USWE: New Arrivals for Hydration

RACE 2.0 & NORDIC 4L

The latest USWE Hydration Packs have arrived at Cassons and will soon be in your local stockists, with the Race 2.0 and Nordic 4L available for all your summer hydration needs.

USWE RACE 2.0 Hydration Pack – $239.95 RRP

Changing the Game of XC MTB and Gravel Race Hydration

USWE changed the game of MTB race hydration, and now are taking it to the next level with the Race 2.0 2L hydration pack. Built and improved upon the previous race pack, the Race 2.0 is their lightest creation yet, offering unbeatable ventilation and a kick-ass way of keeping your hydration cool.

The Race 2.0 also features Zero bounce with No Dancing Monkey 1.0 PRO – their patented harness system with 4-point performance suspension, with the bag also ultra lightweight – clocking in at a minimal 230g. A 2.0L / 70oz Elite Hydration Bladder is included.

USWE NORDIC 4L Thermocell Hydration Pack – $259.95 RRP

Winter/Summer Hydration Backpack with for cross-country skiing, Trail Running and Riding

The NORDIC 4 is a slim and fast hydration pack developed for racing and small adventures when XC-skiing, Running and Riding. The pack deliverers four litres of storage, including a 2.0L hydration bladder and revolutionary Thermo Cell insulation technology that eliminates heating and/or freezing of the drink tube and bite valve even in the most extreme weather conditions.

Zero bounce with No Dancing Monkey 1.1 + Thermo Cell – are the USWE patented four-point suspension tech for an absolute secure and tight fit.

An NDM Buckle is a technical buckle for a more secure closure and a better fit, while Thermo Cell technology keeps your hydration from heating or freezing with extreme weather.

Lightweight with 4L of total storage for a slim and lightweight hydration backpack, a 2.0L / 70oz Hydration bladder is also included.

See the Cassons website for the full range they import.