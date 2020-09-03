Suzuki Motorcycles Australia has unveiled two new limited-edition accessory pack options for its 150 hp neo-street sports motorcycle, the KATANA.

Shogun Pack

The ‘Shogun Pack’ adds the ultimate blend of style and function, increasing the toughness and practicality of an already special motorcycle, with a collection of carefully-selected Genuine Suzuki accessories.

The Shogun Pack is priced at $1499 and includes:

KATANA Two-tone Coloured Seat

Smoked Meter Visor

Carbon Fibre Front Fender

Carbon Fibre Clutch Cover

Carbon Fibre Starter Cover

Carbon Fibre Alternator Cover

Front Axle Slider Set

Rear Axle Slider Set

Body Decal Trim Set

The ‘Shogun Pack’ optioned KATANA is available now for a manufacturer’s suggested price of $17,749 Ride Away, inclusive of accessory fitment and 12 months registration.

Samurai Pack

For those looking to unleash their inner warrior, the ‘Samurai Pack’ is sure to be a winner. The addition of subtle, yet striking red accents though the seat and decal sets transform the look of the KATANA into something truly special.

The Samurai Pack is priced at $595 and includes:

KATANA Two-tone seat

Smoked Meter Visor

Carbon Design Tank Pad

Body Decal Trim Set

Carbon Design Side Protection Decal Set

KATANA Rim Decal Set

The ‘Samurai Pack’ optioned KATANA is available now for a manufacturer’s suggested price of $16,845 Ride Away, inclusive of accessory fitment and 12 months registration.

Interested customers are encouraged to build their own KATANA by visiting suzukimotorcycles.com.au and experiencing the ‘Build Your Bike’ feature.

Click & Collect orders can also be placed online using this system.