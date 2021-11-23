2022 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype
Many owners have invested efforts in personalizing their Ténéré 700, and their shared stories have inspired a new generation of explorers to push their limits and discover what is beyond the next horizon.
This growing movement has motivated Yamaha to study how to take the Ténéré 700 to the next level, and to re-visit the legendary African desert scapes where the original Ténéré was born over 40 years ago.
Today Yamaha has started writing a new chapter in the Ténéré story with the unveiling of the Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype, which has been built with extensive usage of GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) performance parts.
This high-specification Raid bike has been developed in Europe by Yamaha leveraging the experience of off-road riders Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarrés, with the aim of exploiting the full Raid potential of the Ténéré 700, extensively validated by the two Yamaha ambassadors in the Moroccan desert.
Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype Technical Highlights
Engine
- Full titanium Akrapovič race exhaust
- GYTR ECU
- High performance airbox and filter
- 48 teeth final drive sprocket
- Oversize radiator
- Dual cooling fans
- New water pump cover
- New oil cooler
- Rekluse heavy duty clutch
- Two-piece clutch cover
- New clutch lever
Suspension
- 48mm long travel front forks – 270 mm
- CNC triple clamps
- New long travel rear shock – 260 mm
- New rear suspension linkage
Brakes
- High specification single front disc – 300 mm
- Racing brake pads
- Upgraded front brake master cylinder
- New front brake lever
- Oversize 267 mm diameter rear disc
- New caliper mounting bracket
- Steel braided front and rear brake hose