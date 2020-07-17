Advertorial

Ducati have released details on their new ‘total touring-style look’ ahead of the November Australian release of this new long-distance suitable apparel.

Ducati apparel is guaranteed by collaboration with the best companies in the sector. In addition, all garments are equipped with CE certified protections.

Tour C3 Jacket – $789

The Tour C3 jacket, specific for sport-touring use, is produced by Spidi exclusively for Ducati. CE-certified according to the European standards, it has protectors on shoulders and elbows and is suitable for use with a back protector.

The outer jacket, made of a mix of polyester fabrics, is equipped with large and efficient air vents and with the waterproof and breathable H2Out membrane. Inside is the removable thermal lining that can be worn as a casual down jacket. Designed to be worn with Tour C3 trousers with zip, the jacket is available in a men’s cut in black/red and high-visibility black/ yellow, and for women in black/red.

Tour C3 Trousers – $499

The Tour C3 trousers for sport touring are designed by Aldo Drudi and made in collaboration with Spidi Sport. Robust, ergonomic, adjustable, with an H2Out membrane that is waterproof, breathable and wind resistant, they have CE-certified protectors on the shins and hips and are CE-certified according to the latest European standards.

They provide a high level of comfort thanks to a removable lining, elastic fabric, and zipper-adjustable air vents. They can be combined with the Tour C3 jacket both in the standard and HV variants. Also available in a version for women.

Fabric-leather gloves Strada C4 – $299

Strada C4 gloves, produced by Held exclusively for Ducati, are perfect for sport-touring. The exterior is made of cowhide, sheep leather and polyamide fabric. Each of these materials, expertly positioned, helps to provide comfort and protection.

Inside there is a Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable membrane which, thanks to the reduced thickness created by the Gore grip process, guarantees riding sensitivity and control of the bike. SuperFabric inserts and volume adjustments on the wrist and sleeve further enhance the performance of the fully CE-certified Strada C4 gloves.

Horizon helmet – $999

The Horizon helmet, based on X-lite’s X-1004 shell, is an openable helmet in composite fibre for sport-touring use. Featuring dual P/J approval – which covers both its full-face and open face use – it is equipped with a chin guard featuring a dual safety opening system and a complete ventilation system.

The removable and washable internal padding, the sun visor with UV 400 protection, and the reflex inserts for greater visibility complete the design of this product with a minimal-chic look by Drudi Performance, exclusive for Ducati.

Black Steel helmet – $949

The Black Steel helmet, based on the Arai Renegade V model, was developed for use on naked bikes with an upright riding position. The outer shell is made of SFL fibre while the inner shell is made of EPS with differentiated density.

The interior in antibacterial and washable fabric, the VAS visor with a wide field of view, and a high performance ventilation system able to circulate about 14 litres of air per minute inside the shell combine to make the helmet very comfortable and safe. All in perfect Ducati style thanks to the sophisticated design made exclusively by Drudi Performance.

All Terrain Boots – $569

Highly functional and certified in accordance with current CE protection standards, the All Terrain boots are ideal for both the road and soft, wet and muddy terrains.

The upper, in which lined pleats are inserted to increase comfort, is a mix of full grain leather and suede. Equipped with the waterproof and highly breathable eVent membrane and a closure system with adjustable, interchangeable aluminium levers, the boots have a rubber sole designed to favour maximum grip on the pegs. Created in collaboration with TCX, they are perfect for taking on any terrain.

Ducati Communication System V2 – $569

Intercom system with voice commands that allows up to 15 motorcyclists to communicate simultaneously (range up to 1600 meters in ideal conditions, about 1000 meters in real conditions). The connection is automatic, it activates by talking and goes off after 30 seconds of silence. In case of interruption, the connection is automatically restored.

Thanks to the Cardo Intercom System, you can make and answer calls, control your mobile devices with the touch of a finger or the sound of your voice, listen to the integrated FM radio. The volume of the device adjusts automatically according to the background noise. Universal connectivity with any Bluetooth headset of any brand.