Triumph Gold Line Editions
Designed to showcase the hand-painted gold lining skills of Triumph’s expert paint shop, and reflecting customer demand for brighter and more custom-inspired schemes, the new Bonneville Gold Line Editions bring new style and extra hand-painted detail to eight motorcycles in Triumph’s renowned Modern Classic range.
Due in Australian showrooms this December – and available for one year only – the Gold Line Editions feature all of the recent updates of the new Bonneville generation.
Our favourite model in the Triumph line-up is the 1200 Scrambler XE with its 250 mm of fully-adjustable Ohlins/Showa suspension travel and a 21-inch front it has proper off-road chops and is also great fun on the street (Scrambler 1200 XE review here). Which one of the following eight models would be your pick…? Tell us in the comments below.
Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition – $19,190
- Silver Ice fuel tank with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo
- Silver Ice mudguards and side panels with Competition Green side panel stripes
- Unique new white and gold Bonneville T100 logo and hand-painted gold lining
- Accessory fit matching Silver Ice flyscreen available
Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition – $19,490
- Matt Pacific Blue tank with Graphite stripe, gold Triumph tank logos and elegant ‘gold line’ logo
- Hand-painted gold lining alongside the tank stripe and around the brushed foil knee pads
- Matt Jet Black front and rear mudguards and side panel with new gold Street Scrambler logo
- Accessory fit matching Matt Pacific Blue flyscreen and high-level mudguard available
Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition – $23,790
- Silver Ice fuel tank with Sapphire Black twin stripe design, and brushed foil knee pads, all edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo
- Sapphire Black headlight bowl, mudguards and side panels with unique new gold and silver Bonneville Speedmaster logos and hand-painted gold lining
- Accessory fit matching Sapphire Black short front mudguard available
Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition – $23,790
- Carnival Red fuel tank and mudguards, with gold Triumph tank logos and elegant ‘gold line’ logo
- Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pads, edged with hand-painted gold lining
- Sapphire Black side panels with unique new gold and silver Bonneville Bobber logo and hand-painted gold lining
- Accessory fit matching Carnival Red short front mudguard available
Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition – $22,090
- Silver Ice fuel tank with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo
- Silver Ice mudguards and side panels with Competition Green side panel stripes, unique new white and gold Bonneville T120 logo and hand-painted gold lining
- Accessory fit matching Silver Ice flyscreen available
Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition – $22,090
- Matt Sapphire Black fuel tank, front and rear mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels
- Matt Silver Ice fuel tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo
- Matt Silver Ice side panel stripe graphics with unique new black and gold Bonneville T120 Black logos and hand-painted gold lining
- Accessory fit matching Matt Sapphire Black flyscreen available
Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line Edition – $24,690
- Carnival Red and Storm Grey fuel tank with Aluminium Silver stripe, brushed foil knee pads, hand painted gold lining, and elegant ‘gold line’ logo
- Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl
Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition – $26,090
- Baja Orange and Silver Ice fuel tank with Pure White stripe, brushed foil knee pads, hand painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo
- Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl
