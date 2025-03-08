Sena for Shark Mesh & BT Intercoms

Be at the centre of the conversation, and communicate without limits with a Sena in your Shark helmet.

Introducing the Mesh and Bluetooth intercom models designed specifically for Shark helmets, in collaboration with Sena. For seamless integration, the intercoms are designed to perfectly match the curve of your Shark helmet (all 22.06 helmets except the Aeron GP). Stay effortlessly connected with crystal-clear audio, hands-free calls, and GPS guidance while you ride.

Sena for Shark Mesh Intercom

Single $395.95 | Twin $692.95 RRP

Mesh Group for a maximum of 24 riders

Maximum operating distance in optimal conditions of 1600 meters

HD speakers (diameter 40 mm)

Waterproof

Battery life 15 h

Bluetooth 5.2

The intercom recharges in 2h30

Advanced Noise Control reduces the effects of ambient noise

SHARK App connectivity

Sena For Shark BT Intercom

Single $329.95 | Twin $576.95 RRP

Bluetooth for a maximum of 4 riders

Maximum operating distance in optimal conditions of 800 meters

HD speakers (diameter 40 mm)

Waterproof

Battery life of 15 h

Bluetooth 5.1

The intercom recharges in 2h30

Bluetooth Universal Connectivity

Advanced Noise Control reduces the effects of ambient noise

SHARK App connectivity

The SHARK APP

Available for iPhone and Android, the app offers the ability to easily configure settings and access quick start guides with ease. Through the application, you can: Pre-register three phone numbers; manage your audio equalizer; use the VOX feature to go hands-free and manage VOX sensitivity.

Head into your local Shark stockist to check out the new intercoms from Sena.