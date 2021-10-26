Triumph Gold Line Editions

Designed to showcase the hand-painted gold lining skills of Triumph’s expert paint shop, and reflecting customer demand for brighter and more custom-inspired schemes, the new Bonneville Gold Line Editions bring new style and extra hand-painted detail to eight motorcycles in Triumph’s renowned Modern Classic range.

Due in Australian showrooms this December – and available for one year only – the Gold Line Editions feature all of the recent updates of the new Bonneville generation.

Our favourite model in the Triumph line-up is the 1200 Scrambler XE with its 250 mm of fully-adjustable Ohlins/Showa suspension travel and a 21-inch front it has proper off-road chops and is also great fun on the street (Scrambler 1200 XE review here). Which one of the following eight models would be your pick…? Tell us in the comments below.

Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition – $19,190

Silver Ice fuel tank with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Silver Ice mudguards and side panels with Competition Green side panel stripes

Unique new white and gold Bonneville T100 logo and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Silver Ice flyscreen available

Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition – $19,490

Matt Pacific Blue tank with Graphite stripe, gold Triumph tank logos and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Hand-painted gold lining alongside the tank stripe and around the brushed foil knee pads

Matt Jet Black front and rear mudguards and side panel with new gold Street Scrambler logo

Accessory fit matching Matt Pacific Blue flyscreen and high-level mudguard available

Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition – $23,790

Silver Ice fuel tank with Sapphire Black twin stripe design, and brushed foil knee pads, all edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Sapphire Black headlight bowl, mudguards and side panels with unique new gold and silver Bonneville Speedmaster logos and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Sapphire Black short front mudguard available

Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition – $23,790

Carnival Red fuel tank and mudguards, with gold Triumph tank logos and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pads, edged with hand-painted gold lining

Sapphire Black side panels with unique new gold and silver Bonneville Bobber logo and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Carnival Red short front mudguard available

Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition – $22,090

Silver Ice fuel tank with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Silver Ice mudguards and side panels with Competition Green side panel stripes, unique new white and gold Bonneville T120 logo and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Silver Ice flyscreen available

Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition – $22,090

Matt Sapphire Black fuel tank, front and rear mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels

Matt Silver Ice fuel tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Matt Silver Ice side panel stripe graphics with unique new black and gold Bonneville T120 Black logos and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Matt Sapphire Black flyscreen available

Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line Edition – $24,690

Carnival Red and Storm Grey fuel tank with Aluminium Silver stripe, brushed foil knee pads, hand painted gold lining, and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl

Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition – $26,090

Baja Orange and Silver Ice fuel tank with Pure White stripe, brushed foil knee pads, hand painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl

Australian Rideaway Pricing