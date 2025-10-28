2026 Ducati Monster

The fifth-generation Monster adopts Ducati’s new 890 cc V2 engine for 2026, delivering performance on par with the outgoing 937 cc Testastretta despite its smaller capacity. The new powerplant also slashes maintenance costs, with valve clearance checks now required only every 45,000 km, a significant improvement over the 15,000 km intervals of its desmo-valved predecessor.

The intake cams are also variable, which helps the new engine to deliver more than 80 per cent of its 91 Nm maximum torque figure over a 6000 rpm band, from 4000 to 10,000 rpm. Ducati also claim 111 horsepower at 9000 rpm.

At 54.3 kg, the new engine also saves 6 kg, and overall, the 2026 Monster is 4 kg lighter than the previous model, tipping the scales at 185 kg ready to ride with the revamped 14-litre tank full.

Other updates include a full LED headlight with DRL and a lower, narrower seat – now 815 mm off the ground. A lower 795 mm seat can be optioned, while a lowered suspension kit can reduce it further to 775 mm; however, we would expect that some suspension performance and comfort will be sacrificed if going that route.

The engine is a stressed member of the chassis, which comprises a monocoque frame, a double-sided swing arm, and a technopolymer trellis subframe. 41 mm USD forks from Showa are fitted up front, and a pre-load adjustable Showa shock at the rear.

Brembo provide the brakes, in the form of M4.32 front calipers and 320 mm rotors, fed via a PR18/21 radial master cylinder. Diablo Rosso IV tyres are fitted in 120/70 and 180/55 sizes.

Handlebars have also been moved higher and further forward to emphasise control and sporty riding feedback.

Four riding modes include DTC (Ducati Traction Control), DWC (Ducati Wheelie Control) and cornering ABS settings, with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 and Engine Brake Control (EBC) as the new additions.

A new five-inch TFT is controlled via a petal-shaped joystick and is ready for the Ducati Multimedia system, which includes turn-by-turn navigation. Cruise control is another accessory add-on.

A host of accessories will also be available, including Termignoni silencers, which are sure to spice up the soundtrack.

The new 2026 Ducati Monster is due in Australia in April, with the Monster+ offering the same package, plus a passenger seat cover and cowl. Pricing starts at $20,700 ride-away for the Monster, and $21,400 ride-away for the Monster+.

Head to the Ducati Motorcycles Australia website for more info on the entire range.