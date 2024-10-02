2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801

The Vitpilen range grows for 2025 with the addition of the new Vitpilen 801.

At the heart of the new Vitpilen 801 is the DOHC, 799 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp at 9,250 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

A choice of four ride modes alters the engine performance, with Street, Sport and Rain as pre-set and the customisable Dynamic mode, ensuring maximum rideability on the road ahead.

Together with Easy Shift, cornering ABS, and cornering MTC, the street riding experience is enhanced in all conditions.

With the engine acting as a stressed member of the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, overall weight is kept to a minimum.

The 140 mm travel WP APEX 43 mm upside down front forks deliver advanced performance and comfort in varying street environments. Using a split damping function on the open cartridge forks, compression and rebound can be altered effortlessly using the easy-access five-click adjusters located on the top of the fork tube.

The Vitpilen 801 is fitted with a WP APEX shock absorber providing 150 mm of suspension travel for the perfect balance of street riding and all-day comfort. The damping behaviour can be adjusted with a rebound damping adjuster and an additional tool adjuster for the spring preload.

The rebound damping is controlled by a five-click adjuster that allows the rider to adjust the shock behaviour to different riding situations. Additionally, the adjustment of the spring preload accommodates different loads on the motorcycle such as luggage or a passenger.

The Vitpilen 801 rolls on cast alloy 17” wheels that are fitted with Michelin Road 6 tyres.

A J.Juan brake system, together with Bosch ABS, delivers confidence-inspiring braking performance.

Providing maximum stability under heavy braking is the Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC).

A 5” TFT dashboard features an optically bonded mineral glass display to prevent glare. Once the rider has downloaded the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app onto their smartphone and connected it to the machine’s Connectivity Unit, Turn-by-Turn navigation is available, along with the option to control telephone calls and music selection.

Additionally, the integrated USB-C connector allows for easy charging of handheld devices mounted to the handlebar

2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Technical Highlights

New Bi-LED projector lens headlight with a separate light ring provides a unique and progressive identity

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as a stressed member

799 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 87 Nm of torque

Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort and performance on flowing roads and through narrow urban environments

Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Sport, Dynamic optional)

Cornering-sensitive Traction Control (allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip in optional Dynamic mode)

Cutting-edge cornering ABS with switchable Supermoto mode (in the optional Dynamic ride mode)

Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response

Optional Easy Shift function

Standard Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, telephone call-in/out, and music selection functionality from the rider’s smartphone

Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch

Extensive range of Technical Accessories available

The 2025 Vitpilen 801 will be available in Australia and New Zealand (limited quantities) from January 2025 onwards through all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships.

2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Specifications

Engine type 2 cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC parallel twin

Displacement 799 cc

Bore/stroke 88/65,7 mm

Power 77 kW (105 hp) @ 9250 rpm

Torque 87 Nm @ 8000 rpm

Compression ratio 12.5:1

Starter/battery Electric starter/12V 10Ah

Transmission 6 gears

Fuel system DKK Dellorto (Throttle body 46mm)

Control 4 valves per cylinder / DOHC

Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Engine oil Motorex, Power Synth SAE 10W-50

Primary drive 39:75

Final drive 16:41

Cooling Liquid cooled with water/oil heat exchanger

Clutch Cable operated PASC Slipper clutch

Engine management/ignition Bosch EMS with RBW

Traction control “MTC (lean angle sensitive, 3-Mode, disengageable, Dynamic mode opt.)”

Fuel consumption 4,5 l/100km

Frame Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated

Subframe Cast aluminium, powder coated

Handlebar Aluminium, tapered, Ø 28/22 mm

Front suspension WP APEX-USD Ø 43 mm Adjustability Compression, Rebound

Rear suspension WP APEX-Monoshock Adjustability Rebound, Preload

Suspension travel front/rear 140 mm / 150 mm

Front brake 2 x 4-piston caliper, radially mounted, brake disc Ø 300 mm

Rear brake 1-piston floating caliper, brake disc Ø 240 mm

ABS Bosch 9.3 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and Supermoto mode, disengageable)

Wheels front/rear Cast Aluminium wheels 3.50 x 17”; 5.50 x 17”

Tyres front/rear Michelin Road 6 R 17; R 17

Chain X-Ring 520

Silencer Stainless steel primary and secondary silencer

Steering head angle 65,5°

Triple clamp offset 32 mm

Trail 97,9 mm

Wheel base 1,475 mm ± 15 mm

Ground clearance 170 mmSeat height 820 mm

Tank capacity (approx.) 14 litres / 2.0 litres reserve

Weight (without fuel, approx) 180 kg

ABS Modes Street (cornering sensitive) / Supermoto

Ride Modes Street, Rain, Sport, Dynamic*

Engine Management Systems MTC, MSR*, Easy Shift*

Cruise Control TA

Connectivity Turn-by-Turn+ Navigation, Call-In, Call-Out, Music Selection

Technical Accessories Heated grips, alarm system, lithium ion battery

* Accessory