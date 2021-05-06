Unifilter KTM 690 Enduro & Husqvarna 701 filters

Unifilter now have the AU1451ST filter available, designed specifically for the KTM 690 Enduro and Husqvarna 701 air box to ensure complete dust protection without compromising airflow.

With dual stage protection and a 100 per cent increase in effective filter surface area over standard, combined with unique sealing technology, the AU1451ST the essential air filter for those who demand the best.

Alongside the dual-stage filter layers, the Unifilter uses impregnated polyurethane seal technology, with the increase in filter surface area thanks to the use of corrugated foam. The filter is also re-usable and Australian made, and comes supplied with spare set of foam inserts. The AU1451ST supersedes the previous AU1445ST.

The Unfilter AU1451ST will fit the 2008-onward KTM 690 Enduro, as well as the 2016-onward Husqvarna 701 models and is available in Australia now for $95.35 RRP.

For best results re-oil with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil, heavy weight mineral based red foam filter oil, which will not dry out like synthetic filter oils.

Unifilter motorcycle air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand via our Australian and New Zealand Distributor, Ficeda Accessories – www.ficeda.com.au.