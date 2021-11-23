2022 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype

Many owners have invested efforts in personalizing their Ténéré 700, and their shared stories have inspired a new generation of explorers to push their limits and discover what is beyond the next horizon.

This growing movement has motivated Yamaha to study how to take the Ténéré 700 to the next level, and to re-visit the legendary African desert scapes where the original Ténéré was born over 40 years ago.

Today Yamaha has started writing a new chapter in the Ténéré story with the unveiling of the Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype, which has been built with extensive usage of GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) performance parts.

This high-specification Raid bike has been developed in Europe by Yamaha leveraging the experience of off-road riders Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarrés, with the aim of exploiting the full Raid potential of the Ténéré 700, extensively validated by the two Yamaha ambassadors in the Moroccan desert.

Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype Technical Highlights

Engine

Full titanium Akrapovič race exhaust

GYTR ECU

High performance airbox and filter

48 teeth final drive sprocket

Oversize radiator

Dual cooling fans

New water pump cover

New oil cooler

Rekluse heavy duty clutch

Two-piece clutch cover

New clutch lever

Suspension

48mm long travel front forks – 270 mm

CNC triple clamps

New long travel rear shock – 260 mm

New rear suspension linkage

Brakes