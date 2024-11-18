Motorex Matt Care Spray

When it comes to maintaining that signature matte finish on your prized machine, the all-new MATT CARE spray from MOTOREX is a game changer. Matte surfaces on modern motorcycles are a style statement, but keeping them looking spot-on has always been a bit of a mission. That’s where MATT CARE steps in.

MOTOREX, already a heavyweight in the bike care game with its MOTO SHINE MS1 and MOTO PROTECT products, has engineered MATT CARE specifically to cater to matte finishes. This magic spray works wonders on paint, plastic, and carbon parts, bringing out that subtle elegance without adding unwanted shine. Fairings, tanks, side panels — you name it, MATT CARE is up for the job.

Here’s the kicker: it’s not just about looking good. MATT CARE forms a durable protective layer that’s both water-repellent and antistatic. In true MOTOREX fashion, the product is biodegradable under OECD 302 standards, giving riders peace of mind that their bike care routine isn’t at odds with the environment.

The product’s credentials come with some serious street cred, too. Developed in partnership with none other than Pedro Acosta and the Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 team, it kept their matte-wrapped race machines buffed through Acosta’s title-winning 2023 season. If it’s good enough for championship-winning kit, you can bet it’ll do the job for your pride and joy.

Application? Dead easy. Just spray MATT CARE onto a soft, dry cloth, like MOTOREX’s microfiber option, and wipe down your matte surfaces. Simple, effective, and professional-grade care for your ride.

Head to the Motorex Australia website for more information:

www.motorexoil.com.au/product/matt-care