When GASGAS was acquired by KTM AG late last year the Austrian company also brought the Australian distributorship of the brand in-house. They have now finished appointing their dealer network with more than 20 Australian dealerships now retailing GASGAS motorcycles.

Since coming under the KTM umbrella the GASGAS range has swelled considerably with all models benefitting from plenty of KTM DNA filtering through to the red bikes.

Motocross bikes available from GASGAS include the MC 125, MC 250F and MC 450F.

The GASGAS Mini range is led by the MC 50, MC 65 and MC 85 two-strokes, as well as the all-electric MC-E5.

Enduro enthusiasts have the EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F or EC 350F to choose from while Trials aficionados will look to the TXT range.

GASGAS Motorcycles Australian dealers will also carry of the full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel.

All new model year 2021 GASGAS offroad models will be arriving at authorised Austrlaian GASGAS Motorcycles dealership in early January.

Visit the relaunched GASGAS.com to learn more on GASGAS Motorcycles and find your closest authorised dealer.

Perth Husqvarna Off-Road Perth 08 9430 4192 Savage Motorcycles Off-Road Perth 08 9274 4866 Moto Dynamics Trial Perth 0460 768 343

Peter Stevens (Adelaide) Off-Road Adelaide 08 8212 1494 Rockhopping SA Trial Adelaide 0468 611 522

