2025 North West 200
Day Two – Thursday
Magic Michael Dunlop rolled back the years with a sensational double on the opening night of racing at the North West 200. The local hero came from behind to clinch a barn burner of a Supersport contest on the final lap, shaving a second off the lap record in the process. It was the Ballymoney man’s first victory in nine years on the triangle course, but it didn’t take long for him to win another.
MD promptly closed off the night with a second win in the Superstock race.
To say these were popular victories would be an understatement. Such was the buzz and excitement at Dunlop finally getting back on the North West scoresheet, Davey Todd’s incredible Superbike win (first time out on the roads racing his 8Ten BMW M1000RR) was almost forgotten in all the furore.
Michael had high-sided the BMW Stocker at speed as he exited the Magherbuoy chicane during practice just hours earlier and it was unclear if he would be able to take part. Speaking with the broadcast team in the aftermath of the crash, Dunlop’s team boss, Steve Hicken, had warned that Michael may not be fit to take part in all of the evening races as he would be ‘hindered’ by pain after the crash. Obviously, that didn’t turn out to be the case…
A large and enthusiastic crowd lined the course for the evening races, squeezed into any available vantage point. By the time roads closed for racing, it had already been a long, hot day, with a full, uninterrupted qualifying session taking place all morning and into the afternoon. 24 hours previous we had suffered from stoppages and delays throughout, and so the smooth running of the schedule was more than welcome.
As the commentary team began broadcasting, a brass band was belting out some tunes in the paddock area as part of ongoing VE day celebrations. Then, with tensions rising and riders making their way to the start line, an impeccably observed minute’s silence was held, bringing an end to the commemorations. It was time to go racing, with Superbikes out first.
North West 200 Superbike Race One
When the flag dropped for the opening Superbike race of the 2025 North West 200 Davey Todd streaked into the lead alongside fancied Honda Racing runner, Dean Harrison. The pair were followed by polesitter Peter Hickman, who was trailed by Michael Dunlop.
In the early stages it looked as though Todd and Harrison would fight it out to the end, with the rest seemingly not on the pace of the leaders.
Alastair Seeley’s SMS/ Nicholl oils BMW’s engine let go on the approach to Mill Road roundabout on the opening lap. It was a catastrophe for the 29 times winner, putting him out of both the Superbike race and the later Stock race in which he was tipped by many for the win. A spare engine will be fitted in time for Saturday.
Davey Todd made a break for freedom on the second lap and you’d have been forgiven for thinking at that stage that he was a cut above the rest. However, at half-distance Harrison, Hicky and MD were drawn together and began to make in-roads on the back wheel of Todd. As they started the final lap, the quartet were more or less together as a group, but Todd stayed in control at the head of the race.
Harrison’s Fireblade was the only non-BMW in the group and it was interesting to watch the different characteristics of the two bikes. The BMWs were obviously much more stable than Deano’s Honda over the humps and bumps. The Bradford man could be observed contorting his body into all sorts of shapes in an attempt to compensate for the nervous nature of his bike. While the rest lay planted, almost ‘inside’ the screen of their comparatively bulky looking German machines, Harrison was most definitely ‘on-top’ of the Fireblade.
But despite the best efforts of the challengers, at the end of four frantic laps it was Todd who led the 8-wheel train home over the line to bag an impressive first roads success for the new 8Ten team. In doing so, Davey became the first man to win a Superbike race at the event in the post Glenn Irwin era.
Davey Todd
“To get that Superbike win is special, but more importantly a first win on the roads for 8Ten racing. 8 weeks ago, we didn’t have a spanner, so you know… all the boys have pulled it out of the bag. The whole team have managed to put this together and worked so hard to ensure we’re here and get me on the grid. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come.”
Full NW200 results further down this page.
NW200 Supersport Race One
Supersport was up next and as ever, it was an absolute cracker. Todd had to do a quick leathers change before he jumped on to his Padgetts Honda. The Superbike race win had obviously given him a confidence boost ahead of this one, for he was bullish on the line and hopeful that the little CBR600RR could replicate the success he had enjoyed on it in 2023, when he won both of the middleweight races at the North West.
Richard Cooper was another who was being talked up and understandably so, he dominated this race 12 months previous and hadn’t appeared to lose any of his pace since then.
Only Dean Harrison had been faster in qualifying and it was the pole man who those in the circuit commentary team were backing for the win, citing his recent good form in the British Championships as an indictor of potential success.
Interestingly, there was very little talk about Michael Dunlop’s chances in this one…
As the race got underway, it was all about Todd, Cooper and Harrison. The three of them locked horns in a ferocious manner and swapped positions at every opportunity, the three of them using all of the road, all of the time.
Each time they arrived at a new braking point, the lead changed hands; sometimes more than once in a single braking zone. The crowd marvelled at how at this point the ‘next gen’ supersport bikes were no match for these three good old fashioned 600cc bikes. But that was all to change.
Until at least half distance you would have bet your house that the winner would come from one of those three. As Hickman (on the Trooper Triumph) and Dunlop (on the Milwaukee Ducati) watched the melee unfold before them, they seemed a little out of it, on the fringes of the fight.
However, as the riders went onto the final lap, MD began to make his moves. He was up to 2nd as they left Mather’s for the final time, with Richard Cooper out in front.
Todd drew alongside him as they left Coleraine and headed for Portrush, but with the front wheel pawing the air, Dunlop dispatched Todd and set about the race leader. Michael then did ‘Coops’ on the brakes into Magherabuoy (the scene of his earlier crash) and immediately gapped the rest on the run to metropole. From that point he was never headed and the 36 year old brought the booming Ducati home ahead of Cooper and Todd to score a famous victory.
As the fans celebrated it was noted that a despondent Todd and Cooper appeared to be a little shocked by what Dunlop and the Ducati had been able to do on that final circuit. You got the impression that perhaps Micky D had been toying with them all race and that the English pair had not been aware that Dunlop had had that in his locker. The head scratching and planning on how to stop him come Saturday had already began before their helmets came off in parc-ferme.
Full NW200 results further down this page.
NW200 Superstock Race One
Next up was Superstock, and while Cooper’s work was done for the day (he doesn’t take part in the 1000cc races), that at least gave Todd a chance to make amends.
Indeed, the number 74 took the lead from the outset and held it until half distance. However, approaching University in the early stages of lap 3, he overshot the corner, and looked like a retirement before checking the side of the BMW and continuing.
It was around this point that MD took over at the head of the race, streaking into the lead, fighting it out with Dean Harrison.
Todd’s team mate, Peter Hickman had been flying high for some time, however he also experienced problems and dropped back. Jamie Coward was in and amongst the lead group in the early stages but any notions he had of challenging for the win were also short lived and he retired at the pits at the end of the opening lap.
However, the big news story was that Ian Hutchinson was on the pace and just off the lead group as they went onto the final lap. The ‘miracle man’ has been through the ringer time and again over the past decade, with operation after operation on his damaged leg. Every time the Bingley Bullet has made a comeback, he has soon after suffered a setback; the latest being a stroke in 2023.
A promising 5th in the earlier Superbike race went somewhat under the radar but laid the foundations for what was suddenly a podium challenge.
With Michael Dunlop streaking for home along the coast road for the final time, just out of Dean Harrison’s reach, Hutchy kept it together to bring his MLav BMW home in 3rd; an emotional and popular podium amongst all concerned. The ‘Bingley Bullet’ was back!
But it was all about Dunlop, who had this to say about his evening’s work.
Michael Dunlop
“I’ve spent a lot of time injured coming here and then I had the spill this morning and I thought this is going to be another disaster. Credit to Steve (Hicken) to go for a brand-new chassis and to make it work for me. Especially in these conditions. Thanks to everyone who’s put the hard work in.
“Obviously being local there’s a lot of local people around, and there’s a lot of pressure on. I’ve proved I can still win races at the North West and hopefully I don’t seize up too much tomorrow and we’ll be ready to rock on Saturday.”
The Northern Ireland venue now takes Friday as a rest day, which will give all concerned a chance to take stock of all that’s gone on over the past few days. Some riders may take themselves off to local circuits such a Kirkistown to iron out some niggles before the big day on Saturday, while others will be content to have the chance to recharge their batteries for the main event.
The good news is that the glorious weather conditions are due to hold out, with a bumper crowd predicted on Saturday. Can Dunlop add to his tally? Can Alastair Seeley get that 30th win? And can Dean Harrison get that first ever victory??? Only time will tell…
NW200 Results
2025 Milwaukee Superbike Race One Results NW200
Superbike Top Speeds (Mph)
Superbike Combined Qualifying – NW200 2025
NW200 Fraser Homes Supersport Race 2025
NW200 Supersport Top Speeds (Mph)
NW200 Supersport Qualifying Results
NW200 Amici Risorante Superstock Race 2025
NW200 Superstock Speeds
2025 NW200 Results – Superstock Qualifying
