda men had relegated Coenen to sixth during the first half a lap. However, the title challenger had worked back up to fourth by the end of the first lap, ahead of Gifting, Fernandez, Renaux, Vlaanderen in eighth, and Brent van Doninck up to ninth for JM Racing Honda, ahead of Jonass.

Jonass got the better of Van Doninck on lap two, as Coenen used a good line through the corners after Pit Lane to take third away from Gajser.

With similar lap times throughout the top ten, making ground was proving to be tough for everyone, and it took until lap eight for Herlings to close in on Febvre, attacking in the corners before the finish line, before amazing everyone with a brilliant launch over a difficult double jump into a hairpin bend, cutting across the front of the Frenchman to grab the lead in breath-taking fashion.

By this time, Van Doninck had been nudged out of the top ten by Fantic Factory Racing MXGP duo Glenn Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi, with Glenn struggling through his 250th GP start after a big crash in Saturday’s Free Practice session.

The Fantic men took ninth and tenth behind Jonass, as Gifting fell out of the top ten on lap 12. Coldenhoff took ninth overall ahead of Pancar, who came home 12th.

Renaux and Vlaanderen stuck their factory Yamaha machinery into sixth and seventh, both in race two and in the overall, with Jonass eighth in both races and the overall. The factory Hondas of Gajser and Fernandez took fourth and fifth, also in both races and the overall results for the day.

Up front, Herlings kept a minimal cushion over Febvre, but Coenen made a last-ditch effort with the fastest third sector time of the entire race on the very last lap, diving to the inside of his French title rival in a right hander, but he just missed making contact and Febvre kept the position.

He was still close as they chased across the line less than two seconds behind Herlings, but “The Bullet” had landed his second straight GP win, with Coenen doing enough to take second overall on the day ahead of Febvre, even though the points gap went back out to 26 points with just two Grands Prix remaining.

Both riders won races in China last year, with Lucas Coenen winning the MX2 GP overall. On a completely new layout, the penultimate round should provide more tense action as the MXGP World Championship fight promises to go all the way to the wire in Australia.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 HERLINGS, Jeffrey NED 34:49.589 2 FEBVRE, Romain FRA +1.632 3 COENEN, Lucas BEL +2.419 4 GAJSER, Tim SLO +8.537 5 FERNANDEZ, Ruben ESP +16.964 6 RENAUX, Maxime FRA +28.865 7 VLAANDEREN, Calvin NED +32.572 8 JONASS, Pauls LAT +35.874 9 COLDENHOFF, Glenn NED +39.074 10 BONACORSI, Andrea ITA +44.783 11 VAN DONINCK, Brent BEL +47.349 12 PANCAR, Jan SLO +58.765 13 WATSON, Ben GBR +1:07.405 14 GEERTS, Jago BEL +1:09.178 15 GIFTING, Isak SWE +1:10.924 16 SEEWER, Jeremy SUI +1:11.387 17 BOGERS, Brian NED +1:25.920 18 KOCH, Tom GER +1:28.316 19 PRUGNIERES, Quentin Marc FRA +1:51.916 20 GUADAGNINI, Mattia ITA -1 Lap 21 GEORGIEV, Julian BUL -3 Laps 22 SELEK, Yigit Ali TUR -4 Laps

MXGP Round Overall

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“Super-pleased with this win. For a Dutch rider it’s a difficult track; one of the most difficult and very hard to pass but we managed to get it done and the weekend went better than I expected. We made some good changes for the elevation so a shout out to KTM for providing me with such a good bike. 111 now, so let’s go to China and to the final two. Let’s try and finish the year as strong as we can.”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“Not bad in the first moto. I took a good start but the first lap was a bit hectic. I settled in and focused on my rhythm. The track was slick and it was easy to make a mistake but I felt better and better. The second: not much to say. I had to come from the back and at one point I was sleeping. I was then a bit shy on the last lap. I’m young. It’s racing: I had an opportunity and I didn’t take it. I’ll keep learning. I’m looking forward to the last two races and we’ll do what we can.”

Romain Febvre – P3

“The start was missing in the first race; I could stay with them all race after I passed Gajser but I didn’t get the jump and that cost me. We found something again for the second start and I could nearly holeshot; that always makes life easier. I only had a small gap to Jeffrey but I felt that was enough. I was focused on winning the GP as that is the best way to gain points but then some lines changed a bit during the moto. I tried to figure out where he was going but that’s never easy when you are the guy in front. I could stay with Jeffrey after he passed me but he was better than me today. I knew Lucas would push in the last laps so I concentrated on him at the end. Now we have two tracks which are new for everyone to end the season.”

Tim Gajser – P4

“I think this was another good weekend, and I’m feeling better and better on the track. I was matching the leaders’ pace and battling with them for most of the two motos so I have to be happy. Of course I want to be winning races, but I think it’ll come, step by step, and we still have two more rounds and I’m confident that it’ll happen before the end of the season. We had some good starts over the weekend as well, so that’s another positive and I’m excited to head to China and Australia.”

Ruben Fernandez – P5

“It was a solid weekend, and I think fifth is a fair reflection of my speed compared with the other guys, but it was still good to have two consistent motos because it hasn’t been easy to put in two good scores in both races. Of course, I would like to be battling with those top guys, but I wasn’t able to get up there quickly enough. Still, my speed was good and it gives me a nice boost for the last two rounds where I will try my best to fight for the podium spots.”

Maxime Renaux – P6

“I would say it’s been a very average day with 6-6 for sixth overall. I seemed to be missing something this weekend and definitely lacked some race pace. I made the best of it, though, and sixth was all I had today.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P7

“The weekend was OK. I obviously wanted a lot more in terms of results, but my starts let me down a lot. As we’re at elevation, we were all starting in first gear, and until this weekend I’ve never started in first gear. Then the track was pretty easy, so everyone was around the same pace. There was close racing, just not much passing. With two rounds to go, I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong.”

Pauls Jonass – P8

“I had a good flow this morning but I went with a scoop tyre for the start in the first moto and didn’t have the best feeling for the rest of the track as it was really hard and slick. I took a normal hardpack tyre for the second moto, which didn’t help the start but I did find the flow and I enjoyed the second part of the moto after I stopped riding too aggressively. It was a consistent day but I need to do better in the last two GPs.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P10

“All in all, it was a positive weekend; I felt much better than in the last few races. I had a good feeling and good speed, so we’re improving. This was a track where it was very difficult to pass, and in qualifying I started from the back, unable to make up much ground. In the first race, however, with a decent start, I managed to stay close to the top ten, eventually breaking into it and staying there until the end. In the second race, I crashed on the first lap, restarting last. I caught up with the group, then after three laps I crashed again and the gear lever bent, so I had to pit to fix it, which lost me a lot of time. My pace was good, and despite the result not being the best, I’m confident for the final two races.”

Jago Geerts – P12

“Not much to say today. This isn’t my favourite track, and I gave it everything I had in the races. I’m happy to be leaving here safe, and I’m looking forward to the next GP in China.”

Jeremy Seewer – P13

“It was a tough weekend in terms of results, even though our race pace wasn’t bad. Our only problem is timed practice, which sets us up for outside at the gate starts, and that affects the entire weekend. In race one, I got an amazing start, really good, far in front but then I was pushed to the outside and lost some positions. 14th and 16th for a 15th overall finish. It’s not where we’d like to be, but we know where we need to work to improve.”

MXGP Round Overall Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey KTM 22 25 47 2 Coenen, Lucas KTM 25 20 45 3 Febvre, Romain KAW 20 22 42 4 Gajser, Tim HON 18 18 36 5 Fernandez, Ruben HON 16 16 32 6 Renaux, Maxime YAM 15 15 30 7 Vlaanderen, Calvin YAM 14 14 28 8 Jonass, Pauls KAW 13 13 26 9 Coldenhoff, Glenn FAN 9 12 21 10 Pancar, Jan KTM 12 9 21 11 Bonacorsi, Andrea FAN 8 11 19 12 Geerts, Jago YAM 10 7 17 13 Van doninck, Brent HON 4 10 14 14 Gifting, Isak YAM 6 6 12 15 Seewer, Jeremy DUC 7 5 12 16 Guadagnini, Mattia DUC 11 1 12 17 Watson, Ben BET 2 8 10 18 Koch, Tom BET 5 3 8 19 Bogers, Brian FAN 1 4 5 20 Prugnieres, Quentin HON 3 2 5

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 885 2 L. Coenen KTM 859 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 638 4 R. Fernandez Hon 557 5 C. Vlaanderen Yam 528 6 J. Herlings KTM 522 7 M. Renaux Yam 483 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan 480 9 T. Gajser Hon 411 10 J. Seewer Duc 358 11 J. Pancar KTM 299 12 B. Watson Bet 281 13 B. Bogers Fan 279 14 J. Geerts Yam 277 15 K. Horgmo Hon 243 16 I. Gifting Yam 242 17 P. Jonass Kaw 235 18 M. Guadagnini Duc 206 19 B. Van doninck Hon 191 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 168 21 A. Sterry KTM 104 22 T. Koch Bet 96 23 K. Brumann Hus 78 24 V. Guillod Yam 72 25 A. Forato Hon 72 26 M. Spies KTM 47 27 H. Fredriksen Yam 41 28 M. Stauffer KTM 38 29 A. Cairoli Duc 37 30 Q. Prugnieres Hon 36 31 J. Gilbert Hon 27 32 N. Ludwig KTM 22 33 C. Toendel Hon 20 34 J. Talviku Yam 17 35 M. Pumpurs Hus 10 36 A. Lupino Duc 9 37 M. Boisrame KTM 9 38 A. Tonus Yam 8 39 P. Nissinen GAS 7 40 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 41 C. Nickel Hus 6 42 T. Guyon Tri 5 43 F. dos Santos Yam 5 44 A. Gerhardsson Hus 4 45 J. Teresak Hon 3 46 B. Blanken KTM 3 47 J. Adamson Hon 3 48 R. Pape Yam 3 49 V. Alonso Hon 2 50 K. Kangasniemi KTM 2 51 J. Carpenter Hon 2 52 M. Varjonen KTM 1 53 M. Evans Hon 1 54 M. Scheu Hus 1 55 A. Östlund Tri 1 56 J. Haavisto KTM 1

MX2 Race One

As he did in the Timed Practice session, Honda HRC rookie Valerio Lata set the top time in morning Warm-up, with Camden McLellan second for Monster Energy Triumph Racing, and Qualifying Race winner Sacha Coenen in third.

For the 14th time this season, Coenen rocketed to the Fox Holeshot award, confirming that he is uncatchable in this contest for the season.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates De Wolf and Liam Everts gave chase, with Monster Energy Triumph Racing’s Guillem Farres well up in fourth ahead of a scrap between Mathis Valin on the sole Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 machine, McLellan, and red plate holder Simon Längenfelder.

Jens Walvoort got a good start in eighth for BTS Racing KTM, while Italians Lata and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo held ninth and tenth. Adamo, already losing points on Saturday to the top two in the standings, urgently passed Lata and Walvoort on successive laps, but couldn’t approach the top seven, who were swapping back and forth in the early laps.

He eventually finished eighth ahead of Lata, with Thibault Benistant pushing his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 machine into tenth at half distance, and staying there.

Valin fought hard with the Triumph riders after Längenfelder had squeezed past Farres on the jump following the split lane. McLellan made a mistake to allow the French rookie through for sixth on lap six, also briefly allowing Adamo past before taking seventh back, which he would keep to the flag.

As Coenen rocketed to a seven second lead over De Wolf, Längenfelder pulled a fantastic outside pass on Everts for third on lap eight, and the Belgian lost two further places to Valin and Farres on lap 12.

McLellan made things even worse by relegating him to seventh a lap later, but Everts pulled off a brilliant last two laps to get back into fifth ahead of Farres and McLellan by the finish. Valin did even better to finish fourth, just reward for a persistent attacking ride.

Längenfelder drew level with De Wolf with three laps to go, and it looked like the fight was on between the two series leaders, but the Dutchman was able to stretch out the gap and hold on to second, reducing the Championship situation to a single-digit margin of just nine points after race one.

Coenen, despite saving a near-crash on the penultimate lap, held on to a near six-second victory, taking his third GP race win of the year.

MX2 Race One Results

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/Gap 1 S. Coenen K T M 35m04.806 2 K. de Wolf H u s + 5 . 8 7 3 3 S. Längenfelder K T M + 1 0 . 2 8 7 4 M. Valin K a w + 1 5 . 3 3 2 5 L. Everts H u s + 1 6 . 2 4 6 6 G. Farres T r i + 1 7 . 1 7 3 7 C. Mc Lellan T r i + 1 7 . 7 5 7 8 A. Adamo K T M + 1 8 . 9 5 8 9 V. Lata H o n + 2 2 . 2 3 4 1 0 T. Benistant Y a m + 2 8 . 3 1 1 1 1 O. Oliver K T M + 4 8 . 2 7 7 1 2 J. Walvoort K T M + 5 3 . 7 6 5 1 3 R. Elzinga Y a m + 5 6 . 0 8 0 1 4 K. A. Reisulis Y a m + 5 7 . 4 2 9 1 5 M. Grau K T M + 5 8 . 5 5 2 1 6 K. Karssemakers K a w + 5 9 . 2 1 9 1 7 C. Valk K T M + 1 m 2 2 . 9 5 7 1 8 B. Arli Y a m +3 lap

MX2 Race Two

We looked to be set for more of the same from Sacha as he fired to his 15th Fox Holeshot of the year in race two, but Farres, who fought off Längenfelder to grab second into turn two, had other ideas and fired inside the Belgian to lead halfway around the first lap.

McLellan had won a back-and-forth battle with Valin to briefly make it a Triumph 1-3, but after Längenfelder got alongside the South African in the waves, he then fell over the rear wheel of the German and dropped back to ninth.

The series leader, with chief rival De Wolf behind Valin in fifth, was in a mood to make the best of the situation, and with a determined cut across his teammate Coenen into the top corner of the circuit, he was up into second. Farres, as usual, was tough to pass, but on lap seven Längenfelder again got brilliant drive through the waves to leave it beyond doubt.

Adamo, meanwhile, had started badly, and had to put a last lap pass on Lata to swap ninth for tenth, which is where the two disappointed Italians also finished overall. McLellan was able to recover to eighth at the finish behind Benistant, although they would reverse those positions in the overall reckoning.

Everts again fought hard with Valin, and came through to take fifth on lap 13, although the Belgian would finish sixth overall behind the lone Kawasaki factory man.

The main charge came from De Wolf, however, as the reigning Champ overcame the stubborn Coenen with a sweet pass after Pit Lane on lap ten, before quickly catching Farres to pull off a move through the wave section on lap 13.

He wasn’t done there, either, as he put everything into a late charge on Längenfelder, getting to within a second of the German, who took a nervous look back as he dabbed through a corner at the start of the final lap.

Ultimately he held on, enough for the overall win, his sixth of the season and ninth of his career. De Wolf took second overall ahead of Coenen and Farres, who matched his second-best result of the year.

It leaves Längenfelder with a partially rebuilt series lead of 12 points, and a Championship fight which is still tightly poised, although it might now be a two-horse race as Adamo has dropped back to being 62 behind the leader.

There is everything to fight for in both classes in the final two rounds as we move still further east on each occasion, and with unknown circuits and conditions to come, either Championship could go either way.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 LÄNGENFELDER, Simon GER 35:21.984 2 DE WOLF, Kay NED +1.567 3 FARRES, Guillem ESP +12.190 4 COENEN, Sacha BEL +13.194 5 EVERTS, Liam BEL +14.504 6 VALIN, Mathis FRA +21.860 7 BENISTANT, Thibault FRA +23.533 8 MCLELLAN, Camden RSA +30.278 9 ADAMO, Andrea ITA +36.796 10 LATA, Valerio ITA +37.595 11 GRAU, Maxime FRA +54.379 12 WALVOORT, Jens NED +57.098 13 KARSSEMAKERS, Kay NED +1:00.042 14 OLIVER, Oriol ESP +1:00.530 15 REISULIS, Karlis Alberts LAT +1:05.412 16 ELZINGA, Rick NED +1:06.372 17 ARLI, Burak TUR -3 Laps

MX2 Round Overall

Simon Längenfelder – P1

“I had a crash in the middle of the moto…so I’m really happy to be able to bounce back like this. Saturday was not great and it was quite tough to race here. I made a mistake with the first start but did better in the second, I think I was 3rd after the second corner. It was an intense track and you had to push everywhere. I like it when it was a bit more technical in the second race.”

Kay de Wolf – P2

“Race one was all about being smart and consistent, and I managed the pace well under pressure. In race two I showed I was the fastest on track but just ran out of time at the end. We’ve cut the gap to twelve points, which is exactly what we needed, and the bike felt great in both motos. I’m really looking forward to China and then Australia – it’s going to be an exciting finish to the season.”

Sacha Coenen – P3

“A really good first moto. I then had a good start in the second…but made some mistakes. It was pretty difficult so I’m happy to be on the podium. I’ve been working on my consistency, and it’s been going well.

Guillem Farres – P4

“The weekend in Turkiye is done and it’s been a pretty successful GP. I had a good feeling on the track and finished third in the qualifying race, so that was a great start to the weekend. My first race was a little disappointing though. I was running fourth until the final lap and lost two places, so I ended up sixth. My start in the second moto was really good and I took the lead on the first lap. I led the race for 10-15 minutes and then Simon and Kay passed me. It was a shame to just miss the podium today, but I showed good speed and led some laps, so I’m leaving here happy and confident for the next two rounds.”

Mathis Valin – P5

“I had a really good jump at the start in the first moto but I was too far outside at the gate after yesterday so I lost some positions in the first turn. But I found my flow in the race and could get faster and faster, even passing Farres for fourth on the last lap. My start was even better in race two and I had a good pace again; I had a little less energy at the end but I could manage P6 for fifth overall and I again learnt a lot battling those guys at the front; this is the way to learn fast in my rookie year.”

Liam Everts – P6

“Two solid motos today. In the first race I felt strong early on, lost a bit of rhythm mid – race but fought back well for fifth. The second was similar – I stayed calm, kept it clean, and pushed hard in the last laps to get into the top five again. Going 5 – 5 is consistent, good points for the championship, and a step in the right direction. Big thanks to the whole Nestaan Husqvarna team for giving me a great bike and the support to keep building.”

Camden McLellan – P7

“That’s Turkiye wrapped up. Not the best weekend for me. I felt good on the track all weekend, especially Saturday, but didn’t quite bring the same speed to Sunday’s races. I fell in the second moto and after that I lost my flow, so it was a tough one, but we’re leaving here feeling good and ready for the next GP.”

Thibault Benistant – P8

“Not an easy weekend for me. I’ve been carrying a small knee injury for a little while and I twisted it yesterday. So that made it difficult to race today as I was a little bit hesitant when turning right, as I didn’t want to make it worse. It’s been a hard GP for me and now the focus is on the last two rounds of the season.”

Andrea Adamo – P9

“You can have up-and-down moments through the year but this was not the time to have a bad weekend. Anyway, we move on, and we have two rounds to go so onto China and Australia.”

Karlis Reisulis – P15

“In both races I had good starts and my speed was there, but halfway through each one I began to struggle. I’m not sure what the issue is as I’ve been working harder than ever, but this weekend didn’t go my way. I’ll keep working and be ready for China next weekend.”

Rick Elzinga – P16

“It’s been a tough weekend. I didn’t feel comfortable on this track and I struggled with the track in general. Also, my intensity early in the races isn’t where it needs to be and I lose a lot of positions. Then I have to fight my way through and it makes things challenging, but my riding was good so it’s a little frustrating for me.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Längenfelder, Simon KTM 20 25 45 2 de Wolf, Kay HUS 22 22 44 3 Coenen, Sacha KTM 25 18 43 4 Farres, Guillem TRI 15 20 35 5 Valin, Mathis KAW 18 15 33 6 Everts, Liam HUS 16 16 32 7 Mc Lellan, Camden TRI 14 13 27 8 Benistant, Thibault YAM 11 14 25 9 Adamo, Andrea KTM 13 12 25 10 Lata, Valerio HON 12 11 23 11 Walvoort, Jens KTM 9 9 18 12 Oliver, Oriol KTM 10 7 17 13 Grau, Maxime KTM 6 10 16 14 Karssemakers, Kay KAW 5 8 13 15 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts YAM 7 6 13 16 Elzinga, Rick YAM 8 5 13 17 Arli, Burak YAM 3 4 7 18 Valk, Cas KTM 4 0 4

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 833 2 K. de Wolf Hus 821 3 A. Adamo KTM 771 4 S. Coenen KTM 701 5 T. Benistant Yam 603 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 582 7 L. Everts Hus 576 8 G. Farres Tri 427 9 V. Lata Hon 413 10 M. Valin Kaw 409 11 C. Valk KTM 355 12 K. Reisulis Yam 298 13 O. Oliver KTM 290 14 R. Elzinga Yam 275 15 F. Zanchi Hon 220 16 Q. Prugnieres KTM 215 17 J. Mikula Tm 205 18 D. Braceras Hon 190 19 M. Grau KTM 124 20 J. Walvoort KTM 103 21 K. Karssemakers Kaw 80 22 M. Smith KTM 70 23 S. Smulders Tri 50 24 N. Vennekens KTM 36 25 N. Skovbjerg Yam 35 26 M. Gwerder KTM 32 27 S. Soulimani Tm 19 28 N. Greutmann Hus 17 29 F. Olsson KTM 17 30 M. Fredsoe Hus 14 31 K. Hindersson KTM 12 32 L. Reichl Hus 11 33 S. Nilsson Tri 10 34 P. Gundersen Hus 9 35 L. Owens Hus 9 36 R. Tolsma GAS 8 37 V. Kees KTM 8 38 B. Arli Yam 7 39 M. Rossi KTM 6 40 B. Mesters KTM 5 41 P. Rathousky KTM 5 42 M. Venhoda GAS 5 43 G. Doensen KTM 5 44 M. Silva Yam 4 45 I. Van Erp Yam 4 46 C. Wohnhas Hus 3 47 B. Pergel KTM 3 48 J. Peklaj Hus 3 49 O. Colmer KTM 3 50 J. Pietre Yam 2 51 V. Janout KTM 2 52 M. Carreras Hon 2 53 B. Pascual Hon 2 54 R. Bicalho KTM 1 55 P. Piroli Yam 1 56 M. Werner KTM 1

EMX250 Race One

The final round of the EMX250 burst into life under the high-altitude skies of Afyon, where riders and teams were forced to adapt quickly in search of the perfect setup.

Race 1 saw a superb start as Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory’s Max Werner launched out of the gate to claim the holeshot, with championship leader Reisulis right behind and Zanocz also in the mix.

Spanish talent Francisco García from Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki wasted no time in joining the front group, moving into third before capitalising on a mistake from Werner to surge past into the lead worth a quick double overhead.

From there, García never looked back, pulling clear to take a commanding victory and his second race win of the season. Reisulis kept his composure in second place, a result that proved enough to secure him the 2025 EMX250 European Championship title, sparking early celebrations in the Latvian camp.

Behind them, F4E GASGAS Junior Racing Team’s Elias Escandell charged through the field to claim third, while Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna’s Liam Owens and Adria Monné completed the top five.

The battles further down the order provided plenty of drama as Jake Cannon and Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna‘s Mads Fredsoe tangled while fighting for fourth, dropping both riders outside the top ten before recovering to finish seventh and eighth, respectively. Werner, after his early holeshot, eventually faded to eleventh place.

With García on top in Race 1 and Reisulis crowned champion, the fight for the remaining podium spots in the championship standings was not going to be too intense as Garcia needed to score at least 20 points and Zanocz 0 to get to the second step on the championship podium, but the last round win and pride was still very much on before the very last race here in Türkiye.

EMX250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Garcia Kaw 29m27.191 2 J. M. Reisulis Yam +6.365 3 E. Escandell Gas +17.679 4 L. Owens Hus +24.560 5 A. Monne Gas +30.033 6 L. Reichl Hus +32.211 7 J. Cannon Kaw +33.233 8 M. Fredsoe Hus +39.162 9 N. Greutmann Hus +41.567 10 N. Zanocz Hon +49.293 11 M. Werner KTM +1m03.087 12 O. Colmer KTM +1m04.274 13 S. Perez Gas +1m24.271 14 B. Polato Gas +1 lap 15 T. Lodi Kaw +1 lap 16 Y. Kara Hus +3 laps 17 A. Geren Gas +3 laps 18 M. Akkafa KTM +3 laps 19 A. Yildirim Gas +3 laps

EMX250 Race Two

The curtain came down on the Race 2 in Afyon. Newly crowned champion Reisulis, after race 1 looked eager to end the season in style, powering to the holeshot ahead of Race 1 winner García, with Owens and Escandell close behind.

The Latvian quickly established a small gap in the early stages while García slotted into second and began to size up the leader. In the meantime, this wasn’t the dream start for Zanocz as he got buried in ninth position in the opening lap.

Behind them, Owens rode strongly in third as he eyed back-to-back podiums, while Escandell shadowed him in fourth with Monné and Cannon in pursuit.

The battle for the podium positions came alive around the halfway stage when Monné had a big moment and dropped down the order but regrouped quickly. Escandell then suffered a costly fall, landing awkwardly and ultimately forced to retire, which handed Owens the advantage in the fight for third overall.

Out front, the momentum shifted on lap 10 of 14 as García found a way past Reisulis to take control of the race. The Spaniard showed impressive pace, fending off a late charge from the champion to secure a perfect 1-1 score and his third overall victory of the season.

Reisulis settled for second while Owens claimed third both in the race and on the overall podium, marking a strong end to his campaign. Cannon crossed the line in fourth, just ahead of KTM Sarholz Racing Team’s Lyonel Reichl and Monné.

Janis Reisulis

“I would say the season was very long, I had my ups and downs, but in the end I put everything together and managed to take the gold, which is the best outcome. The second race was actually not so bad for me, just some arm pump, but Francesco was riding really good. I tried to put up a fight but I ran out of time. Overall, it’s been a good season and thanks to my opponents, they really helped me improve for next year in MX2. Most of all, thanks to my team and everybody for the season.”

With Francisco García’s impressive double win, he sealed the bronze medal in the final championship standings in his first year while Janis Reisulis’ consistent season-long form delivered him the EMX250 title with a commanding margin of 59 points over Noel Zanocz who finishes second in his rookie season.

Francisco Garcia

“Reisulis was pushing hard at the start of the race today and I didn’t want to eat his roost so I was content to sit back from his rear wheel and then come back to take the lead after twenty minutes. I feel on top of the world to finish my first complete EMX season with a 1-1. I have been really happy with my last few races and my family was here this weekend to celebrate with me. Now we fly back to France and I will ride a 450 in preparation for the Motocross of Nations. It was always my dream to ride for my country and I will work 200% for the next few weeks to be ready to give my absolute best!”

Reisulis delivered an outstanding season, always looking in control and proving himself a true champion with maturity and dominance well beyond his years, a statement performance as he now prepares to take the next step into MX2.

The Turkish round capped off a memorable EMX250 season filled with breakthrough victories, title-defining moments and the emergence of new stars set to challenge on the Grand Prix stage in the future.

EMX250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Garcia Kaw 29m26.079 2 J. M. Reisulis Yam +2.439 3 L. Owens Hus +24.211 4 J. Cannon Kaw +39.859 5 L. Reichl Hus +49.936 6 A. Monne Gas +54.085 7 M. Fredsoe Hus +57.996 8 N. Greutmann Hus +1m11.145 9 N. Zanocz Hon +1m31.666 10 S. Perez Gas +1m44.984 11 M. Werner KTM +1m49.541 12 O. Colmer KTM +1m52.487 13 B. Polato Gas +1 lap 14 Y. Kara Hus +3 laps 15 A. Geren Gas +3 laps 16 A. Yildirim Gas +4 laps 17 E. Escandell Gas +7 laps 18 M. Akkafa KTM +11 laps 19 T. Lodi Kaw +1 lap

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 F. Garcia Kaw 50 2 J. M. Reisulis Yam 44 3 L. Owens Hus 38 4 J. Cannon Kaw 32 5 L. Reichl Hus 31 6 A. Monne Gas 31 7 M. Fredsoe Hus 27 8 N. Greutmann Hus 25 9 E. Escandell Gas 24 10 N. Zanocz Hon 23 11 M. Werner KTM 20 12 S. Perez Gas 19 13 O. Colmer KTM 18 14 B. Polato Gas 15 15 Y. Kara Hus 12 16 A. Geren Gas 10 17 T. Lodi Kaw 8 18 A. Yildirim Gas 7 19 M. Akkafa KTM 6

EMX250 Championship Standings

P o s R i d e r B i k e P o i n t s 1 J. M. Reisulis Y a m 5 2 2 2 N. Zanocz H o n 4 6 3 3 F. Garcia K a w 4 5 7 4 N. Greutmann H u s 2 9 6 5 L. Owens H u s 2 8 6 6 G. Doensen K T M 2 6 6 7 N. Skovbjerg Y a m 2 5 1 8 J. Cannon K a w 2 2 9 9 M. Fredsoe H u s 2 0 6 1 0 L. Reichl H u s 2 0 1 1 1 B. Mesters K T M 2 0 0 1 2 A. Monne G a s 1 9 4 1 3 S. Mancini F a n 1 8 2 1 4 I. Van Erp Y a m 1 7 8 1 5 V. Kees K T M 1 5 9 1 6 A. Frisk K T M 1 3 6 1 7 W. Askew T r i 1 3 3 1 8 A. Petit Y a m 1 1 8 1 9 A. Fueri K T M 9 6 2 0 M. Ernecker K T M 8 5 2 1 O. Colmer K T M 8 3 2 2 H. Osterhagen F a n 7 8 2 3 S. Perez G a s 7 6 2 4 T. Brunet Y a m 6 5 2 5 P. Maschio H o n 6 1 2 6 S. Leok H u s 5 6 2 7 B. Rispoli K T M 5 5 2 8 L. Ruffini H u s 5 0 2 9 M. Werner K T M 4 9 3 0 E. Escandell G a s 4 7 3 1 M. Kokins G a s 3 2 3 2 S. Rainio B e t 2 6 3 3 J. Kubulins Y a m 2 4 3 4 R. Alexanderson K T M 2 4 3 5 C. Heyman H u s 2 3 3 6 J. Parn G a s 2 3 3 7 L. Persson K T M 2 2 3 8 B. Bruce K a w 2 2 3 9 M. Lucas K T M 1 9 4 0 N. Stenberg K T M 1 8 4 1 B. Mustoe G a s 1 7 4 2 B. Polato G a s 1 5 4 3 L. Rudolph K T M 1 5 4 4 P. Gundersen H u s 1 4 4 5 M. Carreras H o n 1 3 4 6 S. Sols K T M 1 3 4 7 K. Hindersson K T M 1 3 4 8 Y. Kara H u s 1 2 4 9 M. ten Kate Y a m 1 0 5 0 J. Brookes T r i 1 0 5 1 A. Geren G a s 1 0 5 2 R. Lusis G a s 9 5 3 S. Mansikkamäki K T M 8 5 4 T. Lodi K a w 8 5 5 C. Prat T r i 7 5 6 D. Van Mechgelen F a n 7 5 7 A. Yildirim G a s 7 5 8 V. Toshev F a n 6 5 9 M. Akkafa K T M 6 6 0 O. C. Tzemach H u s 6 6 1 C. Lindmark H u s 5 6 2 A. Callemo H u s 4 6 3 O. Jaakonsaari K T M 4 6 4 E. Rakow K T M 3 6 5 H. Forsgren H o n 2 6 6 M. Adomaitis H o n 2 6 7 M. Scollo H u s 2 6 8 G. Albisua G a s 2 6 9 N. Duhamel K T M 2 7 0 V. Janout K T M 1

WMX Race One

The WMX served up plenty of performance in Race 1 at the MXGP of Türkiye. Martine Hughes got the jump out of the gate on her Kawasaki and briefly led the opening lap after capitalising on a small mistake from Fontanesi.

It didn’t take long for the championship contenders to make their presence felt, with Guillén and Fontanesi both charging past Hughes, while red plate holder van Drunen quickly slotted into third.

With the top three separated by only 20 points in the standings coming into Afyon, the tension was high. Fontanesi took over the lead early on, but Guillén refused to let her go, probing lap after lap with aggressive moves down the inside.

On lap five, the Spaniard finally made her pass stick, pulling away steadily as Fontanesi lost ground before regrouping to maintain second. Van Drunen kept her composure to finish third, limiting the damage in the championship battle.

Behind the leading trio, Hughes held on for fourth ahead of Amandine Verstappen in fifth, while Lucy Barker, Team Honda Motoblouz SR’s April Franzoni and SYE Racing Team 423’s Larissa Papenmeier completed the next group of riders. KL Racing Team’s Malou Jakobsen and Shana van der Vlist rounded out the top ten.

At the flag, it was Guillén who celebrated her third race victory of the season, crossing the line five seconds clear of Fontanesi, with Van Drunen securing third to keep her championship lead cushion still manageable

WMX Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Guillen Gas 24m28.129 2 K. Fontanesi Gas +5.606 3 L. Van Drunen Yam +12.133 4 M. Hughes Kaw +51.820 5 A. Verstappen Yam +54.694 6 L. Barker KTM +57.347 7 A. Franzoni Hon +58.052 8 L. Papenmeier Hon +1m07.862 9 M. Jakobsen KTM +1m30.781 10 S. van der Vlist Yam +1m36.848 11 M. Seleboe Fan +1m37.379 12 D. Gelissen Yam +1m55.499 13 A. Massury KTM +1m57.418 14 T. Bäckström Gas +1m58.446 15 N. Fransson Yam +2m16.505 16 A. Skudutyte KTM +1 lap 17 L. Raunkjaer Hon +1 lap 18 J. Sanchez Gas +1 lap 19 A. Cepelakova Yam +1 lap 20 B. Aagaard Andersen Gas +1 lap 21 C. Polato Gas +1 lap 22 S. Tinaz Gas +2 laps

WMX Race Two

Race 2 produced another thrilling showdown. Papenmeier made the best jump out of the gate, but it was Fontanesi who quickly asserted herself at the front, taking the lead after a couple of turns.

Guillén started further back in fifth and had to push hard through the first lap, climbing into third position in quick succession. Meanwhile, red plate holder van Drunen was caught in the chaos of the first corners and found herself outside the top ten, leaving her with a big effort to produce to climb up the ranks.

Fontanesi set a fast pace at the head of the field, building a cushion over Papenmeier while Guillén started to reel back the german. By lap five the Spaniard had moved past Papenmeier to go second, opening the door for a head-to-head with Fontanesi that would decide not only the race but the overall classification. Behind them, Martine Hughes was enjoying one of her strongest rides in recent years, running solidly in third and on course for a first podium since 2022.

While Fontanesi maintained the lead, Guillén was the quickest rider on track, cutting the gap down to just a couple of seconds in the closing stages. Van Drunen, after a nervous moment where she almost lost control in a corner, regrouped to fight her way through the field, eventually salvaging fourth place to minimise the cost in the championship.

At the checkered flag, Fontanesi crossed the line first after a stella last lap which was the fastest of the race to take the Race 2 win ahead of Guillén, with Hughes securing a strong third-place finish and Van Drunen in fourth after passing several riderslike Franzoni and Papenmeier. Papenmeier in the end completed the top five, followed by Barker in sixth and De Baets MX-Yamaha Team’s Danee Gelissen in seventh.

However, late in the race Fontanesi and Guillen were handed a penalty for failing to respect a waved yellow flag, costing them five points in the championship standings.

Crucially, the sanction did not affect their race results or the Grand Prix overall, as they respectively claimed a 2-1 and 1-2 score to tie on points. Fontanesi took the victory thanks to her race win in the second one.

In the championship fight, van Drunen leaves Türkiye with a 16-point advantage over Fontanesi and 17 over Guillén. With one round to go in Australia, the title battle is not over.

Kiara Fontanesi

“I felt amazing the whole weekend here. I liked the track and I knew I could feel pretty comfortable here, and that’s the result of enjoying riding. I took two good starts, two good races, found a good rhythm. It was definitely a big pressure with Daniela (Guillen) behind me for basically all the race, but it’s where we improve, it’s where we learn, it’s where we get better, and races like this are just amazing. I’m pretty happy to win three GPs out of five, it’s just an amazing season for me.”

WMX Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Fontanesi Gas 25m58.767 2 D. Guillen Gas +2.293 3 M. Hughes Kaw +36.501 4 L. Van Drunen Yam +36.836 5 L. Papenmeier Hon +59.280 6 L. Barker KTM +1m19.927 7 D. Gelissen Yam +1m23.055 8 S. van der Vlist Yam +1m23.182 9 A. Verstappen Yam +1m32.569 10 M. Jakobsen KTM +1m38.084 11 T. Bäckström Gas +1m44.401 12 M. Seleboe Fan +2m03.707 13 N. Fransson Yam +2m20.822 14 J. Sanchez Gas +1 lap 15 L. Raunkjaer Hon +1 lap 16 B. Aagaard Andersen Gas +1 lap 17 A. Cepelakova Yam +1 lap 18 A. Massury KTM +1 lap 19 A. Skudutyte KTM +1 lap 20 C. Polato Gas +1 lap 21 S. Tinaz Gas +3 laps 22 A. Franzoni Hon +6 laps

WMX Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Fontanesi Gas 47 2 D. Guillen Gas 47 3 M. Hughes Kaw 38 4 L. Van Drunen Yam 38 5 L. Barker KTM 30 6 L. Papenmeier Hon 29 7 A. Verstappen Yam 28 8 S. van der Vlist Yam 24 9 D. Gelissen Yam 23 10 M. Jakobsen KTM 23 11 M. Seleboe Fan 19 12 T. Bäckström Gas 17 13 N. Fransson Yam 14 14 A. Franzoni Hon 14 15 A. Massury KTM 11 16 J. Sanchez Gas 10 17 L. Raunkjaer Hon 10 18 A. Skudutyte KTM 7 19 B. Aagaard Andersen Gas 6 20 A. Cepelakova Yam 6 21 C. Polato Gas 1 22 S. Tinaz Gas 0

WMX Championship Standings