2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Range

Moto Guzzi’s V7 line-up is getting a power up for 2025, with the 853 cc air-cooled transverse V-twin going Euro5+ and gaining a four per cent power increase in the process. The V7 retains the trademark shaft drive but now runs a multi-map RbW throttle and cruise control.

Expanding out the V7 range is the new V7 Sport, a return for the legendary name and delivering the most advanced and sporty V7 ever. Pre-load adjustable 41 mm USD forks, dual front disc brakes, an IMU for cornering traction control and ABS plus a dedicated Sport mode round out some of the features.

The V7 Sport exclusives don’t stop there either, lightweight alloy wheels save 1.8 kg, aluminium headlight brackets, bar-end mirrors, handlebar top clamp, aluminium inserts for the side panels, and red stitched sport seat. Brembo provide four-piston monobloc radial-mount calipers on 320 mm rotors, with an up-spec master-cylinder.

New side panels, a shorter rear mudguard, new Eagle logo ignition key, and a more aggressive exhaust configuration is found across all the V7 models for 2025.

Updates specific to the V7 Special is the inclusion of full LED lighting with Moto Guzzi eagle DRL, plus a digital instrument cluster – brought across from the V7 stone to replace the previous analogue unit.

Performance from the V7 has been bumped to 67.3 hp at 6900 rpm with the move to Euro5+. The changes reap even greater benefits in torque which jumps six Nm to 79 Nm at 4400 rpm, almost all of which is available from 3500 rpm.

A single RbW 52 mm throttle-body replaces the cable throttle system, for more precise control, and better effeciency and fuel consumption. Road and Rain modes standard across the V7 range. Sport mode is specific to the V7 Sport, and each ride mode has specific MGCT (traction control) settings and throttle response.

RbW also allowed the use of more aggressive valve lift profiles. The airbox volume is boosted by 27 per cent while an enhanced oil jet system improves piston cooling.

The exhaust also now features a third lambda sensor to meet Euro5+, and has been tuned for a smoother torque delivery.

The 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 models are expected in Australia in August of 2025, with pricing yet to be released. The V7 Stone will be available in Nero Ruvido or Blu Profondo, both satin finishes, and the V7 Special will arrive in either Nero Smeraldo or Bianco 1969 gloss paint schemes.

The V7 Sport will be available in two colours: Verde Legnano, a classic shade from the first V7 Sport, or Grigio Lario, a pastel finish.

2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Gallery