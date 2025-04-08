Ixon Etna Adventure Jacket

Spearheading a new trend in Adventure products, the ETNA is an ultra-functional and versatile waterproof jacket that represents a novel product in more ways than one. The design is strongly inspired by ‘Techwear’ trends, right down to the functional and aesthetic details.

The design is unique, with a removable waterproof half-jacket, combined with a basic jacket featuring an ultra-ventilated upper section and a waterproof lower section with numerous pockets, all accompanied by a removable thermal lining on the inside.

That ensures an all-season jacket that can be flexibly setup to not only seasonal riding, but even changing weather throughout the day.

Other features include the XDRY3L outer waterproofing, DWR Teflon Insulation and removable thermal lining, with 160 g in the body and 80 g in the sleeves for optminal warmth.

Class AA CE certified shoulder and elbow protection are provided by Fanom armour, while a pocket for a back protector and chest protectors is also included, although those protectors are optional. You can also upgrade those existing elbow and shoulder protectors for more protection.

Four outside pockets ensure plenty of storage, plus two fore-arm pockets and two inside pockets. Then there’s a waterproof wallet pocket and two pockets in the thermal liner.

Ixon describe the Ertna as a regular cut style, with removable hood, adjustment at the wrists, forearms, and biceps.

The Ixon Etna Adventure Jacket is available for $1099.95 RRP in sizes Small to 3XL.

Check out the full Ixon catalogue here.

