SCOTT Prospect 2.0 Goggle

The SCOTT Prospect 2.0 is the second generation of SCOTT’s flagship motocross goggle, featuring their ground-breaking Quick Lens Release System and Lens Lock System.

With a fresh and modern design as well as other top performance features such as NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, articulating outriggers and more, the SCOTT Prospect 2.0 goggle has been fully engineered to defend your vision and give you the competitive edge when you line up at the gate on race day.

NEW QUICK LENS RELEASE SYSTEM

Allows users to unlock the four lens locking pins instantly for a quick and easy lens change, without compromising on the industry-leading safety ensured by the SCOTT Lens Lock System. The 35 degrees outriggers engage bars to unlock.

MASSIVE FIELD OF VISION

Designed slim and bringing the lens closer to the eyes, the Prospect 2.0 goggle offers the largest field of vision on the market. The lens is curved to the maximum in order to achieve unmatched peripheral vision.

3 LAYER FACE FOAM

SCOTT’s 3 Layer Face Foam incorporates two layers of foam and one “No Sweat” layer to provide maximum comfort and unmatched sweat management.

This unique face foam consists of a red microfiber layer which is extremely water absorbent to avoid sweat getting into your eyes or inside the goggle. It is also incredibly soft and comfortable.

RIDER SAFETY

LENS LOCK – The SCOTT Lens Lock System features 4 locking pins that go through the lens. No matter the impact, it guarantees that the lens is not popping out.

IMPACT RESISTANCE – All SCOTT lenses not only meet but exceed the required impact-resistance standards required for MX lenses, protecting riders from the impact of pebbles and flying debris.

