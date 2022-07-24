BMW Motorrad UK launch new F 900 R Cup race series

BMW Motorrad has confirmed that its new F 900 R Cup will run alongside the British Superbike Championship from 2023, providing a highly competitive and cost-effective class for riders at National level.

Devised to be accessible for aspiring as well as experienced racers, the BMW F 900 R Cup will see up to 40 identical machines ridden in eight rounds across the British Superbike calendar. Taking place at iconic UK circuits, the class will involve multiple practice and qualifying sessions, with points accrued during two races at each round.

Producing 105hp as standard, the dynamic BMW F 900 R roadster is available to purchase from any BMW Motorrad UK retailer, and each will be offered with a standardised package of race-focused enhancements, including K-Tech fork internals, K-Tech rear shock, Arrow exhaust, rearsets, quickshifter, and race bodywork.

Pirelli have been the sole tyre supplier for the British Superbike series since 2008 and will support the BMW F 900 R Cup. Riders will be limited to two sets of tyres over a race weekend, using the latest generation Diablo Supercorsa SC and Diablo Rain tyres, depending on conditions.

Teams will have the option of purchasing a bike and having the race kit fitted by their preferred BMW Motorrad retailer, by approved partner Fortis Racing, or by their own support team. Fortis Racing will continue to be present at each round, offering on-site race support and spares for all riders.

BSB Series Director Stuart Higgs

“A much repeated question is when can we offer an un-faired ‘naked’ bike class on our racing platform? History reminds us of simple, accessible race classes that provide great competition and action. Combined with the prestige of the BMW brand, the F 900 R Cup deserves to be a success.”

Open to racers with a Clubman ACU licence and above, the F 900 R Cup bikes will be available to purchase from £11,000 ($19,000 AUD) inclusive of race kit.