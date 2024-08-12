City of Jerez FIM Intercontinental Games

A field of 48 competitors – comprising riders from 19 countries including Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, Thailand, the USA – will assemble for the inaugural ICG at the world-famous Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto on 30 November and 1 December 2024.

Team Oceania

45 MCDONALD Archie AUS SSP 300 FIM Oceania Captain

44 STROUD Jesse NZL SSP 300 FIM Oceania

42 MORRISON Tara AUS SSP 300 FIM Oceania

43 SWAIN Cameron AUS SSP 300 FIM Oceania

46 JONES Mike AUS SSP FIM Oceania Captain

48 RELPH Tayla AUS SSP FIM Oceania

47 TOPARIS Tom AUS SSP FIM Oceania

49 STAUFFER Max AUS SSP FIM Oceania

PITT Andrew FIM Oceania Team Manager

A biennial event which will be named after the city in which it takes place, the City of Jerez FIM Intercontinental Games will be organised with the support of la Junta de Andalucía.

Team North America

1 DREHER Avery USA SSP 300 FIM North America Captain

2 MOORE Mikayla USA SSP 300 FIM North America

3 TOTH Maxwell USA SSP 300 FIM North America

4 CHAPIN Matthew USA SSP 300 FIM North America

5 SCHULTZ Hayden USA SSP FIM North America Captain

6 DOBBS Mallory USA SSP FIM North America

7 LANDERS Rocco USA SSP FIM North America

8 DAVIS Blake USA SSP FIM North America

TBA TBA TBA Team Manager

The inaugural edition will be limited to Supersport and Supersport 300 classes – although this will expand to include other disciplines (Motocross and Enduro) as the event becomes established – with Yamaha Europe, as Official Partner, providing R7 and R3 machines.

Team Latin America

31 CARREÑO Isis CHI SSP 300 FIM Latin America

32 GONZÁLEZ Jerónimo COL SSP 300 FIM Latin America

33 SANTAMARIA Nahuel ARG SSP 300 FIM Latin America

34 SANTOS FONTAINHA Kevin BRA SSP 300 FIM Latin America

36 MADRIGAL Astrid MEX SSP FIM Latin America

37 MAIER NETO Humberto Cezar BRA SSP FIM Latin America

38 ADRIAN GUTIERREZ Lucas BRA SSP FIM Latin America

39 ZAMPERETTI Fabricio BRA SSP FIM Latin America

DOUGLAS DOS SANTOS Alan FIM Latin America Team Manager

Dunlop will be the official tyre supplier and will also provide its racing service throughout the competition, while BETA UTENSILI will support the FIM Continental Unions with their professional mechanical tools and toolboxes.

Team Europe

51 DI PERSIO Alessandro ITA SSP 300 FIM Europe Captain

52 BRUNO Josephine ITA SSP 300 FIM Europe

53 SANCHEZ MELENDEZ Gonzalo ESP SSP 300 FIM Europe

54 ALONSO Tomas POR SSP 300 FIM Europe

55 BARTOLINI Elia ITA SSP FIM Europe Captain

56 HERRERA Maria ESP SSP FIM Europe

58 FOLGER Valentin GER SSP FIM Europe

57 DE LA VEGA Enzo FRA SSP FIM Europe

SAMBUCO Alessandro FIM Europe Team Manager

Riders will wear their CONU team colours with electronic airbag suits and gloves supplied by SPIDI, boots by XPD, while Airoh will provide all riders with their FIM Racing homologated GP 800 helmets and Panta Racing Fuel as the official supplier of fuel.

Team Asia

15 FARRES Putra MAS SSP 300 FIM Asia

12 PAZ Mckinley PHI SSP 300 FIM Asia

11 MAHENDRA Aldi INA SSP 300 FIM Asia Captain

16 NAKAHARA Miu JPN SSP 300 FIM Asia

19 DANIEL Kasma MAS SSP FIM Asia

18 MINAMIMOTO Soichiro JPN SSP FIM Asia

17 WONGTHANANON Apiwath THA SSP FIM Asia Captain

20 TAKASUGI Naoko JPN SSP FIM Asia

GOTO Akita FIM Asia Team Manager

Each CONU will sport its own colours and field eight riders with four contesting each class. In keeping with the FIM’s ongoing commitment to diversity, each CONU will field at least one female competitor in both classes. The age of the riders will be according to the sporting rules of each discipline.

Team Africa

23 MOODLEY Ruche RSA SSP 300 FIM Africa Captain

24 WRIGHT Chris RSA SSP 300 FIM Africa

28 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Taigh RSA SSP 300 FIM Africa

29 BOSSON Abigail RSA SSP 300 FIM Africa

25 SELLER Clint RSA SSP FIM Africa Captain

27 IOZZO Dino RSA SSP FIM Africa

22 GAOREKWE Leungo RSA SSP FIM Africa

21 VAN ASWEGEN Nicole RSA SSP FIM Africa

PURIFICATI Damion FIM Africa Team Manager

This new competition will benefit from exceptional TV coverage thanks to the support of the FIM circuit racing promoters Dorna who will carry out the TV production and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe who will ensure broadcasting on their digital platforms.

The ICG is intended to provide an outstanding international platform for young riders in partnership with all FIM Promoters. In 2024, the competition will take place over four races, two per class: R7 and R3. The points awarded to each rider based on their ranking will be added to the points of the other team members to determine which of the six FIM Continental Unions will be the first to win the Games.