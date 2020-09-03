Suzuki Motorcycles Australia has unveiled two new limited-edition accessory pack options for its 150 hp neo-street sports motorcycle, the KATANA.
Shogun Pack
The ‘Shogun Pack’ adds the ultimate blend of style and function, increasing the toughness and practicality of an already special motorcycle, with a collection of carefully-selected Genuine Suzuki accessories.
The Shogun Pack is priced at $1499 and includes:
- KATANA Two-tone Coloured Seat
- Smoked Meter Visor
- Carbon Fibre Front Fender
- Carbon Fibre Clutch Cover
- Carbon Fibre Starter Cover
- Carbon Fibre Alternator Cover
- Front Axle Slider Set
- Rear Axle Slider Set
- Body Decal Trim Set
The ‘Shogun Pack’ optioned KATANA is available now for a manufacturer’s suggested price of $17,749 Ride Away, inclusive of accessory fitment and 12 months registration.
Samurai Pack
For those looking to unleash their inner warrior, the ‘Samurai Pack’ is sure to be a winner. The addition of subtle, yet striking red accents though the seat and decal sets transform the look of the KATANA into something truly special.
The Samurai Pack is priced at $595 and includes:
- KATANA Two-tone seat
- Smoked Meter Visor
- Carbon Design Tank Pad
- Body Decal Trim Set
- Carbon Design Side Protection Decal Set
- KATANA Rim Decal Set
The ‘Samurai Pack’ optioned KATANA is available now for a manufacturer’s suggested price of $16,845 Ride Away, inclusive of accessory fitment and 12 months registration.
Interested customers are encouraged to build their own KATANA by visiting suzukimotorcycles.com.au and experiencing the ‘Build Your Bike’ feature.
Click & Collect orders can also be placed online using this system.