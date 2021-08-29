The Superveloce is the modern classic by MV Agusta. The gateway to the line, inspired by history while already making history, boasts an updated engine and complete electronics suite, including the inertial platform, which now manages the traction control and cornering ABS more precisely.

With curves in all the right places, and featuring a host of technological updates including a new 5.5 inch TFT Colour Display, EAS 3.0 and launch control, this neo-classic racer is as bold as it is beautiful. The new Euro 5 Superveloce 800 arrives in MV Agusta dealerships within the first week of September. Order yours now to secure the Superveloce 800 – the epitome of #MotorcycleArt.