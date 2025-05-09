2025 North West 200

Day Two – Thursday

Magic Michael Dunlop rolled back the years with a sensational double on the opening night of racing at the North West 200. The local hero came from behind to clinch a barn burner of a Supersport contest on the final lap, shaving a second off the lap record in the process. It was the Ballymoney man’s first victory in nine years on the triangle course, but it didn’t take long for him to win another.

MD promptly closed off the night with a second win in the Superstock race.

To say these were popular victories would be an understatement. Such was the buzz and excitement at Dunlop finally getting back on the North West scoresheet, Davey Todd’s incredible Superbike win (first time out on the roads racing his 8Ten BMW M1000RR) was almost forgotten in all the furore.

Michael had high-sided the BMW Stocker at speed as he exited the Magherbuoy chicane during practice just hours earlier and it was unclear if he would be able to take part. Speaking with the broadcast team in the aftermath of the crash, Dunlop’s team boss, Steve Hicken, had warned that Michael may not be fit to take part in all of the evening races as he would be ‘hindered’ by pain after the crash. Obviously, that didn’t turn out to be the case…

A large and enthusiastic crowd lined the course for the evening races, squeezed into any available vantage point. By the time roads closed for racing, it had already been a long, hot day, with a full, uninterrupted qualifying session taking place all morning and into the afternoon. 24 hours previous we had suffered from stoppages and delays throughout, and so the smooth running of the schedule was more than welcome.

As the commentary team began broadcasting, a brass band was belting out some tunes in the paddock area as part of ongoing VE day celebrations. Then, with tensions rising and riders making their way to the start line, an impeccably observed minute’s silence was held, bringing an end to the commemorations. It was time to go racing, with Superbikes out first.

North West 200 Superbike Race One

When the flag dropped for the opening Superbike race of the 2025 North West 200 Davey Todd streaked into the lead alongside fancied Honda Racing runner, Dean Harrison. The pair were followed by polesitter Peter Hickman, who was trailed by Michael Dunlop.

In the early stages it looked as though Todd and Harrison would fight it out to the end, with the rest seemingly not on the pace of the leaders.

Alastair Seeley’s SMS/ Nicholl oils BMW’s engine let go on the approach to Mill Road roundabout on the opening lap. It was a catastrophe for the 29 times winner, putting him out of both the Superbike race and the later Stock race in which he was tipped by many for the win. A spare engine will be fitted in time for Saturday.

Davey Todd made a break for freedom on the second lap and you’d have been forgiven for thinking at that stage that he was a cut above the rest. However, at half-distance Harrison, Hicky and MD were drawn together and began to make in-roads on the back wheel of Todd. As they started the final lap, the quartet were more or less together as a group, but Todd stayed in control at the head of the race.

Harrison’s Fireblade was the only non-BMW in the group and it was interesting to watch the different characteristics of the two bikes. The BMWs were obviously much more stable than Deano’s Honda over the humps and bumps. The Bradford man could be observed contorting his body into all sorts of shapes in an attempt to compensate for the nervous nature of his bike. While the rest lay planted, almost ‘inside’ the screen of their comparatively bulky looking German machines, Harrison was most definitely ‘on-top’ of the Fireblade.

But despite the best efforts of the challengers, at the end of four frantic laps it was Todd who led the 8-wheel train home over the line to bag an impressive first roads success for the new 8Ten team. In doing so, Davey became the first man to win a Superbike race at the event in the post Glenn Irwin era.

Davey Todd

“To get that Superbike win is special, but more importantly a first win on the roads for 8Ten racing. 8 weeks ago, we didn’t have a spanner, so you know… all the boys have pulled it out of the bag. The whole team have managed to put this together and worked so hard to ensure we’re here and get me on the grid. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come.”

NW200 Supersport Race One

Supersport was up next and as ever, it was an absolute cracker. Todd had to do a quick leathers change before he jumped on to his Padgetts Honda. The Superbike race win had obviously given him a confidence boost ahead of this one, for he was bullish on the line and hopeful that the little CBR600RR could replicate the success he had enjoyed on it in 2023, when he won both of the middleweight races at the North West.

Richard Cooper was another who was being talked up and understandably so, he dominated this race 12 months previous and hadn’t appeared to lose any of his pace since then.

Only Dean Harrison had been faster in qualifying and it was the pole man who those in the circuit commentary team were backing for the win, citing his recent good form in the British Championships as an indictor of potential success.

Interestingly, there was very little talk about Michael Dunlop’s chances in this one…

As the race got underway, it was all about Todd, Cooper and Harrison. The three of them locked horns in a ferocious manner and swapped positions at every opportunity, the three of them using all of the road, all of the time.

Each time they arrived at a new braking point, the lead changed hands; sometimes more than once in a single braking zone. The crowd marvelled at how at this point the ‘next gen’ supersport bikes were no match for these three good old fashioned 600cc bikes. But that was all to change.

Until at least half distance you would have bet your house that the winner would come from one of those three. As Hickman (on the Trooper Triumph) and Dunlop (on the Milwaukee Ducati) watched the melee unfold before them, they seemed a little out of it, on the fringes of the fight.

However, as the riders went onto the final lap, MD began to make his moves. He was up to 2nd as they left Mather’s for the final time, with Richard Cooper out in front.

Todd drew alongside him as they left Coleraine and headed for Portrush, but with the front wheel pawing the air, Dunlop dispatched Todd and set about the race leader. Michael then did ‘Coops’ on the brakes into Magherabuoy (the scene of his earlier crash) and immediately gapped the rest on the run to metropole. From that point he was never headed and the 36 year old brought the booming Ducati home ahead of Cooper and Todd to score a famous victory.

As the fans celebrated it was noted that a despondent Todd and Cooper appeared to be a little shocked by what Dunlop and the Ducati had been able to do on that final circuit. You got the impression that perhaps Micky D had been toying with them all race and that the English pair had not been aware that Dunlop had had that in his locker. The head scratching and planning on how to stop him come Saturday had already began before their helmets came off in parc-ferme.

NW200 Superstock Race One

Next up was Superstock, and while Cooper’s work was done for the day (he doesn’t take part in the 1000cc races), that at least gave Todd a chance to make amends.

Indeed, the number 74 took the lead from the outset and held it until half distance. However, approaching University in the early stages of lap 3, he overshot the corner, and looked like a retirement before checking the side of the BMW and continuing.

It was around this point that MD took over at the head of the race, streaking into the lead, fighting it out with Dean Harrison.

Todd’s team mate, Peter Hickman had been flying high for some time, however he also experienced problems and dropped back. Jamie Coward was in and amongst the lead group in the early stages but any notions he had of challenging for the win were also short lived and he retired at the pits at the end of the opening lap.

However, the big news story was that Ian Hutchinson was on the pace and just off the lead group as they went onto the final lap. The ‘miracle man’ has been through the ringer time and again over the past decade, with operation after operation on his damaged leg. Every time the Bingley Bullet has made a comeback, he has soon after suffered a setback; the latest being a stroke in 2023.

A promising 5th in the earlier Superbike race went somewhat under the radar but laid the foundations for what was suddenly a podium challenge.

With Michael Dunlop streaking for home along the coast road for the final time, just out of Dean Harrison’s reach, Hutchy kept it together to bring his MLav BMW home in 3rd; an emotional and popular podium amongst all concerned. The ‘Bingley Bullet’ was back!

But it was all about Dunlop, who had this to say about his evening’s work.

Michael Dunlop

“I’ve spent a lot of time injured coming here and then I had the spill this morning and I thought this is going to be another disaster. Credit to Steve (Hicken) to go for a brand-new chassis and to make it work for me. Especially in these conditions. Thanks to everyone who’s put the hard work in. “Obviously being local there’s a lot of local people around, and there’s a lot of pressure on. I’ve proved I can still win races at the North West and hopefully I don’t seize up too much tomorrow and we’ll be ready to rock on Saturday.”

The Northern Ireland venue now takes Friday as a rest day, which will give all concerned a chance to take stock of all that’s gone on over the past few days. Some riders may take themselves off to local circuits such a Kirkistown to iron out some niggles before the big day on Saturday, while others will be content to have the chance to recharge their batteries for the main event.

The good news is that the glorious weather conditions are due to hold out, with a bumper crowd predicted on Saturday. Can Dunlop add to his tally? Can Alastair Seeley get that 30th win? And can Dean Harrison get that first ever victory??? Only time will tell…

NW200 Results

2025 Milwaukee Superbike Race One Results NW200

Pos Rider Bike Behind 1 D. Todd BMW 17m20.056 2 D. Harrison Hon +0.215 3 P. Hickman BMW +1.639 4 M. Dunlop BMW +2.135 5 I. Hutchinson BMW +22.812 6 J. Coward BMW +24.353 7 E. Kostamo BMW +24.677 8 J. McGuinness Hon +36.163 9 P. Jordan Hon +36.929 10 M. Sweeney BMW +38.398 11 N. Harrison Hon +40.141 12 M. Rutter BMW +40.667 13 C. Cummins BMW +46.474 14 M. Evans Hon +46.829 15 M. Simpson Hon +46.892 16 S. West BMW +47.265 17 M. Bottalico BMW +49.700 18 J. Chawke BMW +58.312 19 J. Brookes Hon +1m00.740 20 P. Crowe BMW +1m01.520 21 L. Gottardi BMW +1m03.898 22 A. Blanc Hon +1m09.828 23 L. Hoffmann BMW +1m10.294 24 J. Goetschy BMW +1m21.098 25 A. Spence Hon +1m25.333 26 M. Lennon BMW +1m25.524 27 R. Whitehall Yam +1m28.253 28 E. Ferre BMW +1m31.189 29 B. Furber Hon +1m42.367 30 K. Duncan Yam +1m45.195 31 R. Hardisty Yam +1m47.190 32 B. Burrell BMW +1m53.952 33 S. McTaggart BMW +1m57.639 34 S. Bednarek Yam +2m01.670 35 G. McAleese BMW +2m02.922 36 D. Brook Hon +2m04.341 37 O. Lupberger Yam +2m04.446 38 D. Gilbert Suz +2m06.178 39 D. Anderson Yam +2m10.582 40 M. Goodings BMW +2m33.262 41 P. Cassidy Hon +2m33.874 42 L. Chawke Suz +2m35.176 43 D. Forbes Suz +2m36.442 44 E. Krchnavy Kaw +2m37.117 45 D. Cleary Suz +2m45.233 46 W. Bourgeais Yam +2m45.488 47 C. Kennelly Hon +2m55.334 48 B. Clarke Suz +2m55.918 Not Classified DNF R. Gibson BMW DNF DNF J. Trummer Kaw DNF Superbike Top Speeds (Mph) Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 M. Dunlop Hon 207.2 2 M. Rutter BMW 205.3 3 E. Kostamo BMW 204.7 4 M. Sweeney BMW 204.0 5 D. Harrison Hon 204.0 6 P. Hickman BMW 201.6 7 D. Todd BMW 199.8 8 J. Coward BMW 199.8 9 I. Hutchinson BMW 199.2 10 C. Cummins BMW 198.0 11 J. Brookes Hon 197.5 12 A. Spence Hon 197.5 13 A. Blanc Hon 197.5 14 M. Simpson Hon 197.5 15 M. Evans Hon 196.9 16 S. West BMW 196.3 17 N. Harrison Hon 195.7 18 M. Bottalico BMW 195.7 19 J. McGuinness Hon 195.7 20 J. Perry BMW 195.7 21 L. Hoffmann BMW 195.2 22 M. Browne BMW 194.6 23 J. Goetschy BMW 194.0 24 E. Ferre BMW 193.5 25 J. Chawke BMW 192.4 26 M. Lennon BMW 191.3 27 R. Gibson BMW 190.7 28 P. Jordan Hon 190.7 29 L. Gottardi BMW 189.1 30 S. McTaggart BMW 189.1 31 W. Bourgeais Yam 188.6 32 K. Duncan Yam 187.6 33 D. Brook Hon 187.0 34 R. Hardisty Yam 187.0 35 B. Furber Hon 187.0 36 R. Whitehall Yam 186.0 37 P. Crowe BMW 185.5 38 L. Chawke Suz 184.5 39 O. Lupberger Yam 184.0 40 G. McAleese BMW 183.0 41 D. Anderson Yam 182.5 42 D. Cleary Suz 182.5 43 P. Cassidy Hon 182.5 44 E. Krchnavy Kaw 182.0 45 J. Polet BMW 182.0 46 J. Trummer Kaw 181.0 47 M. Goodings BMW 181.0 48 B. Burrell BMW 181.0 49 D. Forbes Suz 177.7 50 C. Kennelly Hon 177.7 51 S. Bednarek Yam 177.2 52 B. Clarke Suz 175.8 53 D. Johnson Kaw 172.6 54 D. Gilbert Suz 172.6 55 A. Majola BMW 169.6

Superbike Combined Qualifying – NW200 2025 Pos Rider Bike Behind 1 P. Hickman BMW 4m19.168 2 D. Todd BMW 4m20.274 3 D. Harrison Hon 4m20.289 4 A. Seeley BMW 4m20.384 5 M. Dunlop BMW 4m22.593 6 J. Coward BMW 4m24.833 7 I. Hutchinson BMW 4m25.480 8 E. Kostamo BMW 4m25.819 9 J. McGuinness Hon 4m25.877 10 P. Jordan Hon 4m26.680 11 M. Browne BMW 4m26.856 12 M. Rutter BMW 4m27.158 13 C. Cummins BMW 4m28.007 14 N. Harrison Hon 4m28.294 15 J. Brookes Hon 4m29.022 16 S. West BMW 4m29.990 17 D. Johnson BMW 4m31.346 18 M. Evans Hon 4m31.360 19 M. Sweeney BMW 4m31.874 20 J. Goetschy BMW 4m34.553 21 M. Bottalico BMW 4m35.009 22 M. Simpson Hon 4m35.048 23 J. Chawke BMW 4m35.767 24 M. Rees Hon 4m36.239 25 A. Blanc Hon 4m36.254 26 L. Gottardi BMW 4m37.106 27 E. Ferre BMW 4m37.487 28 P. Crowe BMW 4m38.115 29 L. Hoffmann BMW 4m38.263 30 R. Gibson BMW 4m38.992 31 B. Burrell BMW 4m39.486 32 A. Spence Hon 4m39.722 33 C. Neve BMW 4m40.424 34 M. Lennon BMW 4m40.659 35 D. Tweed BMW 4m40.675 36 A. McLean BMW 4m40.788 37 R. Whitehall Yam 4m40.834 38 J. Perry BMW 4m41.987 39 D. McMaster BMW 4m42.730 40 K. Duncan Yam 4m43.740 41 J. Trummer Kaw 4m44.389 42 B. Furber Hon 4m44.671 43 S. McTaggart BMW 4m46.457 44 O. Lupberger Yam 4m47.225 45 R. Hardisty Yam 4m47.319 46 M. Morris BMW 4m47.504 47 J. Yeardsley BMW 4m48.314 48 I. Caljouw BMW 4m48.906 49 S. Bednarek Yam 4m49.001 50 D. Gilbert Suz 4m50.476 51 A. Majola BMW 4m50.617 52 P. Williams BMW 4m50.681 53 D. Anderson Yam 4m50.777 54 M. Goodings BMW 4m51.606 55 G. McAleese BMW 4m54.090 56 J. Polet BMW 4m55.264 57 W. Bourgeais Yam 4m55.411 58 P. Cassidy Hon 4m55.878 59 L. Chawke Suz 4m59.350 60 E. Krchnavy Kaw 4m59.827 61 C. Kennelly Hon 5m00.160 62 D. Cleary Suz 5m01.038 63 B. Clarke Suz 5m03.338 64 D. Forbes Suz 5m06.067

NW200 Fraser Homes Supersport Race 2025

Pos Rider Bike Behind 1 M. Dunlop Duc 18m18.335 2 R. Cooper Yam +0.378 3 D. Todd Hon +0.499 4 D. Harrison Hon +1.046 5 P. Hickman Tri +4.014 6 J. Coward Tri +4.328 7 M. Browne Yam +12.745 8 A. McLean Yam +13.304 9 A. Seeley Kaw +14.113 10 P. Jordan Hon +15.649 11 I. Hutchinson Yam +16.170 12 J. Brookes Hon +21.809 13 J. McWilliams Yam +26.734 14 P. Bian Tri +28.054 15 M. Sweeney Yam +28.457 16 M. Evans Tri +39.114 17 N. Harrison Hon +43.685 18 J. Goetschy Duc +51.216 19 K. Keyes Yam +51.603 20 M. Poncini Yam +56.897 21 D. Tweed Yam +57.123 22 C. Cummins Duc +59.515 23 A. Venter Hon +1m05.378 24 B. Furber Kaw +1m05.952 25 J. Cringle Yam +1m19.060 26 J. Perry Hon +1m19.792 27 R. Hardisty Yam +1m21.352 28 J. Chawke Hon +1m26.901 29 M. Morris Yam +1m31.293 30 G. McAleese Yam +1m54.773 31 D. Brook Tri +2m00.918 32 W. Bourgeais Yam +2m01.514 33 Y. Galli Yam +2m02.234 34 L. Chawke Kaw +2m11.608 35 P. Cranston Kaw +2m12.385 36 S. McTaggart Yam +2m13.486 37 D. Crean Tri +2m17.834 38 S. Degnan Kaw +2m30.574 39 D. Booth Kaw +2m31.224 40 C. Kennelly Hon +2m44.906 41 A. Webster Kaw +2m45.065 42 A. Johnston Yam +3m12.279 DNF M. Gahan Yam DNF DNF C. Elkin Yam DNF DNF D. Ingham Yam DNF DNF N. Kernohan Yam DNF DNF A. Majola Yam DNF DNF A. Hornby Yam DNF

NW200 Supersport Top Speeds (Mph)

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 A. McLean Yam 184.5 2 P. Hickman Tri 183.0 3 M. Browne Yam 182.0 4 D. Harrison Hon 181.5 5 M. Dunlop Duc 181.0 6 J. Coward Tri 181.0 7 C. Elkin Yam 181.0 8 M. Evans Tri 181.0 9 J. Brookes Hon 180.5 10 D. Todd Hon 179.5 11 J. McWilliams Yam 177.7 12 R. Cooper Yam 177.2 13 P. Jordan Hon 177.2 14 I. Hutchinson Yam 177.2 15 M. Sweeney Yam 177.2 16 A. Seeley Kaw 177.2 17 J. Goetschy Duc 176.7 18 N. Harrison Hon 176.7 19 C. Cummins Duc 175.3 20 K. Keyes Yam 174.9 21 P. Bian Tri 174.9 22 M. Poncini Yam 174.0 23 D. Tweed Yam 173.1 24 W. Bourgeais Yam 171.3 25 D. Ingham Yam 170.9 26 A. Venter Hon 170.5 27 N. Kernohan Yam 170.0 28 Y. Galli Yam 168.7 29 M. Gahan Yam 168.3 30 R. Hardisty Yam 168.3 31 B. Furber Kaw 167.9 32 J. Cringle Yam 167.9 33 M. Morris Yam 167.5 34 J. Perry Hon 167.5 35 J. Chawke Hon 167.1 36 G. McAleese Yam 166.7 37 L. Chawke Kaw 166.2 38 S. McTaggart Yam 165.8 39 A. Hornby Yam 165.8 40 S. Degnan Kaw 165.8 41 D. Brook Tri 165.0 42 D. Crean Tri 165.0 43 A. Majola Yam 163.4 44 C. Kennelly Hon 163.0 45 D. Booth Kaw 161.9 46 P. Cranston Kaw 159.2 47 A. Johnston Yam 156.6 48 A. Webster Kaw 156.2

NW200 Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 D. Harrison Hon 4m34.296 2 R. Cooper Yam 4m34.400 3 D. Todd Hon 4m35.725 4 M. Dunlop Duc 4m36.170 5 P. Hickman Tri 4m37.418 6 P. Jordan Hon 4m37.697 7 A. McLean Yam 4m38.140 8 J. Coward Tri 4m38.606 9 M. Browne Yam 4m39.128 10 A. Seeley Kaw 4m39.142 11 I. Hutchinson Yam 4m40.745 12 J. Brookes Hon 4m41.318 13 M. Evans Tri 4m41.436 14 P. Bian Tri 4m42.520 15 M. Sweeney Yam 4m42.763 16 C. Cummins Duc 4m42.926 17 J. McWilliams Yam 4m43.477 18 N. Harrison Hon 4m46.616 19 M. Poncini Yam 4m48.477 20 J. Goetschy Duc 4m48.911 21 D. Tweed Yam 4m49.005 22 C. Elkin Yam 4m49.043 23 K. Keyes Yam 4m49.669 24 M. Conlin Yam 4m50.494 25 I. Caljouw Yam 4m50.804 26 A. Venter Hon 4m51.112 27 J. Perry Hon 4m51.408 28 M. Gahan Yam 4m52.974 29 A. Majola Yam 4m53.041 30 J. Chawke Hon 4m53.238 31 B. Furber Kaw 4m53.568 32 D. Ingham Yam 4m54.272 33 J. Cringle Yam 4m55.063 34 M. Morris Yam 4m56.690 35 R. Hardisty Yam 4m57.110 36 N. Kernohan Yam 5m01.426 37 D. Brook Tri 5m02.351 38 P. Williams Yam 5m02.409 39 W. Bourgeais Yam 5m02.438 40 T. Rosati Yam 5m03.242 41 G. McAleese Yam 5m03.256 42 Y. Galli Yam 5m03.628 43 D. Crean Tri 5m06.264 44 S. McTaggart Yam 5m06.908 45 A. Hornby Yam 5m07.551 46 L. Chawke Kaw 5m08.230 47 P. Cranston Kaw 5m08.562 48 D. Booth Kaw 5m09.714 49 C. Kennelly Hon 5m14.309 50 S. Degnan Kaw 5m16.115 51 A. Webster Kaw 5m19.902 52 A. Johnston Yam 5m21.045

NW200 Amici Risorante Superstock Race 2025

Pos Rider Bike Behind 1 M. Dunlop BMW 17m22.763 2 D. Harrison Hon +.2659 3 I. Hutchinson BMW +8.474 4 D. Todd BMW +13412 5 P. Hickman BMW +21..225 6 J. Brookes Hon +22.711 7 C. Cummins BMW +27.518 8 M. Evans Hon +28.235 9 J. McGuinness Hon +30.384 10 P. Jordan Hon +30.550 11 M. Sweeney BMW +31.454 12 E. Kostamo BMW +31.640 13 M. Simpson Hon +37.447 14 S. West BMW +44.223 15 D. Johnson Kaw +46.957 16 M. Bottalico BMW +48.821 17 A. Blanc Hon +52.225 18 L. Gottardi BMW +59.838 19 P. Crowe BMW +1m02.465 20 L. Hoffmann BMW +1m06.453 21 J. Goetschy BMW +1m07.688 22 R. Gibson BMW +1m18.887 23 J. Perry Hon +1m19.413 24 A. Spence Hon +1m19.753 25 R. Whitehall Yam +1m19.986 26 B. Furber Hon +1m22.159 27 D. McMaster Kaw +1m33.677 28 A. Majola Yam +1m34.830 29 G. McAleese BMW +1m39.611 30 S. McTaggart BMW +1m39.690 31 M. Lennon BMW +1m40.791 32 S. Bednarek Yam +1m45.191 33 D. Brook Hon +1m47.747 34 E. Ferre BMW +1m47.937 35 M. Morris Hon +1m51.233 36 D. Anderson Yam +1m51.840 37 L. Chawke Suz +1m56.757 38 J. Polet BMW +1m59.073 39 T. Rosati Yam +2m03.298 40 M. Gahan BMW +2m09.186 41 E. Krchnavy Kaw +2m16.160 42 W. Bourgeais Yam +2m27.270 43 S. Degnan Kaw +2m41.354 44 B. Clarke Suz +2m44.094 DNF I. Caljouw Kaw DNF DNF O. Lupberger Yam DNF DNF N. Kernohan Yam DNF DNF J. Coward BMW DNF DNF D. Gilbert Suz DNF DNF C. Kennelly Hon DNF

NW200 Superstock Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 M. Browne BMW 205.3 2 M. Sweeney BMW 204.0 3 D. Todd BMW 203.4 4 J. Brookes Hon 203.4 5 P. Hickman BMW 202.8 6 D. Harrison Hon 202.8 7 M. Dunlop BMW 202.8 8 A. Seeley BMW 201.6 9 J. Coward BMW 201.0 10 M. Evans Hon 201.0 11 J. McGuinness Hon 199.8 12 A. Spence Hon 199.8 13 M. Simpson Hon 199.2 14 L. Hoffmann BMW 199.2 15 P. Jordan Hon 199.2 16 C. Cummins BMW 198.6 17 S. West BMW 198.0 18 N. Harrison Hon 198.0 19 E. Kostamo BMW 197.5 20 I. Hutchinson BMW 196.9 21 A. Blanc Hon 196.9 22 M. Rees Hon 196.3 23 R. Gibson BMW 195.7 24 D. Tweed BMW 195.7 25 M. Bottalico BMW 195.2 26 D. Johnson BMW 195.2 27 G. McAleese BMW 195.2 28 M. Gahan Yam 194.6 29 J. Chawke BMW 194.6 30 J. Goetschy BMW 194.0 31 M. Morris Yam 194.0 32 J. Perry BMW 193.5 33 K. Keyes Yam 192.9 34 L. Gottardi BMW 192.9 35 B. Furber Kaw 192.9 36 L. Chawke Suz 192.9 37 I. Caljouw BMW 192.9 38 A. McLean Yam 191.8 39 D. Brook Hon 191.8 40 M. Lennon BMW 191.3 41 J. Yeardsley BMW 191.3 42 E. Ferre BMW 190.7 43 R. Whitehall Yam 190.7 44 M. Goodings BMW 190.2 45 D. McMaster BMW 190.2 46 A. Majola BMW 190.2 47 R. Hardisty Yam 190.2 48 P. Williams BMW 189.7 49 K. Duncan Yam 189.7 50 J. Trummer Kaw 188.6 51 D. Cleary Suz 188.6 52 T. Rosati Yam 188.6 53 P. Crowe BMW 188.6 54 O. Lupberger Yam 187.6 55 N. Kernohan Yam 186.0 56 J. Polet BMW 185.5 57 B. Burrell BMW 185.5 58 P. Cassidy Hon 185.5 59 C. Kennelly Hon 185.0 60 D. Anderson Yam 184.5 61 W. Bourgeais Yam 184.0 62 D. Booth Kaw 183.0 63 D. Forbes Suz 181.0 64 D. Gilbert Suz 178.6 65 S. Bednarek Yam 177.2 66 B. Clarke Suz 176.7 67 E. Krchnavy Kaw 176.3 68 S. Degnan Kaw 174.9