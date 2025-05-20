Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Royal Enfield’s latest modern roadster – the Guerrilla 450 – is arriving in a new striking Smoke Silver finish, offering yet another option to the existing Playa Black, Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue options.
Priced from just $8,590 Ride Away with a three-year warranty and matching road side assist, the Guerrilla 450 is the ideal option for new and experienced riders
This new colourway enhances the Guerrilla 450’s urban appeal with Smoke Silver offset by black wheels, and coming standard with the full TripperDash TFT Display.
Built on the proven 452 cc Sherpa platform originally seen in the Himalayan adventure motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 offers agile handling and a responsive ride, ideal for city streets and open roads.
Pre-orders for the Smoke Silver Guerrilla 450 are already, with deliveries expected to arrive in stores from 26th May 2025, in limited numbers, so get your name down today, if this colourway is for you!
Check out our full review from the Australian launch of the Guerrilla 450 here:
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications
|Engine
|Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves
|Bore X Stroke (mm)
|84 x 81.5
|Displacement
|452 cc
|Compression Ratio
|11.5:1
|Maximum Power
|40.02 PS (29.44 KW) @ 8000 RPM
|Maximum Torque
|40 NM @ 5500 RPM
|Idle Rpm
|1300
|Starting System
|Electric Start
|Lubrication
|Semi-Dry Sump
|Engine Oil Grade
|10w40 Api Sn, Jaso Ma2, Semi Synthetic
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate, Slip & Assist
|Gearbox
|6 Speed
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic Fuel Injection, 42mm Throttle Body, Ride By Wire System
|Frame
|Steel, Tubular Frame Using Engine As Stressed Member
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic Forks, 43 Mm
|Front Wheel Travel
|140 MM
|Rear Suspension
|Linkage Type Mono-Shock
|Rear Wheel Travel
|150 Mm
|Dimensions & Weights
|Wheelbase
|1440 MM
|Ground Clearance
|169 MM
|Length
|2090 MM
|Width
|833 MM
|Height
|1125 MM (w/o mirrors)
|Seat Height
|780 MM
|Dry Weight
|174 KG
|Kerb Weight (90% Fuel + Oil)
|185 KG
|Payload W/ Standard Equipment
|191 KG
|Fuel Capacity
|11 L
|Brakes & Tyres
|Tyres Fr.
|120/70 R17
|Tyres Rr.
|160/60 R17
|Brakes Front
|310mm Ventilated Disc, Double Piston Caliper Hydraulic Disc Brake
|Brakes Rear
|270mm Ventilated Disc, Single Piston Caliper Dual Channel
|ABS
|ABS, Dual Channel
|Electricals
|12V
|Electrical System Battery
|12 V, 8 AH
|Head Lamp
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Lamp/Turn Signal Lamp
|Integrated Turn & Tail Lamp, All LED
|Other Equipment
|Ride Modes, USB Type C Charging Point
|Cluster
|4 Inch Round TFT Display With Phone Connectivity, Full Map Navigation (Powered By Google Maps), Media Controls”