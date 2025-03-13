Honda Australia MPE

Honda Australia Motorcycle Power Equipment and Marine (MPE) today announced the appointment of Mr. Chris Schultz as General Manager of Power Sports and Products, effective immediately.

Prior to 2013, Mr Schultz held a long-standing history with Honda Australia, serving as the National Sales Manager of Marine and Engine (OEM) and General Manager of Power Equipment and Marine. He has also held various General Manager roles across Sales, Product Planning, Product Management, Marketing, Vehicle Operations and Aftersales divisions in the industry.

“I am thrilled to step into this new role at Honda, overseeing the Power Sports and Products division in Australia” said Mr. Schultz.

“As a passionate enthusiast of Honda’s diverse range of products, I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the brand and ensure we’re the top choice across Motorcycles, Power Equipment, and Marine in Australia.”

Mr Schultz will leverage his extensive industry experience and shared passion for the Honda brand and its products in his new leadership role. His broad portfolio of experience makes him well equipped to guide the MPE business and networks for Honda in Australia.