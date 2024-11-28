2025 BMW R 12 S

BMW expands their delectable heritage range in 2025 with a model that pays homage to one of the flag-bearing models from BMW’s long history, the fabled R 90 S.

While the original 898 cc R 90 S made 67 horsepower back in 1973, the current 1170 cc air/oil-cooled Boxer that powers today’s R 12 S produces 109 ponies at 7000 rpm.

What Boxers have always been famous for though is torque. The R 90 S made 76 Nm at 5000 rpm while the R 12 S makes a stout 115 Nm at 6500 rpm and this generation engine is a joy to use on the road. Purists also love the fact that it is still air-cooled and has a single-disc dry clutch.

“The defining design elements of our R 12 S include the handlebar-mounted cockpit fairing with the tinted windshield, the seat with contrast stitching, and the Lavaorange metallic paint finish as a nod to the legendary R 90 S Daytona Orange from 1975. The design is perfectly complemented by details such as the red-laid ‘S’ on the side covers, the red double line, and the brushed and clear-lacquered aluminum surfaces of the tank and seat hump,” explains Alexander Buckan, Head of BMW Motorrad Design.

The suspension is fully-adjustable at both ends and the R 12 S tips the scales at 220 kg with its 16 litre fuel tank full. The seat height is a low 795 mm but despite that the uprated suspension still offers a decent 120 mm of travel.

The R 12 S dips into the Option 719 catalogue for components such as the Classic II wheels and also sports items from the Billet packs Shadow and Shadow II to make the S stand out from the rest of the range.

Further standard features include the Comfort Package, which includes Hill Start Control, Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, and Cruise Control. The adaptive cornering light Headlight Pro ensures better illumination of the road in corners.

The BMW R 12 S is based on the BMW R 12 nineT, and therefore all accessory products such as titanium exhaust systems, soft bags, or the navigation preparation can also be used for this motorcycle. A shortened rear end is available as an Original BMW Motorrad Accessory with the black licence plate holder then attached to the swing-arm.

Expecting pricing and delivery schedules for Australia are yet to be announced but we do know that the R 12 S will include BMW’s impressive five-year warranty.

2025 BMW R 12 S Images

2025 BMW R 12 S Specifications

Engine – Air/Oil-cooled 1170 cc Boxer

Bore x Stroke – 101 x 73 mm

Compression Ratio – 12.0:1

Power – 109 hp at 7000 rpm

Torque – 115 Nm at 6500 rpm

Gearbox – Constant-mesh 6-gear gearbox with separate transmission housing

Clutch – Single-disc dry clutch, hydraulically operated

Final Drive – Cardan shaft drive, single-sided swing-arm with Paralever

Frame – Tubular space frame

Front Suspension – Fully-adjustable 45 mm USD forks, 120 mm travel

Rear Suspension – Fully-adjustable progressive shock, 120 mm travel

Front Brakes – 310 mm discs, four-piston Monobloc radial brake calipers

Rear Brake – Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, 2-piston floating caliper

Wheelbase – 1511 mm

Steering head angle – 62.3-degrees

Seat Height – 795 mm

Rims – Spoked alloys

Tyres – 120/70-17 (F), 180/55-17 (R)

Fuel Capacity – 16 litres

Wet weight – 220 kg fully fuelled

Standard Features – ABS Pro, DTC, Riding Modes, Keyless Ride, USB port, Hill Start Control, Headlight Pro, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Control, Connected Ride Control

Max Speed – 215 km/h

