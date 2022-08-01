Dunlop Geomax MX14

Dunlop have introduced the successor to the Geomax MX12, the all-new Geomax MX14 tyre, designed to excel in extreme sand and mud conditions.

Evolving the Geomax series, Geomax 14 was an important step in developing a tyre that delivers performance advantages to racers by improving the overall performance in a broader range of conditions.

The MX14 offers increased cornering grip, slide control, start performance, shock absorption, and braking grip, with enhanced handling in deep sand/mud and even in hard-based sand/mud.

With the help of top AMA Pro racers, top MXGP racers, Team Dunlop Elite amateur riders, top Australian ProMX racers and the testing team at the Dunlop Proving Grounds in Huntsville, Alabama, Dunlop were able to test the tyre on the gnarliest of tracks around the world.

New Pattern

The new pattern with reduced scoop block spacing can more effectively penetrate and scoop sandy/muddy terrain thanks to the new Reinforced Scoop Technology (RST) and V-Block Technology Advanced (V-BT Advanced) designs.

Flexible Fin Technology

The new Flexible Fin Technology (FFT) allows for improved stopping power and more progressive brake control. The optimised tread blocks has 18% taller tread blocks to ensure optimum grip and enhances the RST and V-BT technologies.

Improved Rubber Compound

The compound has been enhanced to improve control and penetration, increase tyre strength and reduce flex, providing traction on straights and corner exits, thanks to the High-Resilience Rubber Compound (H-RRC) technology.

New Carcass Construction

The new carcass construction is designed to improve absorption and damping by adding a ply to improve linearity when load is applied.

Head into your local Dunlop stockist for more information or to order the Dunlop Geomax 14, or see the Ficeda Accessories website for the full range.