Pavesio takes over as Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing

Paolo Pavesio will assume the role of Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing as of 1st January 2025. Mr. Pavesio will succeed Lin Jarvis, who steps down from the role at the end of 2024 after a 26-year tenure.

Formerly Director of Marketing & Motorsport at Yamaha Motor Europe (YME), Paolo Pavesio led the restructuring of YME operations around Marketing and Motorsport during his 11 years with the company. Under his direction, a restructured Motorsport Division secured World Championship titles in WorldSBK, EWC, and MXGP.

Lin Jarvis was appointed Managing Director at YMR in 1999 and has been responsible for leading Yamaha to 8 Rider, 6 Constructor & 7 Team MotoGP World Championship titles. Mr. Jarvis will step down as Managing Director on 31st December 2024 but will continue to support YMR as a Senior Advisor.

Takahiro Sumi – GM, Motor Sports Development Div., Yamaha Motor Co.