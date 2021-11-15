Mandalika issues force ATC postponement

The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup was to race at Indonesia’s Mandalika International Street Circuit last weekend but proceedings were put on hold after safety concerns were raised on Saturday. The first ATC round at Mandalika had been planned to allow the new circuit to test its facilities and track services, and they came up short.

It appears many of the track marshals simply failed to attend their posts, or even show up at all, thus it was deemed too dangerous for the race to be held. We believe there was also power failure issues.

Organisers are promising that these teething issues will be rectified ahead of this weekend’s schedule World Superbike finale at the 4.31 kilometre circuit. The Asia Talent Cup races have also been pushed back and added to the WorldSBK schedule.

Young Aussie star Carter Thompson had qualified on the front row but just before racing was set to get underway, officials cancelled the races.