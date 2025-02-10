Shark Aeron GP FIM Racing #1 Carbon helmet

The Shark Aeron GP FIM Racing #1 Carbon helmet has arrived in Australia, with this special-order, track-only racing helmet available for $2,299.95 in sizes XS to 2XL. Read on for the full rundown…

The Aeron GP can adapt its shape to the rider’s position, offering unrivalled comfort on the track. Thanks to its innovative spoiler, equipped with adaptive flaps, the helmet offers less air resistance, allowing higher speeds to be reached.

A2S – the Adaptive Aero System reduces flagging by 80%, high-speed turbulence by 50%, and aerodynamic drag by 5%, pushing beyond the highest limits.

A new holographic certification label with an embedded QR Code also makes the helmet traceable with official identification by the Race Marshal before entering the track.

Also featured is the new generation COVA (Carbon On View & Aramid) thermosetting resin, offering an ultra light structure and excellent shock absorption. The shell also comes in two sizes, and uses a red double-D ring strap, with magnetic auto-lock.

The screen mechanism and screws are in anodised aluminium, with the Shark Emergency Remove System included, as is a double density EPU chin guard, and Ergo Racing Chin Guard Seal.

An optical class 1-rated visor features variable thicknesses without visual distortion, and is anti-scratch and anti-fog treated, with an ergonomic visor grip, and quick release system.

Inside the Aeron GP you’ll find two-tone Alveotech lining fabric, with antimicrobial properties, “3D morpho” cheekpads and the “EasyFit” system – Optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses. There’s also removeable ear pads, anti-fog breath guard, anti-fog mask, anti-pollution filter and the removable interior is suitable for machine washing (30°C max).

Optimised ventilation improves racing performance, with five air inlets and seven air extractors.

Finally the visor mechanics and hardware run a coated finish and “SHARK Racing Division” laser engraving, and the neck protection features a laser marking.

In the box you’ll also receive the official “Shark Racing Division” bag used by racers, the Shark Racing Division box and helmet cover, a “dark smoke” tinted, anti-scratch/anti-fog visor, five tear-offs, an anti-fog mask, five anti-pollution filters and “Shark Racing” stickers.

Head into your local Shark Helmets stockists to order your Aeron GP today.

New Graphic: Spartan GT Pro Carbon Kultram

RRP $1,089.95

The Spartan GT Pro combines premium finishes, cutting-edge innovations, and Shark’s expertise in full-face helmets. With superior optics, 3D-molded cheeks, and a Pinlock 120 Max Vision® film, it sets the standard for GT sports helmets. Three colourways are now available.

Find your local Shark Spartan GT PRO Carbon Kultram Helmet dealer here.

New Visors now available!