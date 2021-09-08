2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield have now revealed their all-new Classic 350, featuring the same powerplant found in the recently launched Meteor 350, a 349 cc air-cooled single-cylinder with fuel injection. This move brings their 350 range up to date across the board.

Performance now reaches 20.2 horsepower peaking at 6500 rpm, while 27 Nm of torque peaks lower in the rev range at 4000 rpm. The five-speed gearbox has been revised for smoother shifting.

That’s not hugely different to the earlier Rumbler 350 looking at the spec’ sheet, with a little bit more power at the expense of a smidge of torque.

A primary balancer shaft reduces vibrations, which are a noticeable characteristic of the older Royal Enfields. This will be a welcome change that should help attract new riders.

The chassis is also new, with a stiffer design aimed to offer better cornering confidence, as well as improved stability.

Likewise the suspension is updated for better comfort. Revisions to the brakes have Royal Enfield claiming a more confidence inspiring braking performance.

Ergonomics are promised to be improved. This includes a wider seat with soft-foam cushion padding, new handlebars and other tweaks which haven’t been specifically noted.

Another new feature is an analogue dash with LCD info panel, as well as a USB charging point, while a turn-by-turn navigation pod is available from the accessories department. That’s part of an extensive accessory catalogue designed to allow riders to personalise their Classic 350 in various ways, with easy bolt-on mods.

The Royal Enfield range also features a three-year warranty in Australia, ensuring plenty of peace of mind for riders.

Where the new Meteor 350 offers a modernised take on the 350 platform, the Classic, as the name suggests looks to be incorporating the updates, while retaining the styling and feel of a classic machine that has made Royal Enfield prove so popular and led to a major resurgence for the brand in recent years.

It looks like this latest 350 may extend that appeal further, but the focus still seems to be on classic authenticity rather than performance even if we’re now seeing EFI, a trait shared with the 500.

For those looking at something more performance orientated with a sporty edge, the Royal Enfield 650 twins will no doubt remain the go-to choice, however it’s hard to argue with the popularity of the singles.

The new Classic 350 will come in five variants, with 11 colour-ways in total, ensuring there’s a bike to suit almost any rider. These include the Classic Chrome, which as the name suggests features chromed guards, two-tone tank and an unpainted engine.

The Classic Dark options on the other hand, run a more subdued colour scheme in either Stealth Black or Gunmetal Grey, with blacked out engine and stand out for being the only models with cast wheels, compared to the spoked items fitted on all other variants.

The Classic Signals bikes come in either Desert Sand or Marsh Grey, recalling Royal Enfield’s armed forces ties, offering a post-war style theme, including specific decals on the tank.

The Redditch versions will come in Redditch Grey or Redditch Sage Green, with blacked out components, except the engines.

The Halycon models will be available in Gray, Green or Black, all of which are gloss paint, and also run unpainted engines.

Here’s what Siddhartha Lal had to say about the latest iteration of the Royal Enfield 350.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd.

“The Classic 350 launched in 2008, was a modern and capable motorcycle that symbolized the timeless post-war styling from the heydays of the British motorcycle industry. Its captivating design language and simplicity coupled with dependability, catapulted the Classic to global popularity, and it went on to redefine the middleweight (250-750cc) motorcycle segment. Through our history, we have been consistent in our pursuit to build timeless, classic, beautiful motorcycles that are great fun to ride, and the new Classic 350 does just that. The all-new Classic 350 beautifully combines this quintessential, timeless design with an absolutely modern and refined ride experience. Built ground-up, on our modern J-series engine, with an all-new chassis, the Classic 350 offers a tremendously refined and impeccable ride experience that almost feels like riding again for the first time. We’ve paid great attention to every aspect of the motorcycle, right from its stunning look, to the perfection in parts and the touchpoints, to its impeccable riding performance. The supremely well calibrated engine is super smooth, intuitively responsive and engaging, and has that gorgeous growl on acceleration. The all-new chassis inspires enormous confidence while handling and is especially well-mannered in tight traffic situations and around twisty corners. The Classic is by far the most comfortable motorcycle to ride, with plush seating and suspension, and great ergonomics. The motorcycle is, without a doubt, class-leading, and feels incredibly refined and enjoyable to ride. We are confident that the incredibly refined all-new Classic 350 will once again redefine the mid-size motorcycle space globally.”