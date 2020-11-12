2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift
For model year 2021 Ducati have added a new ‘Nightshift’ model to their 800 Scrambler range.
Cafe racer mirrors mount on straight bars while the number plate hangs off a swingarm mount that hopefully will pass ADR and make an appearance on Australian delivered machines.
Those upright bars force an upright riding position which combines with the flat seat to make the stance of the motorcycle look low and aggressive.
Seat height is a low 798 mm while dry weight is 180 kg.
Spoked rims, 18-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear, are shod with chunky Pirelli MT60 rubber which accentuates the look of the ‘Aviator Grey’ machine.
Perhaps the whole ‘Land of Joy’ line that Ducati use to market the Scrambler line-up globally sounds great in Italian, but it certainly doesn’t translate well to Australian….
The Nightshift model effectively combines the attributes of the Full Throttle and Cafe Racer variants of the Scrambler that will no longer be available in 2021. Nightshift will sell alongside updated Desert Sled and Icon models with the 2021 Scrambler range due to arrive at some point in the first half of 2021. Nightshift will be priced at $18,000 Ride Away.
The now customary Scrambler headlight features a glass lens along with an LED DRL face.
The LCD instrument panel is quite small but still packs in a gear position indicator and fuel gauge.
Ducati also state that the display is Ducati Multimedia System ready while a USB socket is located in an underseat compartment.
Scrambler Nightshift is powered by the same specification 803 cc L-Twin that is utilised across the 800 range. It musters 73 horsepower at 8250 rpm while 66 Nm of torque is quoted at 5750 rpm.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Specifications
|Ducati Scrambler Night Shift
|Engine
|Type
|L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Displacement
|803 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|88 X 66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Power
|73 Hp (53,6 Kw) 8250 rpm/min
|Torque
|48,8 lb-ft (66,2 Nm) @ 5750 rpm
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic Fuel Injection, 50 Mm Throttle Body
|Exhaust
|Stainless Steel Muffler With Catalytic Converter And 2 Lambda Probes, Aluminium Tail Pipes
|Transmission
|Gearbox
|6 Speed
|Ratio
|1=32/13 2=30/18 3=28/21 4=26/23 5=22/22 6=24/26
|Primary Drive
|Straight Cut Gears, Ratio 1,85:1
|Final Drive
|Chain, Front Spocket 15, Rear Sprocket 46
|Clutch
|Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch
|Chassis
|Frame
|Tubular Steel Trellis Frame
|Front Suspension
|Upside Down Kayaba 41 mm Fork
|Front Wheel
|Spoked Aluminium Wheel 3,00″ X 18″
|Front Tyre
|Pirelli MT 60 Rs 110/80 R18
|Rear Suspension
|Kayaba Rear Shock, Pre-Load Adjustable.
|Rear Wheel
|150 mm (5,9 In)
|Rear Tyre
|Spoked Aluminium Wheel 5,50″ X 17″
|Wheel Travel (Front/Rear)
|Pirelli MT 60 Rs 180/55 R17
|Front Brake
|Ø330 Mm Disc, Radial 4-Piston Calliper With Bosch Cornering Abs As Standard Equipment
|Rear Brake
|Ø245 Mm Disc, 1-Piston Floating Calliper With Bosch Cornering Abs As Standard Equipment
|Instrumentation
|Lcd
|Dimensions And Weights
|Dry Weight
|173 kg
|Kerb Weight*
|189 kg
|Seat Height
|798 mm
|Wheelbase
|1.445 mm
|Rake / Trail
|24° 112 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13,5 L
|Number Of Seats
|Dual Seat
|Equipment
|Standard Equipment
|Steel Tank With Interchangeable Aluminium Side Panels, Headlight With Drl By Led Light-Guide And Interchangeable Aluminium Cover, Led Rear Light With Diffusion-Light, Led Turn Indicator, Lcd Instruments With Gear And Fuel Level Indications And Interchangeable Aluminium Cover, Under-Seat Storage Compartment With Usb Socket, Abs Cornering, Machine-Finished Aluminium Belt Covers, Black Engine With Brushed Fins.
|Dedicated Equipment
|Low Aluminium Handlebars, Double Passenger Seat, Sport Tail Piece With Dedicated Turn Indicator Support, Sports Style Front Mudguard, Dedicated Logo, Café Racer Rearview Mirrors, Spoked Wheels, Side Flat Track Number Plate, Led Ducati Performance Turn Indicators (Eu Homologated)
|Warranty And Maintenance
|Warranty
|24 Months Unlimited Mileage
|Service Intervals
|12,000 km (7.500 M) / 12 Months
|Desmoservice
|12,000 km (7.500 M)
|Emissions And Consumption
|Standard
|Euro 5
|Co2 Emissions
|Co2 120 G/km
|Consumption
|5,2 L/100 km