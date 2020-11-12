2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

For model year 2021 Ducati have added a new ‘Nightshift’ model to their 800 Scrambler range.

Cafe racer mirrors mount on straight bars while the number plate hangs off a swingarm mount that hopefully will pass ADR and make an appearance on Australian delivered machines.

Those upright bars force an upright riding position which combines with the flat seat to make the stance of the motorcycle look low and aggressive.

Seat height is a low 798 mm while dry weight is 180 kg.

Spoked rims, 18-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear, are shod with chunky Pirelli MT60 rubber which accentuates the look of the ‘Aviator Grey’ machine.

Perhaps the whole ‘Land of Joy’ line that Ducati use to market the Scrambler line-up globally sounds great in Italian, but it certainly doesn’t translate well to Australian….

The Nightshift model effectively combines the attributes of the Full Throttle and Cafe Racer variants of the Scrambler that will no longer be available in 2021. Nightshift will sell alongside updated Desert Sled and Icon models with the 2021 Scrambler range due to arrive at some point in the first half of 2021. Nightshift will be priced at $18,000 Ride Away.

The now customary Scrambler headlight features a glass lens along with an LED DRL face.

The LCD instrument panel is quite small but still packs in a gear position indicator and fuel gauge.

Ducati also state that the display is Ducati Multimedia System ready while a USB socket is located in an underseat compartment.

Scrambler Nightshift is powered by the same specification 803 cc L-Twin that is utilised across the 800 range. It musters 73 horsepower at 8250 rpm while 66 Nm of torque is quoted at 5750 rpm.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Specifications