2024 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 13 – MXGP of Czech Republic

Loketske Serpentiny circuit

The daunting slopes of the Loketske Serpentiny circuit presented an tough challenge for riders at the MXGP of Czech Republic, where overnight rain added to the brilliant track preparation, for the over 250 riders giving their all over the two GP classes and multiple EMX races.

MXGP World Championship leader Tim Gajser claimed his first ever overall Grand Prix win at the classic Czech circuit, bouncing back from third in race one to claim the second race and victory on the day for Team HRC.

MX2 saw another epic battle throughout the leading positions, and ultimately the red plate holder Kay De Wolf prevailed to take his fifth GP win of the year for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, and extend his points lead over his teammate, and first race winner, Lucas Coenen.

2024 MXGP of Czech Republic Highlights

MXGP – Qualifying Race

Plenty of Slovenian supporters had made the trip to Loket to cheer on their hero Tim Gajser, and they were not disappointed as the Team HRC star snatched the lead on the opening lap and kept it until the end and he has now won six times on Saturday this season. Jorge Prado and Jeffrey Herlings rounded out the qualifying top three.

MXGP – Top 20 Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time/Gap 1 Gajser, Tim SLO Honda 24:03.130 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GASGAS 0:05.204 3 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 0:13.449 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI Kawasaki 0:25.855 5 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED Yamaha 0:30.460 6 Febvre, Romain FRA Kawasaki 0:33.823 7 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA Husqvarna 0:42.672 8 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED Fantic 0:54.429 9 Guillod, Valentin SUI Honda 0:59.638 10 Tropepe, Giuseppe ITA Honda 1:03.740 11 Paturel, Benoit FRA Yamaha 1:06.962 12 Bogers, Brian NED Fantic 1:09.473 13 Horgmo, Kevin NOR Honda 1:10.145 14 Gifting, Isak SWE Yamaha 1:18.936 15 Koch, Tom GER KTM 1:20.635 16 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 1:21.384 17 Forato, Alberto ITA Honda 1:23.625 18 Teresak, Jakub CZE Husqvarna 1:30.091 19 Repcak, Pavol SVK KTM 1:32.347 20 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA Yamaha 1:33.316

MXGP Race One

It was all green at the top of the morning Warm-Up time charts and the green trend continued in the opening MXGP race, as Seewer fought off the challenge from Jorge Prado to claim his fourth Fox Holeshot Award of the year, with De Baets Yamaha man Benoit Paturel running in third early on.

While the Frenchman was quickly pounced on by both Gajser and Herlings, Seewer led for several corners before the reigning Champ took control for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing with a forceful move at the bottom of the circuit.

Behind, Herlings passed Gajser to move into third halfway around the lap, then muscled his way past Seewer to claim second and give chase to Prado.

On the second lap, Gajser also made a move on Seewer, so the big three were out in command once more. Prado wasn’t making a mistake as Herlings was finding out as he tried time and again to pass.

Their efforts to better each other left Gajser a lonely third, and Seewer a similarly solitary fourth in a consistent ride. Paturel had to yield to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Calvin Vlaanderen and Febvre in the second half of the race, but still scored a seventh place finish, his best since October 2021.

As for the leaders, Herlings generated one of his bursts of speed to fire alongside Prado and make the Spaniard back off, after which “The Bullet” powered away to win by over 8 seconds at the chequered flag. In his first visit to the track since 2018, he looked to be in dominant form.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time 1 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 35:28.261 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GASGAS 0:08.082 3 Gajser, Tim SLO Honda 0:02.312 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI Kawasaki 0:09.659 5 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED Yamaha 0:15.042 6 Febvre, Romain FRA Kawasaki 0:11.528 7 Paturel, Benoit FRA Yamaha 0:02.921 8 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA Husqvarna 0:04.146 9 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED Fantic 0:03.665 10 Bogers, Brian NED Fantic 0:06.642 11 Van doninck, Brent BEL Honda 0:05.475 12 Koch, Tom GER KTM 0:01.216 13 Horgmo, Kevin NOR Honda 0:03.154 14 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 0:27.205 15 Monticelli, Ivo ITA Beta 0:01.953 16 Forato, Alberto ITA Honda 0:01.583 17 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA Yamaha 0:10.315 18 Brumann, Kevin SUI Husqvarna 1 lap 19 Spies, Maximilian GER KTM 0:01.416 20 Purdon, Tristan RSA Husqvarna 0:19.433 21 Teresak, Jakub CZE Husqvarna 0:01.479 22 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 0:12.745 23 Repcak, Pavol SVK KTM 0:04.215 24 Scheu, Mark GER Husqvarna 0:07.686 25 Polak, Petr CZE Yamaha 0:03.990 26 Gilbert, Josh GBR KTM 0:35.276 27 Plch, Rudolf CZE Husqvarna 0:05.222 28 Bidzans, Edvards LAT Honda 0:03.809 29 Freibergs, Uldis LAT GASGAS 0:15.618 30 Kouzis, Panagiotis GRE TM 1 lap 31 Smola, Frantisek CZE TM 0:03.484 32 Skovgaard, Nikolaj DEN KTM 0:16.481 33 Vermijl, Thomas BEL GASGAS 0:13.722 34 Tropepe, Giuseppe ITA Honda 2 laps 35 Toendel, Cornelius NOR KTM 2 laps 36 Gerhardsson, Albin SWE Husqvarna 2 laps 37 Gifting, Isak SWE Yamaha 3 laps 38 Guillod, Valentin SUI Honda 3 laps

MXGP Race Two

The second race started disastrously for the Dutchman, as a poor jump from the gate left him having to avoid a first corner crash, then in turn two a domino effect of collisions saw him on the floor.

His main rivals were soon first and second, as Prado rediscovered his starting touch to claim his twelfth Fox Holeshot Award of the year, and Gajser moved past Vlaanderen to grab second.

Febvre was a solid fourth ahead of Fantic Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers, back from his Indonesian shoulder dislocation, and veteran Valentin Guillod.

All eyes were on Herlings, as he sliced through to twelfth on the second lap, before tripping over the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of a sliding Andrea Bonacorsi, clipping the Italian’s back wheel and tipping over again.

Undaunted, the Dutchman was back with the same rider two laps later, and continued to advance. As Seewer recovered from his poor start, he clashed with Bogers, who fell from fifth, and suddenly Herlings was up to sixth spot and getting a pit board of “17 seconds to the leader!”

He passed Seewer on lap seven, then crossed the gap to Febvre by lap 14 and made an easy pass for fourth as the Frenchman struggled with a bike problem.

Meanwhile, Gajser had taken the lead, after out-foxing his rival with an inside pass on the cambered corner before the Pit Lane, actually banging bars as they passed their pit boards.

The Slovenian held the inside line and took the lead, to the roar of the many fans who had made the trip up from his homeland. Prado seemed to have no answer, and on a circuit where he had never had overall success before, “Tiga” won the race by three seconds to secure his 48th career Grand Prix victory.

Once more, Herlings stole the limelight as he attacked Vlaanderen on the final two laps, raising excitement with two near crashes as he closed to within striking distance.

Ultimately, the Yamaha man held on for third in the race, and Herlings had to settle for fourth, ahead of Romain Febvre.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time 1 Gajser, Tim SLO Honda 35:31.253 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GASGAS 0:03.031 3 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED Yamaha 0:01.329 4 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 0:05.174 5 Febvre, Romain FRA Kawasaki 0:28.857 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI Kawasaki 0:02.327 7 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED Fantic 0:05.231 8 Van doninck, Brent BEL Honda 0:28.213 9 Guillod, Valentin SUI Honda 0:01.512 10 Horgmo, Kevin NOR Honda 0:01.291 11 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA Yamaha 0:01.512 12 Bogers, Brian NED Fantic 0:01.051 13 Paturel, Benoit FRA Yamaha 0:20.441 14 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 0:03.147 15 Forato, Alberto ITA Honda 0:02.919 16 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA Husqvarna 0:11.068 17 Spies, Maximilian GER KTM 1 lap 18 Teresak, Jakub CZE Husqvarna 0:09.027 19 Polak, Petr CZE Yamaha 0:05.077 20 Monticelli, Ivo ITA Beta 0:15.130 21 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 0:06.445 22 Purdon, Tristan RSA Husqvarna 0:06.602 23 Bruce, Bobby GBR Kawasaki 0:04.777 24 Koch, Tom GER KTM 0:08.839 25 Brumann, Kevin SUI Husqvarna 0:08.711 26 Scheu, Mark GER Husqvarna 0:05.672 27 Bidzans, Edvards LAT Honda 0:10.581 28 Plch, Rudolf CZE Husqvarna 0:13.474 29 Freibergs, Uldis LAT GASGAS 0:06.866 30 Smola, Frantisek CZE TM 0:19.320 31 Repcak, Pavol SVK KTM 1 lap 32 Kouzis, Panagiotis GRE TM 0:25.449 33 Vermijl, Thomas BEL GASGAS 0:22.246 34 Skovgaard, Nikolaj DEN KTM 0:44.246 35 Gilbert, Josh GBR KTM 5 laps

MXGP Overall

At the end of the day it was Tim Gajser taking a narrow win for the weekend on 45-points to Jorge Prado’s 44, while Jeffrey Herlings nipped at their heels on 43-points, Calvin Vlaanderen and Jeremy Seewer a more distant fourth and fifth on 36 and 33-points. Rounding out the top 10 was Febvre, Coldenhoff, Van Doninck, Paturel and Bogers.

The round overall ensured minimal movement in the standings top three, Gajser leading on 663-points, Prado second on 627 and Herlings third on 608. From there it’s a hefty drop to Vlaanderen in fourth on 471, while Seewer is fifth on 451.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It’s amazing to finally get a win here in Loket. I’ve had some good moments here, but never been able to take the victory so this is just a great feeling. I didn’t have the best first moto, but we worked together as a team to improve things for race two and I immediately felt a lot better. I got a good start, put pressure on the leader and then made a move midway through and controlled the rest of the race. A big thank you to all the team, and to all the fans Slovenian fans who create such an awesome atmosphere and who support me around the whole track. I’m glad I could finally repay them here in Loket.”

Jorge Prado – P2

“A solid weekend overall you could say – with three P2 finishes. Starting from Saturday I just tried to stay consistent. I was struggling a little bit on this track with traction because I’m quite light, but I tried my best and gave it my all, and I think we came away with the best result we could this weekend. I felt ok in the second moto, my start was good but then I just made a mistake with the line and Tim [Gajser] got past me. It’s important to grab points for the championship; I want to catch up – but it is what it is. We’ve got some sand races coming up – I’ve been putting in training time on the sand, so it should be good. I’m looking forward to Lommel, and to make a good bounce back!”

Jeffrey Herlings – P3

“I felt like my old self from a few years ago today. I am still improving, and these kinds of tracks are not easy for me. I went from 5th to 1st in the first moto and wanted to make another statement in the second but I messed up; maybe a bit too much confidence. From dead last to 13th and then I hit someone’s rear wheel and had to do it again. Speed was good, fitness was good but luck was not on my side today. So, not great, not bad and to win my 200th moto was pretty special, nobody else has reached that amount. Still seven races to go and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P4

“It’s been a physically tough weekend. Unfortunately, I picked up a sickness bug after Indonesia but I still came here with high expectations. I knew today would be challenging, and I didn’t have a great start in Race One, but I battled through for fifth. In the second one, I had a much better start and tried latching onto the front guys. I was able to stay third all race, and near the end, I could see Jeffrey Herlings closing in, so I dug deep, gave it everything I had, and pushed to the end to stay in third. Overall, I’m satisfied with today and happy to keep this momentum going.”

Jeremy Seewer – P5

“I have won races here in the past and been on the podium a few times so the final result was a little frustrating. It’s always nice to get a holeshot but those three are on a high, high level at the moment and they have a little extra, especially in the first two laps. I managed a good fourth place but I take too long to get into the race. My start was not quite so good in the second race; it’s always tough to pass here and I was felt a little empty in the end. But I was happy I get through this GP safe; I didn’t make any mistakes and a lot of riders are going home in pain. Now on to Lommel; I think we are fit enough so we just need some laps in the sand this week to get the feeling.”

Romain Febvre – P6

“It’s never easy to jump back into the championship mid-season after a break, so overall the result was not too bad with a sixth and a fifth. I was missing just a little physically but I had hoped my speed would be a little better in the first race. In the second race I could match the speed of the leaders until I overstretched my ankle on a jump; I had to slow down for two or three laps and that cost me fourth.”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P13

“I struggled out there this weekend. In the first race I didn’t find my flow at all, and then in Race Two I fought hard for 11th, but it wasn’t easy. The track was really tricky in Race Two and much more difficult than what we usually see, so it was a bit of a learning experience. It was also my first time racing here, so everything was new. For next weekend we head to Lommel, and I love the sand, so I can’t wait to head there and I’m really looking forward to it.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 20 25 45 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 22 22 44 3 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 25 18 43 4 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 16 20 36 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 18 15 33 6 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 15 16 31 7 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED FAN 12 14 26 8 Van doninck, Brent BEL HON 10 13 23 9 Paturel, Benoit FRA YAM 14 8 22 10 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 11 9 20 11 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 8 11 19 12 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA HUS 13 5 18 13 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 4 10 14 14 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 7 7 14 15 Guillod, Valentin SUI HON 0 12 12 16 Forato, Alberto ITA HON 5 6 11 17 Koch, Tom GER KTM 9 0 9 18 Monticelli, Ivo ITA BET 6 1 7 19 Spies, Maximilian GER KTM 2 4 6 20 Teresak, Jakub CZE HUS 0 3 3 21 Brumann, Kevin SUI HUS 3 0 3 22 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 0 2 2 23 Purdon, Tristan RSA HUS 1 0 1

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 663 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 627 3 Herlings, J. NED KTM 608 4 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 471 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 451 6 Coldenhoff, G. NED FAN 389 7 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 363 8 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 283 9 Jonass, Pauls LAT HON 274 10 Guillod, V. SUI HON 273 11 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 233 12 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 194 13 Bonacorsi, A. ITA YAM 181 14 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 174 15 Toendel, C. NOR KTM 171 16 Paturel, B. FRA YAM 168 17 Gifting, Isak SWE YAM 130 18 Watson, Ben GBR BET 110 19 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 95 20 Monticelli, I. ITA BET 78 21 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 63 22 Koch, Tom GER KTM 63 23 Spies, M. GER KTM 45 24 Gilbert, Josh GBR KTM 29 25 Brumann, Kevin SUI HUS 27 26 Okura, Yuki JPN HON 25 27 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 25 28 Van doninck, B. BEL HON 23 29 Kerhoas, L. FRA KTM 20 30 Haavisto, Jere FIN KTM 18 31 Tropepe, G. ITA HON 15 32 Jacobi, Henry GER KTM 13 33 Edberg, Tim SWE HON 13 34 Forato, A. ITA HON 11 35 Valentin, A. ESP YAM 7 36 Scuteri, E. ITA HON 6 37 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 6 38 Quarti, Yuri ITA HON 6 39 Gerhardsson, A. SWE HUS 6 40 Freibergs, U. LAT GAS 6 41 Teresak, Jakub CZE HUS 6 42 Kellett, Todd GBR YAM 5 43 van Berkel, L. NED HON 5 44 Scheu, Mark GER HUS 5 45 Cordovez, M. ECU YAM 4 46 Ludwig, Noah GER KTM 4 47 Zonta, Filippo ITA KTM 4 48 Aparecido dos Santos, F. BRA YAM 3 49 Croci, Simone ITA HON 3 50 Sileika, T. LAT GAS 3 51 Nickel, Cato GER HUS 3 52 Pezzuto, S. ITA HON 3 53 Nagy, Anton SWE YAM 3 54 Rolando, N. URU HUS 2 55 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 2 56 Benenaula, A. ECU KAW 1 57 Villaronga Muga, S. CHI HON 1 58 Purdon, T. RSA HUS 1

MX2 – Qualifying Race

Lucas Coenen took his third consecutive RAM Qualifying Race win for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing with a stunning performance that included multiple overtaking moves. Teammate Kay de Wolf suffered a big crash in the early laps but recovered to sixth. Between the two were Sacha Coenen, Liam Everts, Simon Laegenfelder and Rick Elzinga.

MX2 – Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time/Gap 1 Coenen, Lucas BEL Husqvarna 24:44.517 2 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 0:01.050 3 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 0:01.884 4 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GASGAS 0:06.720 5 Elzinga, Rick NED Yamaha 0:25.056 6 de Wolf, Kay NED Husqvarna 0:32.161 7 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT Yamaha 0:35.942 8 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA Triumph 0:36.346 9 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 0:46.141 10 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA Honda 0:48.204 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN Triumph 0:51.845 12 Karssemakers, Kay NED Fantic 0:59.543 13 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 0:59.847 14 Chambers, Jack USA Kawasaki 1:03.242 15 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 1:16.980 16 Martinez, Yago ESP TM 1:21.742 17 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 1:25.801 18 Venhoda, Martin CZE GASGAS 1:38.105 19 Olsson, Filip SWE KTM 1:40.252 20 Braceras, David ESP Fantic 1:44.061

MX2 Race One

The first race began with Sacha Coenen taking yet another holeshot, in front of his two Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates, Adamo and Liam Everts.

Unfortunately however at the start of the second lap, Bike It MTX Kawasaki rider Jack Chambers crashed in front of the Pit Lane and the race had to be stopped as he was treated for concussion.

On the restart, Sacha Coenen once more emerged in front to claim his twelfth Fox Holeshot Award of the season, this time with his brother Lucas, who had been buried in the pack before the restart, right in his wheel tracks in second. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 star Rick Elzinga was into third and looking good on a surface which is not his usual favourite.

On the third lap, Lucas Coenen moved past Sacha into the lead, before the KTM-mounted twin hit the floor to lose second place to Elzinga.

Simon Laengenfelder held third for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, urged on by his many fans who had made the short trip over the nearby German border.

Everts battled past Laengenfelder after a couple of attempts, before making a particularly sweet pass on Elzinga. The Belgian fell a lap later, and would have to settle for fifth at the flag. Elzinga slipped back to sixth as Sacha Coenen crashed out of the race on lap 12.

In the frantic battle, Mikkel Haarup had worked his way up to third for Monster Energy Triumph Racing, behind Laengenfelder, but a late charge from Kay de Wolf led to a last lap pass by the red plate holder. Nobody could stop Lucas Coenen, however, who won by nearly ten seconds at the flag.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time 1 Coenen, Lucas BEL Husqvarna 33:54.414 2 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GASGAS 0:09.949 3 de Wolf, Kay NED Husqvarna 0:13.583 4 Haarup, Mikkel DEN Triumph 0:14.509 5 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 0:18.042 6 Elzinga, Rick NED Yamaha 0:38.431 7 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA Triumph 0:54.060 8 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 0:55.518 9 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 1:03.390 10 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT Yamaha 1:07.250 11 Braceras, David ESP Fantic 1:19.601 12 Venhoda, Martin CZE GASGAS 1 lap 13 Katrinak, Jaroslav SVK GASGAS 1 lap 14 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA Honda 1 lap 15 Ambjörnson, Leopold SWE Husqvarna 1 lap 16 Tuani, Federico ITA KTM 1 lap 17 Olsson, Filip SWE KTM 1 lap 18 Lüning, Arvid SWE GASGAS 1 lap 19 Smulders, Scott NED Honda 1 lap 20 Rainio, Sampo FIN KTM 1 lap 21 Nilsson, Samuel ESP KTM 1 lap 22 Vennekens, Nicolas BEL GASGAS 1 lap 23 Stehlík, Daniel CZE KTM 1 lap 24 Brix, Oscar DEN KTM 2 laps 25 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 4 laps 26 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 4 laps 27 Pikart, Tomas CZE KTM 5 laps 28 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 7 laps 29 Martinez, Yago ESP TM 8 laps 30 Kraus, Radim CZE KTM 10 laps 31 Alfarizi, Delvintor INA Honda 14 laps

MX2 Race Two

Race two was like a representation of the whole MX2 series so far, with frantic action all through the pack. Passes and crashes were taking place almost every lap, but somehow the series leader prevailed to take the victory again.

It was Everts who claimed the Fox Holeshot Award this time, only his third of the series, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 new rider Karlis Reisulis held second early on, before being passed by Haarup on the first lap. Everts suddenly fell on the first corner of the second lap, but recovered quickly enough to re-pass Haarup on the big right-hander alongside the start straight.

That corner would be a problem for Haarup, as he was later passed there by both Laengenfelder and Lucas Coenen, on his way to a fifth-place finish. De Wolf had advanced steadily, past an impressive Reisulis on lap six, then Haarup a lap later. He had pressure from his teammate, who had started poorly, until Lucas collided with the bank coming out of turn two and crashed heavily.

Laengenfelder reeled in Everts, to take a loudly cheered leading position from lap eight, and he looked in control on his favoured hard-pack, but De Wolf suddenly lit the afterburners, battling back and forth with Everts for second place.

Finally getting the pass to stick on lap 13, their battle had brought them to Laengenfelder’s rear wheel, and with a stunning move on lap 15 the Dutchman took a convincing win in brilliant style, depriving the German of his first GP victory of the year in the process.

With Everts third, Lucas took fourth from Haarup. Elzinga, Reisulis, Mc Lellan, Sacha and Oliver rounding out the top-10 respectively.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time 1 de Wolf, Kay NED Husqvarna 33:54.288 2 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GASGAS 0:01.958 3 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 0:07.745 4 Coenen, Lucas BEL Husqvarna 0:20.685 5 Haarup, Mikkel DEN Triumph 0:24.107 6 Elzinga, Rick NED Yamaha 0:33.127 7 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT Yamaha 0:41.648 8 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA Triumph 0:50.473 9 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 0:59.328 10 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 1:06.484 11 Braceras, David ESP Fantic 1:28.082 12 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA Honda 1:46.898 13 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 1:58.678 14 Ambjörnson, Leopold SWE Husqvarna 1 lap 15 Venhoda, Martin CZE GASGAS 1 lap 16 Tuani, Federico ITA KTM 1 lap 17 Olsson, Filip SWE KTM 1 lap 18 Smulders, Scott NED Honda 1 lap 19 Rainio, Sampo FIN KTM 1 lap 20 Lüning, Arvid SWE GASGAS 1 lap 21 Stehlík, Daniel CZE KTM 1 lap 22 Vennekens, Nicolas BEL GASGAS 1 lap 23 Kraus, Radim CZE KTM 2 laps 24 Brix, Oscar DEN KTM 2 laps 25 Katrinak, Jaroslav SVK GASGAS 3 laps 26 Martinez, Yago ESP TM 9 laps 27 Kooiker, Dave NED KTM 10 laps 28 Nilsson, Samuel ESP KTM 12 laps 29 Alfarizi, Delvintor INA Honda 15 laps

MX2 Overall

De Wolf took the MX2 round win on 45-points to Laegenfelder’s 44,and Lucas Coenen’s 43; Everts and Haarup rounding out the top five.

The result sees de Wolf continue to lead on 626-points, L.Coenen second on 580 and Laegenfelder third on 560.

Kay de Wolf – P1

“It was amazing to get the victory. I was a bit emotional on that podium. From last year I was in so much pain standing on the podium and also in 2018 when I missed the EMX85 win and finished 2nd so I’m so happy to finally get the win here as this place is amazing. I couldn’t do it without this team. They do a great job! My mechanics yesterday had to do so much job to the bike as it was in bad shape after my crash so big shout out to them, I appreciate it a lot!”

Simon Laengenfelder – P2

“Almost a GP win this weekend you could say! My fitness is now getting better and better. Just before Maggiora, I had a fever, and since then I had been struggling – but now things are improving. This weekend we managed some strong finishes. The track was really difficult to ride fast – you had to push alot to try to ride over all the bumps out of the corners. I’m happy to be consistent with a 2-2 result. For sure everyone wants to win, but it’s not always easy. I think we will get there though; and I am really looking forward to Lommel.”

Lucas Coenen – P3

“For the first race nothing to say as it was good. In the second race, my stsart was good but got pushed wide from the inside found myself far but I came back well and was behind Kay (de Wolf) and wanted to pass him. It was a bit sketchy at some points but then I crashed and try to come back as fast as possible. Now we don’t quit and want to go to Lommel to win so see you next week!”

Liam Everts – P4

“A good qualifying moto on Saturday and it was enough for a decent pick in the gate. We had two starts and I had a tip-over for the second one, the full race, and 5th was alright. The holeshot helped in the second moto but I rode a bit tight. I’m not super-happy about some things but I was quite happy with my riding today. I just need to cut down the mistakes and hope for better at my home GP.”

Rick Elzinga – P6

“I’m really happy with the progress I’ve made since Indonesia, and it’s been a good weekend overall. In the first race, I was lucky because it was restarted, and I started third with Karlis fourth before I moved into second pretty quickly. But I pushed a little too hard and lost my flow near the end and slipped back to sixth. My start in Race Two wasn’t as good but my riding was much better. I had good speed, found my flow, and I was able to push all moto. We’ve made some good improvements this weekend and thanks to the team for their support.”

Karlis Reisulis – P8

“It’s been a really good weekend for me here in Loket, and things are going in the right direction. In Race One I felt really good although I crashed with another rider, but I was happy to finish in 10th. I had a great start in Race Two, and I was running in second for a while, which was really good, but I got a little tired towards the end. Overall, my progress in the class has been positive, and I’m looking forward to Lommel next weekend.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P12

“I was happy with the majority of my riding, but a few moments cost me once again. I made a lot of passes over the weekend and that is something to be happy about, but I also wanted to be better in the first few laps so that I don’t have to make so many moves. Still, I am healthy and learning all the time and although I’m not getting the end results I want, I still think I am progressing and moving in the right direction.”

Sacha Coenen – P15

“Two holeshots but only one counted and I was riding with my brother at the front until I had a small tip-off that was really strange. I got back to 5th but had to bail off the bike on the jump at the bottom of the hill. I was lucky to have just a few scratches. My riding was good in the second moto although I had some pain and the start wasn’t great. I’m really looking forward to racing Lommel; I wish the race was tomorrow!”

Andrea Adamo – DNF/DNS

“This morning I had a scary crash and I was 50-50 for the races but I said I wanted to try, I wanted to give it a go. I had a pretty good start but then we had the red flag, and I hope everyone is OK. We had to re-group and it was not so easy because I was feeling a bit weak. I fought as much as I could the whole moto but towards the end I made one small mistake and hit my head and also my torso where I had a cut and it re-opened. I had to go to the hospital because my blood pressure was very low. I had some stitches and things are well now. To go home with only five stitches after the fall from the morning is positive and I hope to be back on my bike as soon as I can.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 20 25 45 2 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 22 22 44 3 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 25 18 43 4 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 16 20 36 5 Haarup, Mikkel DEN TRI 18 16 34 6 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 15 15 30 7 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA TRI 14 13 27 8 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT YAM 11 14 25 9 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 13 11 24 10 Braceras, David ESP FAN 10 10 20 11 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 12 8 20 12 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA HON 7 9 16 13 Venhoda, Martin CZE GAS 9 6 15 14 Ambjörnson, Leopold SWE HUS 6 7 13 15 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 0 12 12 16 Tuani, Federico ITA KTM 5 5 10 17 Olsson, Filip SWE KTM 4 4 8 18 Katrinak, Jaroslav SVK GAS 8 0 8 19 Smulders, Scott NED HON 2 3 5 20 Lüning, Arvid SWE GAS 3 1 4 21 Rainio, Sampo FIN KTM 1 2 3

MX2 Championship Standings