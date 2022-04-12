2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster

Overnight Harley-Davidson unveiled a new model based on the Sportster platform. We believe the Nighster 975 will act as a new entry point to the Harley range.

Sportster S had 121 hp at 7500 rpm and 127 Nm at 6000 rpm, while the new 975 cc version of the engine, which is downsized via both a smaller bore and shorter stroke, produces 90 hp at 7500 rpm, and 95 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm.

Compared the previous 883 generation of Sportster, this new 975 version of the Revolution Max engine produces almost double the horsepower and 35 per cent more torque.

At 218 kg ready to ride the Nightster is around 10 kg lighter than the Sportster S while the seat height is a massive two inches lower, down to 705 mm.

The lower seat height has come with a trade-off in regards to handling, with the Nightster spec’ sheet noting 32-degrees of lean angle for the Nightster compared to 34-degrees for the Sportster S. That said, the new Nightster does offer five-degrees more cornering ability than the popular but now discontinued 48 model Sportster.

Nightster looks to have a little more suspension travel than the Sportster S but has no rear linkage. It is a direct mount system with 76.2 mm of travel, while the 41 mm Showa Dual Bending Valve forks provide a much more generous 114 mm of travel. Rear pre-load seems to be adjustable via a threaded collar.

The rake is the same across both models but the Nightster runs much less trail but on a longer wheelbase, despite an identical 28-degree fork angle up front.

No doubt the biggest difference will come in regards to the steering with the Nightster running a 100/90-19 front compared to the fat 160/70-17 fitted to the Sportster S. At the back Nightster runs a 150/80-16 compared to the 180/70-16 of Sportster S.

We believe the Nightster will be pitched as a new introductory model to the marque with its thin dimensions and low seat height providing it with a very approachable start point in the Harley-Davidson range for those uninitiated to the brand.

Fuel capacity in the underseat tank is lineball with the Sportster S at 11.7 litre with a fuel light and range to empty functionality built into a new circular analogue looking speedo with LCD inset.

On the electronics front Nightster has ABS, traction control and engine braking control. Braking is via a single four-piston radial caliper clamping on a 320 mm rotor.

The Nightster will be in Australian dealerships this month from $23,995 Ride Away.