2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801
The Vitpilen range grows for 2025 with the addition of the new Vitpilen 801.
At the heart of the new Vitpilen 801 is the DOHC, 799 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp at 9,250 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.
A choice of four ride modes alters the engine performance, with Street, Sport and Rain as pre-set and the customisable Dynamic mode, ensuring maximum rideability on the road ahead.
Together with Easy Shift, cornering ABS, and cornering MTC, the street riding experience is enhanced in all conditions.
With the engine acting as a stressed member of the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, overall weight is kept to a minimum.
The 140 mm travel WP APEX 43 mm upside down front forks deliver advanced performance and comfort in varying street environments. Using a split damping function on the open cartridge forks, compression and rebound can be altered effortlessly using the easy-access five-click adjusters located on the top of the fork tube.
The Vitpilen 801 is fitted with a WP APEX shock absorber providing 150 mm of suspension travel for the perfect balance of street riding and all-day comfort. The damping behaviour can be adjusted with a rebound damping adjuster and an additional tool adjuster for the spring preload.
The rebound damping is controlled by a five-click adjuster that allows the rider to adjust the shock behaviour to different riding situations. Additionally, the adjustment of the spring preload accommodates different loads on the motorcycle such as luggage or a passenger.
The Vitpilen 801 rolls on cast alloy 17” wheels that are fitted with Michelin Road 6 tyres.
A J.Juan brake system, together with Bosch ABS, delivers confidence-inspiring braking performance.
Providing maximum stability under heavy braking is the Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC).
A 5” TFT dashboard features an optically bonded mineral glass display to prevent glare. Once the rider has downloaded the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app onto their smartphone and connected it to the machine’s Connectivity Unit, Turn-by-Turn navigation is available, along with the option to control telephone calls and music selection.
Additionally, the integrated USB-C connector allows for easy charging of handheld devices mounted to the handlebar
2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Technical Highlights
- New Bi-LED projector lens headlight with a separate light ring provides a unique and progressive identity
- Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as a stressed member
- 799 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 87 Nm of torque
- Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort and performance on flowing roads and through narrow urban environments
- Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Sport, Dynamic optional)
- Cornering-sensitive Traction Control (allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip in optional Dynamic mode)
- Cutting-edge cornering ABS with switchable Supermoto mode (in the optional Dynamic ride mode)
- Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response
- Optional Easy Shift function
- Standard Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, telephone call-in/out, and music selection functionality from the rider’s smartphone
- Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch
- Extensive range of Technical Accessories available
The 2025 Vitpilen 801 will be available in Australia and New Zealand (limited quantities) from January 2025 onwards through all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships.
2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Specifications
- Engine type 2 cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC parallel twin
- Displacement 799 cc
- Bore/stroke 88/65,7 mm
- Power 77 kW (105 hp) @ 9250 rpm
- Torque 87 Nm @ 8000 rpm
- Compression ratio 12.5:1
- Starter/battery Electric starter/12V 10Ah
- Transmission 6 gears
- Fuel system DKK Dellorto (Throttle body 46mm)
- Control 4 valves per cylinder / DOHC
- Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
- Engine oil Motorex, Power Synth SAE 10W-50
- Primary drive 39:75
- Final drive 16:41
- Cooling Liquid cooled with water/oil heat exchanger
- Clutch Cable operated PASC Slipper clutch
- Engine management/ignition Bosch EMS with RBW
- Traction control “MTC (lean angle sensitive, 3-Mode, disengageable, Dynamic mode opt.)”
- Fuel consumption 4,5 l/100km
- Frame Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated
- Subframe Cast aluminium, powder coated
- Handlebar Aluminium, tapered, Ø 28/22 mm
- Front suspension WP APEX-USD Ø 43 mm Adjustability Compression, Rebound
- Rear suspension WP APEX-Monoshock Adjustability Rebound, Preload
- Suspension travel front/rear 140 mm / 150 mm
- Front brake 2 x 4-piston caliper, radially mounted, brake disc Ø 300 mm
- Rear brake 1-piston floating caliper, brake disc Ø 240 mm
- ABS Bosch 9.3 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and Supermoto mode, disengageable)
- Wheels front/rear Cast Aluminium wheels 3.50 x 17”; 5.50 x 17”
- Tyres front/rear Michelin Road 6 R 17; R 17
- Chain X-Ring 520
- Silencer Stainless steel primary and secondary silencer
- Steering head angle 65,5°
- Triple clamp offset 32 mm
- Trail 97,9 mm
- Wheel base 1,475 mm ± 15 mm
- Ground clearance 170 mmSeat height 820 mm
- Tank capacity (approx.) 14 litres / 2.0 litres reserve
- Weight (without fuel, approx) 180 kg
- ABS Modes Street (cornering sensitive) / Supermoto
- Ride Modes Street, Rain, Sport, Dynamic*
- Engine Management Systems MTC, MSR*, Easy Shift*
- Cruise Control TA
- Connectivity Turn-by-Turn+ Navigation, Call-In, Call-Out, Music Selection
- Technical Accessories Heated grips, alarm system, lithium ion battery