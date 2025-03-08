Sena for Shark Mesh & BT Intercoms
Be at the centre of the conversation, and communicate without limits with a Sena in your Shark helmet.
Introducing the Mesh and Bluetooth intercom models designed specifically for Shark helmets, in collaboration with Sena. For seamless integration, the intercoms are designed to perfectly match the curve of your Shark helmet (all 22.06 helmets except the Aeron GP). Stay effortlessly connected with crystal-clear audio, hands-free calls, and GPS guidance while you ride.
Sena for Shark Mesh Intercom
Single $395.95 | Twin $692.95 RRP
- Mesh Group for a maximum of 24 riders
- Maximum operating distance in optimal conditions of 1600 meters
- HD speakers (diameter 40 mm)
- Waterproof
- Battery life 15 h
- Bluetooth 5.2
- The intercom recharges in 2h30
- Advanced Noise Control reduces the effects of ambient noise
- SHARK App connectivity
Sena For Shark BT Intercom
Single $329.95 | Twin $576.95 RRP
- Bluetooth for a maximum of 4 riders
- Maximum operating distance in optimal conditions of 800 meters
- HD speakers (diameter 40 mm)
- Waterproof
- Battery life of 15 h
- Bluetooth 5.1
- The intercom recharges in 2h30
- Bluetooth Universal Connectivity
- Advanced Noise Control reduces the effects of ambient noise
- SHARK App connectivity
The SHARK APP
Available for iPhone and Android, the app offers the ability to easily configure settings and access quick start guides with ease. Through the application, you can: Pre-register three phone numbers; manage your audio equalizer; use the VOX feature to go hands-free and manage VOX sensitivity.
Head into your local Shark stockist to check out the new intercoms from Sena.