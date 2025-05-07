SW-MOTECH Drybags

When it comes to touring the countryside on a motorcycle, especially the type that takes you far beyond the bitumen, you know that keeping your gear dry and dust free is absolutely non-negotiable. That’s where the new-gen SW-MOTECH Drybag series steps in like a seasoned professional.

The latest generation of SW-MOTECH Drybags are a practical combination of tail and carrying bag and, frankly, an adventure riders best-kept secret in Australia. Plenty of waterproof and dustproof storage for your gear and the difference between a dream ride and a wet, cold nightmare.

It’s time to talk about why these newly updated roll-top beauties should be strapped to your tail, pillion, or crash bars yesterday. Because yes—they’ll fit on just about anything, anywhere. That’s no exaggeration.

Whether you ride a naked street, ADV, tourer, or something in between, SW-MOTECH have a drybag engineered to find a home on any bike, in any position—tail rack, pillion seat, crash bars, even strapped together in combos that’d make a Swiss Army knife jealous. And they’ll go the distance no matter the forecast.

Robust Construction without the Bulk.

First thing that strikes you when you grab one of these Drybags is the build quality. The new-gen Drybags boast a new waterproof PVC material with an elastic texture, giving the bags a softer, more flexible profile—making them easier to roll, strap, and stow without that awkward wrestling match you get with rigid dry gear.

These Drybags shrug off rain, mud, and dust storms without batting a zipper. And unlike some gear that looks good on the showroom floor but melts under UV or flaps around at highway speeds, these bags are the real deal—tested in Germany, proven in Australia.

A handy external pocket keeps your quick-access gear right where you need it. If you’re like me and travel with an action camera, first-aid kit, or tool roll, that flexibility is welcomed.

Available in six sizes ranging from 8L all the way up to a massive 70L, there’s a bag for every application. Whether you’re packing light for a weekend getaway or stuffing gear for a two-week ride up the Cape, the new strap and buckle arrangement makes it easier than ever to combine multiple bags into one slick, secure system.

They also come with an integrated side handle for easy off-bike hauling, and for those times you’re on foot, a separately available shoulder strap lets you convert your Drybag into a shoulder bag. One minute it’s strapped to your rack, the next it’s your carry-on at the airport. Smart.

There are lots of drybags out there. Some are cheap. Some are waterproof-ish. And some will make you wish you’d just wrapped your gear in a garbage bag and hoped for the best. But the SW-MOTECH Drybag range isn’t playing in that space.

This is gear designed for riders, by riders—purpose-built for Australian conditions, whether you’re dodging tropical downpours in Queensland or hammering across the Tanami with red dust coating everything.

For more information visit:

https://houseofpowersports.com.au/sw-motech-australia/drybags/