Superbike Advocates Racing joins ASBK in 2025

An all-new independent contender is set to make a splash in the 2025 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), lining up on the grid under the banner of Superbike Advocates Racing.

The team is spearheaded by Lecha Khouri, the visionary behind Supercar Advocates and global CEO of Fenlan Group, in partnership with former World Superbike (WSBK) rider Mitchell Pirotta of On Two Wheels Motorcycles.

The team will race Ducati machinery with three-time ASBK champion Glenn Allerton as the lead rider.

As a fresh extension of the Supercar Advocates franchise — already renowned for its involvement with a historic F1 team — Superbike Advocates Racing will operate as an independent entity with its own operations manager and dedicated team of professionals.

Lecha ‘Lee’ Khouri

“At Supercar Advocates, we strive to stay at the forefront of everything we do. Whether it’s reviewing cars and motorcycles, building a world-class automotive collection, or racing, we’re committed to leading from the front lines.”

This new venture has one clear ambition: to win. As the team gears up for their ASBK debut, they are also eyeing future opportunities to race on the World Superbike (WSBK) stage.