Bimota DB1 ‘DB1RS’

With Phil Aynsley

Known as either the DB1SR, according to the homologation plate, or the DB1RS going by the stickers – you’ve got to love Italian bike manufacturers – this was the final major version of the iconic DB1. It was followed by 7 SR Serie Finale bikes in 1990, however before then 153 were produced from 1987 to 1989.

While the earlier versions used the 750 cc Pantah engine in standard form, the SR’s motor was in a much higher state of tune – with Montjuich specification cams, higher compression pistons, a two-into-one exhaust derived from the racing R model and 41.5mm Dell’Orto carburettors matched to intake ports enlarged to 34 mm. Wheels were two-piece Marvic/Akront units. Four-piston Goldline Brembo front calipers were also fitted.

Most SRs were painted as a reverse of the standard model (as seen here) but some US spec bikes were painted in tricolour and had different wheels and stickers. The SR made 15 hp more than the standard DB1 – meaning 82 hp at the crank. Top speed was 228 km/h. This was the only RS sold new in New Zealand and is ridden regularly.