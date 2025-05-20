Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield’s latest modern roadster – the Guerrilla 450 – is arriving in a new striking Smoke Silver finish, offering yet another option to the existing Playa Black, Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue options.

Priced from just $8,590 Ride Away with a three-year warranty and matching road side assist, the Guerrilla 450 is the ideal option for new and experienced riders

This new colourway enhances the Guerrilla 450’s urban appeal with Smoke Silver offset by black wheels, and coming standard with the full TripperDash TFT Display.

Built on the proven 452 cc Sherpa platform originally seen in the Himalayan adventure motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 offers agile handling and a responsive ride, ideal for city streets and open roads.

Pre-orders for the Smoke Silver Guerrilla 450 are already, with deliveries expected to arrive in stores from 26th May 2025, in limited numbers, so get your name down today, if this colourway is for you!

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications