Technical Regulations

Non-Fossil Fuels

As already announced by the Grand Prix Commission, from the year 2024 it will be mandatory in all Grand Prix Classes to use fuel with a minimum of 40% of non-fossil origin.

This percentage will be increased to 100% for the 2027 season.

The exact specification for the FIM MotoGP fuel characteristics from 2024 to at least 2026 have now been agreed and they will be published later.

Sporting Regulations

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Long Lap Penalty Route

A change was made clarifying that the “Long Lap penalty” lane at each track must be routed over bare, unpainted asphalt and not be painted, even if any run off area around it is.

EFFECTIVE SEASON 2023

Test Restrictions MotoGP Class

Recognising the impact of an increase in the number of events, approval was given to an agreement reached between the teams and Michelin to reduce the number of days of official testing permitted for the MotoGP class. The revised test programme is:

One 1-Day official test following the final event of 2022 season, at the same circuit used for the final event.

One 3-Day “shakedown” test prior to the first official test after the winter test ban period. For factory test riders and MotoGP class rookie riders only.

One 3-Day official test, after the winter test ban period and before the first event of the season.

One 2-Day official test, after the winter test ban period and before the first event of the season.

Two 1-Day official tests on the Monday or Tuesday after a GP event at circuits and dates to be agreed by the teams and Dorna/IRTA.

Best Grand Prix of 2021

The Commission agreed to award the title of Best Grand Prix of 2021 to the Ricardo Tormo circuit for the Valencia Grand Prix. The final race of the season is always very popular and in 2021 the event marked the return of unlimited spectator attendance after a long period in which attendance was limited due to Covid restrictions.

