Navman MiVue Rider DC helmet camera

The Navman MiVue Rider DC Helmet camera has arrived in Australia, delivering simultaneous front and rear recording, ensuring you’re covered and recording in any situation.

The MiVue Rider DC runs a four megapixel CMOS sensor, recording in dual channel front and rear in true 2.5K resolution at 30 fps, with the option to also record high-speed footage at 60 fps by dropping your resolution down to 1080P or Full HD.

You can record time-lapse videos, allowing you to take two hours and condense that down into just minutes, which can then be shared with other riders, even on the go.

Using the MiVue Pro Companion App, you can get your ride overview on a map with GPS tagging and the ability to also export and share your rides as a GPX file, and it’s optional whether you record with location and speed embedded in the video or turned off completely.

The high-quality cam is completely weatherproof with an IP67 rating and has a long-lasting 3200 mAh rechargeable battery with up to 4.5 hours of continuous recording, while recording in Super MP4, minimising the chances of data loss.

A built-in three-axis G-sensor automatically triggers event recording (for example a hard save of footage) if you fall from your bike or if there is sudden change in motion or impact, like you’d experience in a crash or accident.

The camera also automatically starts recording when attached to helmet and shuts down when removed to conserve battery life. If you do forget to remove the camera from your helmet, it can also automatically shut down via G-Sensor detection, after three minutes of inactivity, so you don’t come back to your gear and find the battery empty.

The Navman MiVue Rider DC helmet camera offers a 125° FoV (Field of View) front and rear, and weighs just 145 g, comes with a 64 gb MicroSD memory card and two mounting brackets with 3M mounting adhesive, as well as a USB-C cable for charging. The camera will support up to a 256 gb MicroSD. RRP is $349.00.

Navman MiVue Rider DC features:

2.5K 1440P Quad HD Front and Rear Recording

GPS Tagged Video

Event Recording Mode

Trip Lapse Recording

Rechargeable 3200mAh Battery

Up to 4.5 hours recording time

MicroSD up to 256GB

USB-C charging

Auto Power On/Off via Mount Detection

Super MP4 Recording

EZYSHARE Instantly

GPX Route Export & Share

Optimised Day/Night Recording

MiVue Pro App

For more information head to the Navman Australia website:

https://www.navman.com.au