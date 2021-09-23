Suzuki GSX-S1000GT

Suzuki have taken the covers off a slightly more luxurious version of their GSX-S1000 and have dubbed the new variant the GSX-S1000GT, reflecting its more grand touring role in the Suzuki line-up.

Suzuki have not been in any rush to introduce the latest and greatest developments in rider aids and connectivity on their motorcycles but the GSX-S1000 GT sees them a get more serious in this area.

A 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display includes smartphone and headset connectivity via Bluetooth and USB that can then add phone, music and navigation functionality, all driven from a new four-way pad on the left bar.

A two-way quick-shifter, cruise control, switchable traction control and riding modes add to the tech quite but the machine lacks an IMU that would bring the electronics suite up to true contemporary levels.

With 150 horsepower from the 999 cc GSX-R1000 derived mill its sure to shift along more than okay.

New cams, valve springs, clutch, exhaust and plenty of other tweaks sees the bike meet Euro5 requirements and produce more torque from lower in the rev range than its predecessor.

Four-piston Brembo monobloc stoppers grip 310 mm disc rotors and are backed up by an ABS system.

The twin-spar chassis has a new sub-frame which helps lower the pillion rider a little while providing the opportunity to add more padding to the pillion seat itself, along with the added strength and mounting points for the optional side cases. The swing-arm is straight from the GSX-R1000.

The bars are closer and wider than its siblings to facilitate better rider comfort while the front cowl, screen and mirrors have been designed to cheat the wind while protecting the rider and keeping them comfortable enough to use the full 19-litre full tank between stops when touring. Seat height is quite low at 810 mm.

The GT rides on KYB suspension that offers plenty of adjustment at both ends.

LED lighting puts a fresh face on the GSX-S1000 and all lighting throughout the bike is LED.

With a price tag of $19,090 Ride Away, it will pique the interest of many, but unfortunately the attractive matching side cases that give the GT its luggage amenity are not included as standard. Heated grips are also an optional extra.

We will be sure to get out and rip some wheelies on one as soon as they arrive, but unfortunately we are going to have to wait until March 2022 for that to happen. There will be two blue colourways available in Australia but the black version will not be making its way Down Under.

Suzuki GSX-S1000 GT Specifications

Engine – 999cc, In-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC

Trans – 6-Speed constant mesh with back-torque-limiting clutch

Front Suspension – 43mm KYB inverted forks with adjustable compression, rebound and spring preload

Rear Suspension – Link type, KYB shock with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload

Front Brakes – Brembo Monobloc Radial-mount 4-piston calipers, dual 310mm floating discs with ABS

Rear Brakes – Nissin single-piston caliper, 220mm disc with ABS

L x W x H – 2140 x 825 x 1215 mm

Wheelbase – 1460mm

Seat Height – 810mm

Fuel Capacity – 19 Litres

Wet Weight – 226Kg

Warranty – Two years, unlimited kilometres

RRP – $19,090 Ride Away

New Suzuki GSX-S1000GT Image Gallery