GASGAS
When GASGAS was acquired by KTM AG late last year the Austrian company also brought the Australian distributorship of the brand in-house. They have now finished appointing their dealer network with more than 20 Australian dealerships now retailing GASGAS motorcycles.
Since coming under the KTM umbrella the GASGAS range has swelled considerably with all models benefitting from plenty of KTM DNA filtering through to the red bikes.
Motocross bikes available from GASGAS include the MC 125, MC 250F and MC 450F.
The GASGAS Mini range is led by the MC 50, MC 65 and MC 85 two-strokes, as well as the all-electric MC-E5.
Enduro enthusiasts have the EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F or EC 350F to choose from while Trials aficionados will look to the TXT range.
GASGAS Motorcycles Australian dealers will also carry of the full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel.
All new model year 2021 GASGAS offroad models will be arriving at authorised Austrlaian GASGAS Motorcycles dealership in early January.
Visit the relaunched GASGAS.com to learn more on GASGAS Motorcycles and find your closest authorised dealer.
GASGAS New South Wales dealers
|Coffs KTM
|Off-Road
|Coffs Harbour
|02 6650 4250
|KTM Newcastle
|Off-Road
|Newcastle
|02 4037 3333
|MCA Auburn
|Off-Road
|Sydney
|02 9648 1400
|MCA Campbelltown
|Off-Road
|Sydney
|02 4625 7700
|Mudgee Powersports
|Off-Road
|Mudgee
|02 6372 0222
|The Hell Team
|Trial
|Sydney
|02 8424 6400
GASGAS Queensland dealers
|Jr’s Motorcycle & Suspension Specialists
|Off-Road
|Townsville
|07 4775 2266
|Mackay Motorcycles
|Off-Road
|Mackay
|07 4957 2411
|Motorcycles R Us
|Off-Road
|Brisbane
|07 3208 7999
|MPE
|Off-Road
|Sunshine Coast
|07 5437 0084
|Northern Performance
|Off-Road
|Cairns
|07 4057 5696
|QLD Bike & 4WD
|Off-Road
|Toowoomba
|07 4632 6062
|Sunstate Motorcycles (Nerang)
|Off-Road
|Gold Coast
|07 5520 2300
|Revolution Trials & Off Road
|Trial
|Brisbane
|0412 349 877
GASGAS Victoria dealers
|Bike Edge Wodonga
|Off-Road
|Albury/Wodonga
|02 6056 9507
|Byrner’s Motorcycles
|Off-Road
|Melbourne
|03 9786 9000
|Colac Motorcycles
|Off-Road
|Colac
|03 5231 1083
|Marriotts MPE
|Off-Road
|Gippsland
|03 5662 2028
|Peter Stevens (Geelong)
|Off-Road
|Geelong
|03 5246 9800
|Peter Stevens (Ringwood)
|Off-Road
|Melbourne
|03 9791 7722
|PTR Engineering
|Trial
|Bendigo
|0415 861 036
GASGAS Western Australia dealers
|Perth Husqvarna
|Off-Road
|Perth
|08 9430 4192
|Savage Motorcycles
|Off-Road
|Perth
|08 9274 4866
|Moto Dynamics
|Trial
|Perth
|0460 768 343
GASGAS South Australia dealers
|Peter Stevens (Adelaide)
|Off-Road
|Adelaide
|08 8212 1494
|Rockhopping SA
|Trial
|Adelaide
|0468 611 522
GASGAS Tasmania dealers
|Rural Solutions
|Off-Road
|Hobart
|03 6269 2233
|Sportsrider
|Off-Road
|Launceston
|03 6331 9913